CD Review: Angel Dust - Into The Dark Past (Re-Release)
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Angel Dust
Title: Into The Dark Past (Re-Release)
Genre: Speed Metal
Release Date: 18th June 2021
Label: High Roller Records
Album Review
ANGEL DUST is not what we head-banging folk would call underground these days. O.k., the band did not release anything for ten years after the second full-length ‘To Dust You Will Decay’ but at that point in time they had a nice following and a reputation. Drummer Dirk Assmuth said: “I think we could have a better standing today if there hadn’t been any of that painful internal squabble between single members at crucial points in our earlier career ”. Well, ANGEL DUST is not the first and surely not the last band to clash over nullities but not every band has a name and a following like ANGEL DUST and, of course, not every band will be re-released by a label like High Roller Records with a vinyl master by the legendary Patrick W. Engel. This is the ultimate audiophile edition of this German Speed Metal classic! Second pressing limited to 500, 150 x black, 150 x silver + 200 x transparent electric blue w/ white and red splatter vinyl also available on CD. Comes with a slipcase, poster and Bonus tracks.
Tracklist
01. Into the Dark Past
02. I’ll Come Back
03. Legions of Destruction
04. Gambler
05. Fighter’s Return
06. Atomic Roar
07. Victims of Madness
08. Marching for Revenge
Line-up
Romme Keymer – Guitar , Vocals
Andreas Lohrum – Guitars
Frank Banx – Bass
Dirk Assmuth – Drums
Website
https://www.facebook.com/AngelDusttheband/
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 7
Sound: 9
Total: 8 / 10
