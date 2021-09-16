CD Review: Clicks - G.O.T.H

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Sun Oct 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TIM VANTOL
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview IN ISOLATION - Nottingham 2021-09-22
- Preview DEINE LAKAIEN - Berlin 2022-10-08
- Preview PROJECT PITCHFORK - Berlin 2022-02-26
- Preview MONO INC - Berlin 2022-01-08
- Preview ROME - Berlin 2021-12-11
- Preview PRAYERS FOR RAIN - Berlin 2021-11-06
- Preview CULTUS FEROX - Berlin 2021-11-03
- Preview GOETHES ERBEN - Berlin 2021-09-08
- Preview ROCK HARD ONE DAY - Gelsenkirchen 2021-09-18
- Preview MONO INC - Mönchengladbach 2021-08-21
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Obsidian Resurrection, The - Enslaved by Nightmares
- CD Review: Olórin - Through Shadow and Flame
- CD Review: Infex - Burning In Exile
- CD Review: Discorpse - Dismemberment
- Interview: Hapax - September 2021
- Live Review: Heathen Apostles - Augsburg 2021
- Live Review: VNV Nation - Mönchengladbach 2021
- Live Review: The Wave Before The Kick In The Chest Festival - Leeds 2021
- Live Review: Schandmaul - Mönchengladbach 2021
- Live Review: Rock Castle Festival - Moravsky Krumlov 2021 (Day3)
- Live Review: Batushka - Krakow 2021
- Live Review: Infest - Bradford 2021
- CD Review: Hapax - Stream Of Consciousness
- Live Review: Kirlian Camera - Gelsenkirchen 2021
- CD Review: Cold Field, The - Hollows
- CD Review: Obsidian Mantra - Minds Led Astray
- CD Review: Doctor Smoke - Dreamers and the Dead
- Live Review: Rock Castle Festival - Moravsky Krumlov 2021 (Day 2)
- CD Review: Danko Jones - Power Trio
- CD Review: Angel Dust - Into The Dark Past (Re-Release)
Latest News
- DEAD CAN DANCE - Confirm catch-up dates for Germany tour in spring 2022
- MASTODON - New album our 29Oct 2021, first single / video out now!
- MADRUGADA - New single “Nobody Loves You Like I do” out now!
- SPECTRES - Vancouver post-punks drop new single, announce new album Hindsight
- ASSEMBLAGE 23 - Accession Records releases “Failure - 20th Anniversary Edition” September 17th 2021
- ZOODRAKE - Drop new single / video “success of the snake” taken off the new album “seven”
- PARADISE LOST - “The Lost and the Painless” 6CD & DVD SET & “Gothic” Golden Vinyl in November
- CRIMINAL - Lyric video for new single “Live on Your Knees”
- ARMORED SAINT - Details for new CD/DVD “Symbol of Salvation Live” & live video
- RIVERS OF NIHIL - Video for new single “Focus”
- PROPHECY FEST 2021 - Announce ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION on the festival’s Thursday / hygiene concept approved
- DORO - Live video for first single “All We Are”
- DAVE PEN - New single by Archive and BirdPen frontman & first solo album out 29 Oct 2021
- SOFT CELL - Announce new album and tour!
- THE HALO TREES - Dark indie video ‘Dark Clouds Over London’ sets the mood for the new album
- TRAITRS - First single of the new album ‘Horses in the Abattoir’, ‘Oh, Ballerina’, out now!
- WIDUKIND - New Album “We Do KIND”
- VOLLE KRAFT VORAUS FESTIVAL - Postponed again, new date: September 17, 2022
- SWALLOW THE SUN - announce new studio album “Moonflowers”
- DAS FLUFF - Release new video Single “Wake up”
.
CD Review: Clicks - G.O.T.H
- Details
- Written by Karo Kratochwil
-
Artist: Clicks
Title: G.O.T.H
Genre: Electro
Release Date: 16th April 2021
Label: Dependent Records
Album Review
The fans of CLICKS music had to wait five years to get a new album from the project. ‘Glitch Machine’ that as out in 2016 confirmed the reputation of Wojciech Król (aka kr-lik) as a detail-oriented, witty and ironic perfectionist, well-trained to give the audience a fine, dancy and stunning-quality music material.
The Polish Alternative / Electro / Dance project is not the first child of the project’s front man (he is also a producer and played in, e.g. CONTROLLED COLLAPSE), but it shows a slightly different facet of his music inspirations. ‘G.O.T.H’ - being an acronym for ‘Getting Old, Tired, and Hungry’ - is definitely safer and less serious representation of what’s been laying in the artist’s mind. Enough to look at the album’s cover and counterpose it with the content and you may start getting the idea of kr-lik’s wit - cemetery covered in fog, old crosses - and inside? A story of how goths grow up and how the clash of reality and some poetic ideas may be presented.
One could say musically it’s a dancy, a bit harsh sonic matter that will definitely be perfect for clubs and wild nights spent at the dancefloor. You can hear EBM roots here but also a fair dose of Electro Clash and cold Electronics. Enough to say ‘Every Bloated Muscle’ is a tribute paid to NITZER EBB, and it may ring the bell. Obviously, ‘G.O.T.H.’ is much more than that. Kr-lik makes numerous sonic threads meet at the album and knots them perfectly to give it a nice, experimental and rich tint. They have one thing in common, though - great, balanced formulas and an energetic vibe to them.
On the textual level is an attempt to summarize the growing up process of the so-called “gothic scene” - however one may understand it. Wojciech has always been pretty observant and distanced; hence no surprise his lyrics seem like a somewhat sarcastic wink towards the old goths. A specific wording will make you smile and even reflect upon yourselves - as long as you are not too stiff to do so with a self-irony. If someone likes perfectly balanced, electronic rhythms and has a sense for irony and an unobvious sense of humour, or is still on the search for an answer to “where is the youth” question posed once by certain Mr. McCarthy and wants to know CLICKS answer to it – ‘G.O.T.H.’ is an excellent choice.
Tracklist
01. First World Problems
02. Connection
03. Clicks. Dead
04. Dropdead
05. Every Bloated Muscle
06. I Dream
07. It’s All About You
08. Mr. Nevergonnabe
09. Past Of My Past
10. Story
11. The Clicks In Me
12. Fever
13. Themostimportantperson
Line-up
Wojciech Król
Website
https://clicks-poland.bandcamp.com
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
Add comment