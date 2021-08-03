CD Review: Clan Of Xymox - Limbo

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview NOCTURNAL CULTURE NIGHT SPECIAL - Deutzen 2021
- Preview HEATHEN APOSTLES - Augsburg 2021-09-04
- Preview AMORPHIS - Helsinki 2021-08-27
- Preview EELS - Germany March 2022
- Preview ROCK CASTLE FESTIVAL - Moravský Krumlov 2021
- Preview HALDERN POP FESTIVAL 2021 – Haldern 2021
- Preview XVI. PRAGUE GOTHIC TREFFEN - Prague 2021
- Preview HOOVERPHONIC - Echternach 2021-07-31
- Preview MUTINY ON THE BOUNTY - Esch-sur-Alzette 2021-07-16
- Preview ËNNERT DEM WAASSERTUERM - Dudelange 2021
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: White Crone - Stargazer (RAINBOW Cover)
- CD Review: SHIV-R - Kill God Ascend
- CD Review: Pain of Salvation - The Perfect Element, Pt. I (Anniversary Mix 2020)
- Interview: Then Comes Silence - July 2021
- Live Review: Lacrimas Profundere - Munich 2021
- Live Review: Inertia - London 2021
- CD Review: Bottomless - Bottomless
- Gallery: Jupiter Jones - Dudelange 2021
- CD Review: Archangel AD - Casus Belli
- CD Review: Mildreda - I was Never Really There
- CD Review: Axel Rudi Pell - Diamonds Unlocked II
- CD Review: Korpiklaani - Jyläh
- Live Review: Die Fantastischen Vier - Mönchengladbach 2021
- CD Review: Purification - The Exterminating Angel
- CD Review: Blacksword - Alive Again
- CD Review: Desperate Journalist - Maximum Sorrow!
- Live Review: Faderhead - Gelsenkirchen 2021
- CD Review: Dragon’s Kiss - Barbarians of the Wasteland (Vinyl)
- Gallery: Rome - Dudelange 2021
- CD Review: Scald - Will Of The Gods Is Great Power (Reissue)
Latest News
- SWALLOW THE SUN - announce new studio album “Moonflowers”
- DAS FLUFF - Release new video Single “Wake up”
- ASP - New single “Raise Some Hell Now!” out off the upcoming album “ENDLiCH”
- BLITZ UNION - Release ‘Hotel India Victoria (HIV)’ as first song of their debut album!
- LOREENA MCKENNITT - ‘The Visit: The Definitive Edition’ to be released September 24, 2021
- W-FESTIVAL 2021 - Current Covid-19 regulations
- SALTATIO MORTIS - ‘Für immer frei (Unsere Zeit Edition)‘ containing eight new tracks besides the #1 album ‘Für immer frei‘ to be released on Aug 27, 2021
- MASSIV IN MENSCH - “Best of” and new album in August 2021
- IRON MAIDEN - Get inspired from the East for their 17th studio album “Senjutsu”
- HURRICANE & SOUTHSIDE FESTIVALS 2022 - Line-ups nearly complete!
- IRON MAIDEN - First new music in 6 years + spectacular video!
- WACKEN OPEN AIR 2022 - Festival is sold-out!
- REEPERBAHN FESTIVAL 2021 - Approaching normality
- KATATONIA - “Mnemosynean” Collection of rarities to be released in October 2021 (Peaceville/Edel)
- THE UGLY KINGS - New song “The Devil Comes With A Smile” / New album “Strange, Strange Times” out August 13, 2021 via Napalm Records
- WACKEN OPEN AIR 2022 - LINDEMANN and more confirmed!
- FEUERTAL FESTIVAL 2021 - 17th edition of the festival to be postponed for another year
- BLACK STONE CHERRY - The 7th album “The Human Condition” will be released in an extended digital edition on august 27th
- AXEL RUDI PELL - New single “There’s Only One Way To Rock”
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2022 - First bands confirmed
.
CD Review: Clan Of Xymox - Limbo
- Details
- Written by Stephen Kennedy
-
Artist: Clan Of Xymox
Title: Limbo
Genre: Darkwave
Release Date: 23rd July 2021
Label: Metropolis Records
Album Review
Something happens. Something terrible and global. So, you write some music about it and that music becomes an album which reflects the terrible and global something that has happened. But then imagine also that you’ve been writing music for quite a considerable time and suddenly something terrible and global happens that is such a perfect match to your vision and a perfect fit to what you’ve been banging on about for decades that it’s spooky and prophetic at the very least.
When CLAN OF XYMOX released ‘A Day’ back in 1985, it sounded terrifyingly sci-fi, a dystopian soundtrack to a Blade Runner remake, or a rain-soaked neon nightmare of paranoia and dark claustrophobia. Now they’ve written an album, where a career full of preoccupations and premonitions fall not into some narrative of the imagination, but absolutely real-time reflections of the horrors and realities we have all faced this last 18 months. This isn’t dystopian, or the soundtrack to some movie. This is here and now, stark, terrifying, and of course, open-ended and with more questions than answers about ourselves, our governments and our approach to life in general.
Everything, from the song titles, to the dank, cloying layers of weary observation, reeks of dread. ‘Limbo’ is not a multi-faceted album, and it’s not going to offer up glimpses of hope, or flashes of warmth and human strength - plenty of others have illustrated that aspect of life during The Plague, and they’re certainly hugely important aspects of the whole. But CLAN OF XYMOX play to their strengths here, which is to do what they’ve always done - deliver layers of dense, minor-chord electronica, with an ever-present undercurrent of restrained panic. And all glued together with the unmistakeable calmly-pained, robotic vocals of Ronny Moorings, a man who could probably make children cry at a birthday party.
Fear, uncertainty, loneliness in the face of the inescapable, it’s a cheery start, the almost breezy sweep of opening song ‘Brave New World’ disguising the dry observations and creeping sense of the inevitable. ‘Big Brother’ worms its way down alleyways and deserted streets, seeking out, infecting, ‘The Great Reset’ throwing out a disarmingly memorable chorus, which would be upbeat were it not for the subject matter. The title track is similarly light of tone at first, but it’s far from it, and it’s that juggling of the shades CLAN OF XYMOX have perfected over the years, that they bring to an absolute peak here.
Step in to a nightmare of frustration on ‘No Way Out’ or feel the utter exhaustion of ‘The Great Depression’ (slightly let down by some ropey percussion, which is a real pity). And ‘How Long’ (also blighted by some inexplicably jarring 80’s drum fills) propels things towards the unfinished future, signing off with a flourish, leaving a bitter taste of uncertainty and abandonment that’s a highly effective and reflective end to such a divisive moment in our history.
Of all the ways to have creatively survived these troubling times, there can be no right or wrong way of expressing it. Ignore, be positive, be angry, be scared… we all look in different directions to best share our experiences or our opinions. What CLAN OF XYMOX have done on ‘Limbo’ is to starkly present theirs, and it feels chillingly honest, and unapologetically blunt in its analysis, and dissemination of dread and paranoia. Listen to it. Then go for a walk in the sunshine. But then go back and listen to it again…
Tracklist
01. Brave New World
02. Lockdown
03. Big Brother
04. The Great Reset
05. Forgotten
06. Limbo
07. No Way Out
08. In Control
09. The Great Depression
10. The One Percent
11. Dystopia
12. How Long
Line-up
Ronny Moorings – Vocals, Instruments
Mojca Zugna – Bass
Sean Göbel – Keyboard
Daniel Hoffmann – Keyboard
Mario Usai – Guitar
Website
https://www.clanofxymox.com / https://www.facebook.com/clanofxymox.official
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
Add comment