CD Review: At The Gates - The Nightmare Of Being
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: At The Gates
Title: The Nightmare Of Being
Genre: Melodic Death Metal
Release Date: 2nd July 2021
Label: Century Media Records
Album Review
AT THE GATES is a trademark, a well know institution in the world of Swedish Death Metal since 1990 and, along with DARK TRANQUILLITY and IN FLAMES among the pioneers of what is now known as Melodic Death Metal. ‘The Nightmare Of Being’ is the band’s seventh full-length output and the third after their reunion. Sound-wise I am relieved, this is really melodic as fuck and so well executed when it comes to composition and musical arrangement. The only thing that caught me of guard and got me into skipping a track was the saxophone on ‘Garden Of Cyrus’, no matter how influential you are or how good you sound: I will not listen to a saxophone!
That aside I really did enjoy the very melodic soundscapes intermingled with pure and raw aggression on the vocals, Tomas Lindberg really pushes every ounce of anger and pain into these songs and it shows. For example: the melodic superstructure of ‘The Fall Into Time’ is not
swayed for a second by his shouts and screams because everything interlocks perfectly when it comes to arrangement and execution. If this was not a Death Metal record, I would use words like “beautiful” or “moving” but this is a Death Metal output so I will just say: this shit fucking rips! Highly recommended for every fan of hate transformed into something quite remarkable.
Tracklist
01. Spectre of Extinction
02. The Paradox
03. The Nightmare of Being
04. Garden of Cyrus
05. Touched by the White Hands of Death
06. The Fall into Time
07. Cult of Salvation
08. The Abstract Enthroned
09. Cosmic Pessimism
10. Eternal Winter of Reason
Line-up
Tomas Lindberg Redant – Vocals
Martin Larsson – Guitars
Jonas Stålhammar – Guitars
Jonas Björler – Bass
Adrian Erlandsson – Drums
Website
http://atthegates.se / https://www.facebook.com/AtTheGatesOfficial
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
