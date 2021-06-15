Latest Raffles
CD Review: Dave Bickler - Darklight
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Dave Bickler
Title: Darklight
Genre: Rock
Release Date: 16th March 2018
Label: Deko Entertainment
Album Review
If you, like me, are a sucker for great melodies and soulful melodic vocals you sure know the band SURVIVOR. Dave Bickler sang ‘Eye Of The Tiger’, he was the lead singer of this phenomenal underappreciated Rock band from 1978 to 1983 and 1993 to 1999 and he even returned as co-lead singer standing right next to Jimi Jamison († 31st August 2014). The way of Bickler’s musical career was bumpy and his ins and outs with SURVIVOR was no easy but after all that time he recorded his first solo record in 2018 and I am the lucky fanboy to check this out and enjoy the fuck out of it.
First: Dave’s voice is still powerful, rich and awesome and his song-writing skills are still on fire. Second: The song material is not a series of number one hits but a pleasant little surprise nonetheless. The song ‘Always You’ could be an old and top-notch SURVIVOR tune like ‘High On You’, ‘Sea Of Green’ has a 70s feeling to it and reminds me of CAT STEVEN’s best pieces before accelerating to a piece that could be from AEROSMITH, before slowing down again (a bit of a TOM PETTY feeling is in there too). All in all, this is more or less what I was expecting: good, melodic Rock music that is taking no risks when it comes to compositions or style but delivers when it comes to satisfying lifelong fans of Bickler’s work.
Tracklist
01. Hope
02. Kaleidoscope
03. Fear Of The Dark
04. Magic
05. The Gift
06. Always You
07. Time
08. Sea Of Green
09. Lights
10. Angel Heart
11. The Sky Is Falling
Line-up
Dave Bickler – Vocals
Ryan Hoyle – Drums
Brad Smith – Bass
Stephen DeAcutis – Guitars
Dave Archer – Piano
Website
http://www.davebickler.com / https://www.facebook.com/dave.bickler.9
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
