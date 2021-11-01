Latest Raffles
|Sat Nov 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DE/VISION
CD/DVD Reviews
.
CD Review: Bonded - Into Blackness
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Bonded
Title: Into Blackness
Genre: Thrash Metal
Release Date: 12th November 2021
Label: Century Media Records
Album Review
Be it blessing or curse to start right away with some nice credibility, BONDED have quickly managed to find place of their own in the heavy metal scene. Bernemann and Makka did successfully make an impact like a Thrash Metal cluster bomb when releasing ‘Rest in Violence’ just last year. Most of the time it is a loss for everyone involved when bands decide to part ways with some of their members, I am not in any position to say something about this case here but sometimes the end-result is that one great band splits into two kick-ass bands and in my opinion that is what happened here. BONDED kick serious ass, this is what it sounds like when brutality and melody is in the hands of skilled musicians.
This, mostly, Teutonic Thrash commando comes with two of the most gnarly Riff-forgers of the last two decades: Bernd “Bernemann” (ex-CROWS, ex-SODOM) Kost and Chris Tsitsis (ex-EXARSIS, ex-SUICIDAL ANGELS - two of the best Greek Thrash bands ever). The dynamic duo responsible for the groove of the band are bass-beast Marc Hauschild (ex-TAURON) and Drummer Markus Freiwald (ex-SODOM, ex-KREATOR, ex-RUMBLE MILITIA etc). Ingo Bajonczak on vocals is doing a very good job too, the guy has a very distinctive yet variable voice that is both suitable for singing, growling and something in-between (which I really dig). The middle parts sound like mix of Lemmy, Tom Angelripper and a bit of Bobby “Blitz” Ellsworth.
As far as I can see, BONDED would have been pretty neat architects in a galaxy far away because unlike the Empire’s Death star this output has no weak spots. If you have one a weak spot for well thought out and brilliantly executed in-your-face Thrash frigging Metal: you better order ‘Into Blackness’ right now!
Tracklist
01. The Arsonist
02. Watch (While The World Burns)
03. Lilith (Queen Of Blood)
04. The Holy Whore
05. Division Of The Damned
06. Into The Blackness Of A Wartime Night
07. Destroy The Things I Love
08. Final Stand
09. Ill-Minded Freak
10. Way Of The Knife
11. The Eyes Of Madness
12. Humanity On Sale (Bonustrack)
13. Will To Survive (Bonustrack)
Line-up
Ingo Bajonczak – Vocals
Bernd “Bernemann“ Kost – Guitar
Chris Tsitsis – Guitar
Marc Hauschild – Bass
Markus “Makka“ Freiwald – Drums
Website
https://www.bondedofficial.com / https://www.facebook.com/bondedofficial
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
