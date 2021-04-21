CD Review: Axewitch - Out of the Ashes Into the Fire

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview SÓLSTAFIR & KATATONIA - Co-headlining European tour 2022
- Preview TUSKA FESTIVAL - Helsinki 2021
- Preview KONZERTFRÜHLING - Wuppertal 2021
- Preview SNOOP DOGG AND SPECIAL GUESTS - Germany spring 2022
- Preview PROPHECY FEST - Balve 2021
- Preview FURY IN THE SLAUGHTERHOUSE - Rosenheim (Strandkorb Open Air) 2021-07-23
- Preview STAM1NA - Helsinki 2021-05-31
- Preview BRINGS - Pétange 2021-03-14
- Preview LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE - Helsinki 2021-09-26
- Preview TESSERACT - P O R T A L S - a cinematic live experience 2020-12-12
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Witchbound - End of Paradise
- CD Review: Nad Sylvan - Spiritus Mundi
- CD Review: Ancient Settlers - Autumnus
- CD Review: Dynamation - Paranormal Isolation
- CD Review: Counting The Killers - Hidden In The Open EP
- CD Review: Underking - At Hell's Gate
- CD Review: Hidden Spirit, The - The Hidden Spirit
- CD Review: Mobile Homes, The - Trigger
- CD Review: Tokyo Blade - Night Of The Blade (Re-Release)
- Interview: Chemical Sweet Kid - April 2021
- CD Review: 69 Cats, The - Seven Year Itch
- CD Review: Ghostbound - Extended Play For My Sweet Mary Thyme
- CD Review: Motorjesus - Hellbreaker
- Interview: 69 Cats, The - April 2021
- CD Review: FM Einheit - Exhibition Of A Dream
- CD Review: Blackened Halo - Slaves Of Salvation
- Interview: Tension Control - March 2021
- CD Review: Pentesilea Road - Pentesilea Road
- CD Review: Blaze Bayley - War Within Me
- CD Review: State of Mind - State of Mind E.P.
Latest News
- METAL BLADE RECORDS - Announces “Metal Massacre XV” compilation
- GARY MOORE - “How Blue Can You Get” out on April 30, 2021 via Provogue / Mascot Label Group
- BLACK SABBATH - Release Super Deluxe Edition of their sixth album “Sabotage”
- TWENTY ONE PILOTS - Back with new album “Scaled And Icy”
- CVLT OF THE SVN - Unleash “Hellbound” video from upcoming album
- KÆLAN MIKLA - Releases first single, “Sólstöður”, in advance of new album
- NICOLAS CAGE FIGHTER - Signs worldwide deal with Blacklight Media / Metal Blade Records
- AZIOLA CRY - ‘The Ironic Divide’ full-length from Chicago Instrumental Progressive Metal trio out now through Sensory Records and streaming in its entirety
- GARBAGE - Call for riot with their highly anticipated new album “No Gods No Masters” to be released on June 11, 2021
- AUTUMN BRIDE - Release album “Undying” on April 30, 2021 as CD and digital via Stamping Ground Rec./ Preiser Records
- ANNE CLARK - Announces new album ‘Synaesthesia - Anne Clark Classics Re-Worked’ to be released on May 28, 2021
- HAUJOBB - Release album catalogue digitally via Dependent
- ASTRAKHAN - Announce first single release and video from their upcoming album ‘A Slow Ride Towards Death’, out on April 23, 2021
- SINIESTRO - Release video for new single “One Last Bullet One Last Ride” / “Vortexx” album out on Black Lodge on May 14, 2021
- FADERHEAD – New Single “Better” feat. Chris Harms of LORD OF THE LOST
- MANNTRA - Mystical Balkan Metal-Folk outfit releases “Heathens” before unleashing new album
- E-ONLY FESTIVAL 2021 - Postponed to June 2021 due to Covid-19 situation
- GARY NUMAN - New album “Intruder” in May 2021, second track released!
- HURRICANE AND SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2021 - Cancellation of this year’s editions
- ROCK AM RING & PARK IM PARK 2021 - Festivals cancelled & dates for 2022!
.
CD Review: Axewitch - Out of the Ashes Into the Fire
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Axewitch
Title: Out of the Ashes Into the Fire
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 30th April 2021
Label: Pure Steel Records
Album Review
Sometimes I think I should do a video series called: Under the radar - gems hiding in plain Sight... I get so many reunions and re-releases of great quality it is insane! Sweden’s AXEWITCH are a Heavy Metal outfit that was formed when I was barely a year old and to this day these gentlemen do sound awesome. ‘Out of the Ashes Into the Fire’ is the band’s fourth full-length since 1981 and their first output since their ‘The Losers - '86’ demo.
Sound-wise this is as old-school as it gets, you get reminded of bands like OSTROGOTH, GOTHAM CITY and sometimes even ACCEPT (aside from the vocals that are more clean than Dirkschneider’s and Tornillo’s). Songs like ‘Going Down’ take you back into the golden 80s and the days right after the first NWOBHM did step into the spotlight. Anders Wallentoft’s voice and the riffs of Magnus Jarl and Mikael A Deild make you pump your fists in the air while banging your head to the classic sounding melodies. The riff that introduces you to ‘Lie to Me’ sets the tone for the next minutes, making it impossible to sit still (this song could have been a WHITESNAKE classic). To be honest: I did not know AXEWITCH until tonight but now I sport this big smile just because it is fucking great to review good stuff. If you headbanging folks out there like it melody driven and old fashioned you will love this! Good to have you back guys!
Tracklist
01. The Pusher
02. In Pitch Black Darkness
03. Dues To Pay
04. Let Sleeping Dogs Lie
05. Boogie Of Death
06. Losing You
07. Going Down
08. The Healer
09. Lie To Me
10. Violator
11. Nightmare (Bonus track)
12. Axewitch (Bonus track)
Line-up
Anders Wallentoft – Vocals, Keyboards
Magnus Jarl – Guitars
Mikael A Deild – Guitars
Björn Hernborg – Bass, Vocals
Mats Johanson – Drums
Website
http://www.axewitch.com / https://www.facebook.com/Axewitch
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 8
Total: 8.5 / 10
Add comment