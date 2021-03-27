Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche


Buy Music & Merch!

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
March 2021
>
»
M T W T F S S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31 1 2 3 4

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Sat Apr 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ZEROMANCER

Login

CD/DVD Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

CD Review: Blaze Bayley - War Within Me

Details
blazebayley warwithinme
Artist: Blaze Bayley
Title: War Within Me
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 9th April 2021
Label: Blaze Bayley Recordings


Album Review

BLAZE BAYLEY is a man that needs no introduction, most headbangers around the globe know him from his work as IRON MAIDENS vocalist on ‘X-Factor’ and ‘Virtual XI’. His time with IRON MAIDEN lasted from 1994 until the end of 1998. The next time we heard of Blaze was when he released ‘Silicon Messiah’ in 2000. There were quite a few ups and down in the next two decades but Blaze constantly released British quality steel. ‘War Within Me’ is the seventh record under the name BLAZE BAYLEY (I did not take the live albums into account, they are legion). Upon the first listening I did realize how much ‘The Unstoppable Stephen Hawking’ sounds like a typical IRON MAIDEN song and I don’t mean in a copycat kinda way but like the real deal (translated = fantastic).

After years of distance to ‘X-Factor’ and ‘Virtual XI’ I have to say that the differences between Bruce Dickinson’s voice and that of Blaze make it understandable that IRON MAIDEN did sound like a different band, both voices are really distinct and very dominant in phrasing and demanding when it comes to the space they need in the overall sound. Blaze has moments where he sounds like a musical singer and in the next moment, he really knocks it out of the park vocal-wise. My Faves on this release are: ‘War Within’ as it is a very powerful song that is made for working out while listening to it, ‘Pull Yourself Up’ because we all get struck down by fate, circumstances or accidents and sometimes we are alone with being shattered and no one can help us get up but ourselves and ‘The Unstoppable Stephen Hawking’ because it sounds like an epic IRON MAIDEN track.

PS: The revolutionary inventor / scientist trilogy is a very interesting idea, I would have picked similar geniuses (I would have swapped Hawking against Einstein but I get the idea behind this).


Tracklist

01. War Within
02. 303
03. Warrior
04. Pull Yourself Up
05. Witches Night
06. 18 Flights
07. The Dream Of Alan Turing
08. The Power of Nikola Tesla
09. The Unstoppable Stephen Hawking
10. Every Storm Ends


Line-up

Blaze Bayley – Vocals
Christopher Appleton – Bass, Lead Guitar, Backing Vocals
Luke Appleton – Rhythm Guitar, Backing Vocals
Martin Mcnee – Drums
Karl Schramm – Bass


Website

http://www.blazebayley.net / https://www.facebook.com/officialblazebayley


Cover Picture

blazebayley warwithinme


Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10




You are here: Home Artists A-E CD Review: Blaze Bayley - War Within Me