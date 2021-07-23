CD Review: Axel Rudi Pell - Diamonds Unlocked II

Artist: Axel Rudi PellTitle: Diamonds Unlocked IIGenre: Heavy MetalRelease Date: 30th July 2021Label: Steamhammer / SPVAXEL RUDI PELL as a band is like Coca Cola, McDonalds and the inevitable Hollywood sports movie: if you want to have a very distinctive feeling, experience or taste you always get exactly what you are longing for if you for one of the mentioned brands and this band is exactly that. If I want this special brand and taste of Heavy Metal, skilfully executed and always with that trademark proper produced sound and one of Rock and Metal’s finest vocalists and, of course six-string legend, Pell himself. The very first AXEL RUDI PELL output I knowingly listened to and loved was 1998s ‘Oceans Of Time’ with killer tracks like ‘Ride The Rainbow’ and ‘The Gates Of The Seven Seals’, this guy here was hooked on this hyper melodic band and Gioeli’s voice.To think that this band was formed in 1989, that was ages ago (I was eight years old, now I am 40 still listening to Axel’s mad skills). I have to say I am not the biggest fan of cover albums but the RAINBOW cover of ‘Lady Of The Lake’ is pretty good and really has this Dio vibe we all need so dearly without knowing. I have to be clear with you fowls, there are songs here that I simply don’t know (not a fan of Paul Anka, ABBA or THE SUBWAYS). But there are two very nice covers which I really like. First: Tony Carey’s ‘Room With A View’ a song I forgot about but re-discovered due to this review and, of course, the very best song THE ROLLING STONES ever wrote ‘Paint It Black’. All in all, this is a decent entry into the band’s discography.01. Der Schwarze Abt (Intro)02. There’s Only One Way To Rock - original by Sammy Hagar03. Lady Of The Lake - original by Rainbow04. She’s A Lady - original by Paul Anka05. Black Cat Woman - original by Geordie06. Room With A View - original by Tony Carey07. Sarah (You Take My Breath Away) - original by Chris Norman08. Rock N’ Roll Queen - original by The Subways09. Paint It Black - original by The Rolling Stones10. I Put A Spell On You - original by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins11. Eagle - original by AbbaJohnny Gioeli - Lead and Backing VocalsAxel Rudi Pell - Lead, Rhythm and Acoustic GuitarsFerdy Doernberg – KeyboardsVolker Krawczak – BassBobby Rondinelli – Drumshttps://www.axel-rudi-pell.de / https://www.facebook.com/axelrudipellofficialMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10