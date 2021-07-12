CD Review: At The Gates - The Nightmare Of Being

Artist: At The GatesTitle: The Nightmare Of BeingGenre: Melodic Death MetalRelease Date: 2nd July 2021Label: Century Media RecordsAT THE GATES is a trademark, a well know institution in the world of Swedish Death Metal since 1990 and, along with DARK TRANQUILLITY and IN FLAMES among the pioneers of what is now known as Melodic Death Metal. ‘The Nightmare Of Being’ is the band’s seventh full-length output and the third after their reunion. Sound-wise I am relieved, this is really melodic as fuck and so well executed when it comes to composition and musical arrangement. The only thing that caught me of guard and got me into skipping a track was the saxophone on ‘Garden Of Cyrus’, no matter how influential you are or how good you sound: I will not listen to a saxophone!That aside I really did enjoy the very melodic soundscapes intermingled with pure and raw aggression on the vocals, Tomas Lindberg really pushes every ounce of anger and pain into these songs and it shows. For example: the melodic superstructure of ‘The Fall Into Time’ is notswayed for a second by his shouts and screams because everything interlocks perfectly when it comes to arrangement and execution. If this was not a Death Metal record, I would use words like “beautiful” or “moving” but this is a Death Metal output so I will just say: this shit fucking rips! Highly recommended for every fan of hate transformed into something quite remarkable.01. Spectre of Extinction02. The Paradox03. The Nightmare of Being04. Garden of Cyrus05. Touched by the White Hands of Death06. The Fall into Time07. Cult of Salvation08. The Abstract Enthroned09. Cosmic Pessimism10. Eternal Winter of ReasonTomas Lindberg Redant – VocalsMartin Larsson – GuitarsJonas Stålhammar – GuitarsJonas Björler – BassAdrian Erlandsson – Drumshttp://atthegates.se / https://www.facebook.com/AtTheGatesOfficialMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10