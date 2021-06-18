Latest Raffles
CD Review: Buckcherry - Hellbound
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
Artist: Buckcherry
Title: Hellbound
Genre: Hard Rock
Release Date: 25th June 2021
Label: Earache/Edel
Album Review
I know BUCKCHERRY since the late 90s, I saw these guys live as they supported KISS on the “Psycho Circus Tour” in 1999 in Germany. At that time, to be honest, I did not get their music and just wanted to see Gene and Paul. It was 14 years later in 2013 when I already had begun to write reviews that I stumbled upon them again and did a write-up for their record ‘Confessions’ which earned them a solid 8.5 rating by yours truly. The new record is parts streamlined and safe and parts infused with Punk influences (‘54321’), there is even a song that is so darn melodic that I thought it’s the fucking FOO FIGHTERS (‘Hellbound’). To every up there is a downside it seems, the name is ‘No More Lies’ and the song is rather radio friendly and kinda poppy. All in all, BUCKCHERRY still have what it takes to draw you into their sound and engage with their sound. My faves are ‘Junk’ and ‘Hellbound’ because I dig it when Todd actually activates his smooth melodic voice. If you dig your Hard Rock a bit rough around the edges but still love the melodic and smooth moments you should give this a spin.
Tracklist
01. 54321
02. So Hott
03. Hellbound
04. Gun
05. No More Lies
06. Here I Come
07. Junk
08. Wasting No More Time
09. The Way
10. Baricade
Line-up
Josh Todd – Vocals, Guitars
Kevin Roentgen – Guitar
Stevie D. – Guitar
Francis Ruiz – Drums
Kelly LeMieux – Bass
Website
http://buckcherry.com / https://www.facebook.com/buckcherry
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
