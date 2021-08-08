Latest Raffles

August 2021
CD Review: Darkthrone - Eternal Hails

Details
darkthrone eternalhails
Artist: Darkthrone
Title: Eternal Hails
Genre: Metal / Heavy Rock
Release Date: 25th June 2021
Label: Peaceville Records


Album Review

DARKTHRONE are back with a new album and their 19th release with a playtime of 45 minutes but only five songs indicate, that the band once more did some magic in the studio. Since DARKTHRONE never play live, you can be curious for all kinds of sound effects on their releases that are always different but somehow always DARKTHRONE at the same time.

The sound of the album was a lot better than I was used to from the bands previous releases, one often had the feeling that the two masterminds refused anything that had to do with mixing and mastering, though they technically would have been able to, for sure. A look at the note from the record label indicated, that this time the band went to Chaka Khan Studio in Oslo for the first time and the result sounding a better than the stuff they recorded during the previous years.

The album opens with ‘His Master’s Voice’ a song that start with a heavy Rock attitude, the guitars sound a lot different this time and the lead guitar sounds nearly perfectly tuned for a DARKTHRONE album. Halfway through the song, Doom takes over a style that will dominate the albums songs further down the road. ‘Hate Cloak’ is a nice song, but nothing special, but you will like it, if you loved the old-school attitude of Black Metal. If you love Thrash, then ‘Wake of the Awakened’ is for you, while ‘Voyage to a North Pole Adrift’ is a song you should better skip.

The song is very technically arranged, while the mix is hallow and no pleasure for anybody’s ears. ‘Lost Arcane City of Uppakra’ is a lot better sound wise and it seems that somebody found an echoing machine in the studio, for the outro is very spheric and quite untypical for BLACKTHRONE.

Once more DARKTHRONE released more quantity than quality and it seems that their new target group seem to be people who prefer Doom. Die-hard fans once more will feel let down and wish for less quantity coming to releases but more quality like during the bands early true Black Metal years.


Tracklist

01. His Master’s Voice
02. Hate Cloak
03. Wake of the Awakened
04. Voyage to a North Pole Adrift
05. Lost Arcane City of Uppakra


Line-up

Fenriz – Drums, Vocals
Nocturno Culto – Guitar, Bass, Vocals


Website

https://www.facebook.com/Darkthrone-101075189934422


Cover Picture

darkthrone eternalhails


Rating

Music: 7
Sound: 5
Total: 6 / 10




