CD Review: Bonded - Into Blackness

Artist: BondedTitle: Into BlacknessGenre: Thrash MetalRelease Date: 12th November 2021Label: Century Media RecordsBe it blessing or curse to start right away with some nice credibility, BONDED have quickly managed to find place of their own in the heavy metal scene. Bernemann and Makka did successfully make an impact like a Thrash Metal cluster bomb when releasing ‘Rest in Violence’ just last year. Most of the time it is a loss for everyone involved when bands decide to part ways with some of their members, I am not in any position to say something about this case here but sometimes the end-result is that one great band splits into two kick-ass bands and in my opinion that is what happened here. BONDED kick serious ass, this is what it sounds like when brutality and melody is in the hands of skilled musicians.This, mostly, Teutonic Thrash commando comes with two of the most gnarly Riff-forgers of the last two decades: Bernd “Bernemann” (ex-CROWS, ex-SODOM) Kost and Chris Tsitsis (ex-EXARSIS, ex-SUICIDAL ANGELS - two of the best Greek Thrash bands ever). The dynamic duo responsible for the groove of the band are bass-beast Marc Hauschild (ex-TAURON) and Drummer Markus Freiwald (ex-SODOM, ex-KREATOR, ex-RUMBLE MILITIA etc). Ingo Bajonczak on vocals is doing a very good job too, the guy has a very distinctive yet variable voice that is both suitable for singing, growling and something in-between (which I really dig). The middle parts sound like mix of Lemmy, Tom Angelripper and a bit of Bobby “Blitz” Ellsworth.As far as I can see, BONDED would have been pretty neat architects in a galaxy far away because unlike the Empire’s Death star this output has no weak spots. If you have one a weak spot for well thought out and brilliantly executed in-your-face Thrash frigging Metal: you better order ‘Into Blackness’ right now!01. The Arsonist02. Watch (While The World Burns)03. Lilith (Queen Of Blood)04. The Holy Whore05. Division Of The Damned06. Into The Blackness Of A Wartime Night07. Destroy The Things I Love08. Final Stand09. Ill-Minded Freak10. Way Of The Knife11. The Eyes Of Madness12. Humanity On Sale (Bonustrack)13. Will To Survive (Bonustrack)Ingo Bajonczak – VocalsBernd “Bernemann“ Kost – GuitarChris Tsitsis – GuitarMarc Hauschild – BassMarkus “Makka“ Freiwald – Drumshttps://www.bondedofficial.com / https://www.facebook.com/bondedofficialMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10