CD Review: Drakkar - Chaos Lord

Artist: DrakkarTitle: Chaos LordGenre: Power MetalRelease Date: 26th March 2021Label: Punishment 18 RecordsDRAKKAR are back! After six long years the new full-length ‘Chaos Lord’ brings the Milanese marauders back into the spotlight. OK, last year’s EP ‘Falling Down’ was great (‘Knights of Pendragon’ is a real banger) but just enough for us fans to taste blood and thirst for more in my honest opinion. 2021 can’t be all bad if Dario Beretta and DRAKKAR are back on the map of metal. Quick recap for the newbies: DRAKKAR was formed in 1995 and - with small breaks between the LPs - the band was constantly bringing out great pieces of epic steel. Aside from Dario Beretta, the one member who is by his side for the longest period of time is vocalist Davide Dell’Orto (brilliant singer by the way).Right from the bat ‘Lord Of A Dying Race’ and ‘Chaos Lord’ are killer tracks and that upon the first listening session (there are some growers among the tracklist too I am sure). The chorus of ‘And He Will Rise Again’ is 666 percent 1980’s MANOWAR and I love every bittersweet second of that! My personal fave - aside from the aforementioned bangers - is ‘Firebird’ because it kicks your door down and pins you to the floor but it has plenty of beer and what follows is an epic adventure involving Vikings and dragons and lots of other cool stuff. If you love your Metal powerful and epic, your vocals high and mighty and your riffs and drums thunderous and unstoppable then, yeah THEN you owe it to the gods to listen to DRAKKAR and sail with them on their dragon ship!01. The Dreaming City02. Lord Of A Dying Race03. Horns Up04. Chaos Lord05. Through The Horsehead Nebula06. The Battle (Death from the Depths – Part II)07. And He Will Rise Again08. Firebird09. The pages Of My Life10. True To The EndDario Beretta – GuitarDavide Dell'Orto – VocalsMarco Rusconi – GuitarSimone Pesenti Gritti – BassDaniele Ferru – Drumshttps://drakkarofficial.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/drakkarmetalMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10