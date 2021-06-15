CD Review: Dave Bickler - Darklight

Artist: Dave BicklerTitle: DarklightGenre: RockRelease Date: 16th March 2018Label: Deko EntertainmentIf you, like me, are a sucker for great melodies and soulful melodic vocals you sure know the band SURVIVOR. Dave Bickler sang ‘Eye Of The Tiger’, he was the lead singer of this phenomenal underappreciated Rock band from 1978 to 1983 and 1993 to 1999 and he even returned as co-lead singer standing right next to Jimi Jamison († 31st August 2014). The way of Bickler’s musical career was bumpy and his ins and outs with SURVIVOR was no easy but after all that time he recorded his first solo record in 2018 and I am the lucky fanboy to check this out and enjoy the fuck out of it.First: Dave’s voice is still powerful, rich and awesome and his song-writing skills are still on fire. Second: The song material is not a series of number one hits but a pleasant little surprise nonetheless. The song ‘Always You’ could be an old and top-notch SURVIVOR tune like ‘High On You’, ‘Sea Of Green’ has a 70s feeling to it and reminds me of CAT STEVEN’s best pieces before accelerating to a piece that could be from AEROSMITH, before slowing down again (a bit of a TOM PETTY feeling is in there too). All in all, this is more or less what I was expecting: good, melodic Rock music that is taking no risks when it comes to compositions or style but delivers when it comes to satisfying lifelong fans of Bickler’s work.01. Hope02. Kaleidoscope03. Fear Of The Dark04. Magic05. The Gift06. Always You07. Time08. Sea Of Green09. Lights10. Angel Heart11. The Sky Is FallingDave Bickler – VocalsRyan Hoyle – DrumsBrad Smith – BassStephen DeAcutis – GuitarsDave Archer – Pianohttp://www.davebickler.com / https://www.facebook.com/dave.bickler.9Music: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10