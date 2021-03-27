CD Review: Blaze Bayley - War Within Me

Artist: Blaze BayleyTitle: War Within MeGenre: Heavy MetalRelease Date: 9th April 2021Label: Blaze Bayley RecordingsBLAZE BAYLEY is a man that needs no introduction, most headbangers around the globe know him from his work as IRON MAIDENS vocalist on ‘X-Factor’ and ‘Virtual XI’. His time with IRON MAIDEN lasted from 1994 until the end of 1998. The next time we heard of Blaze was when he released ‘Silicon Messiah’ in 2000. There were quite a few ups and down in the next two decades but Blaze constantly released British quality steel. ‘War Within Me’ is the seventh record under the name BLAZE BAYLEY (I did not take the live albums into account, they are legion). Upon the first listening I did realize how much ‘The Unstoppable Stephen Hawking’ sounds like a typical IRON MAIDEN song and I don’t mean in a copycat kinda way but like the real deal (translated = fantastic).After years of distance to ‘X-Factor’ and ‘Virtual XI’ I have to say that the differences between Bruce Dickinson’s voice and that of Blaze make it understandable that IRON MAIDEN did sound like a different band, both voices are really distinct and very dominant in phrasing and demanding when it comes to the space they need in the overall sound. Blaze has moments where he sounds like a musical singer and in the next moment, he really knocks it out of the park vocal-wise. My Faves on this release are: ‘War Within’ as it is a very powerful song that is made for working out while listening to it, ‘Pull Yourself Up’ because we all get struck down by fate, circumstances or accidents and sometimes we are alone with being shattered and no one can help us get up but ourselves and ‘The Unstoppable Stephen Hawking’ because it sounds like an epic IRON MAIDEN track.PS: The revolutionary inventor / scientist trilogy is a very interesting idea, I would have picked similar geniuses (I would have swapped Hawking against Einstein but I get the idea behind this).01. War Within02. 30303. Warrior04. Pull Yourself Up05. Witches Night06. 18 Flights07. The Dream Of Alan Turing08. The Power of Nikola Tesla09. The Unstoppable Stephen Hawking10. Every Storm EndsBlaze Bayley – VocalsChristopher Appleton – Bass, Lead Guitar, Backing VocalsLuke Appleton – Rhythm Guitar, Backing VocalsMartin Mcnee – DrumsKarl Schramm – Basshttp://www.blazebayley.net / https://www.facebook.com/officialblazebayleyMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10