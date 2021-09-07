Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche


Buy Music & Merch!

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
September 2021
>
»
M T W T F S S
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Sun Oct 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TIM VANTOL

Login

CD/DVD Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

CD Review: Angel Dust - Into The Dark Past (Re-Release)

Details
angeldust intothedarkpast
Artist: Angel Dust
Title: Into The Dark Past (Re-Release)
Genre: Speed Metal
Release Date: 18th June 2021
Label: High Roller Records


Album Review

ANGEL DUST is not what we head-banging folk would call underground these days. O.k., the band did not release anything for ten years after the second full-length ‘To Dust You Will Decay’ but at that point in time they had a nice following and a reputation. Drummer Dirk Assmuth said: “I think we could have a better standing today if there hadn’t been any of that painful internal squabble between single members at crucial points in our earlier career ”. Well, ANGEL DUST is not the first and surely not the last band to clash over nullities but not every band has a name and a following like ANGEL DUST and, of course, not every band will be re-released by a label like High Roller Records with a vinyl master by the legendary Patrick W. Engel. This is the ultimate audiophile edition of this German Speed Metal classic! Second pressing limited to 500, 150 x black, 150 x silver + 200 x transparent electric blue w/ white and red splatter vinyl also available on CD. Comes with a slipcase, poster and Bonus tracks.


Tracklist

01. Into the Dark Past
02. I’ll Come Back
03. Legions of Destruction
04. Gambler
05. Fighter’s Return
06. Atomic Roar
07. Victims of Madness
08. Marching for Revenge


Line-up

Romme Keymer – Guitar , Vocals
Andreas Lohrum – Guitars
Frank Banx – Bass
Dirk Assmuth – Drums


Website

https://www.facebook.com/AngelDusttheband/


Cover Picture




Rating

Music: 7
Sound: 9
Total: 8 / 10




Related Articles

You are here: Home Artists A-E CD Review: Angel Dust - Into The Dark Past (Re-Release)