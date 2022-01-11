CD Review: Ashes Of Ares - Emperors And Fools

Artist: Ashes Of AresTitle: Emperors And FoolsGenre: Heavy Metal / US Power MetalRelease Date: 21st January 2022Label: ROAR! Rock Of Angels RecordsIt took four years for them to return with a new full-length but ASHES OF ARES is back and I call myself fortunate for sitting here with their new masterpiece blasting out of my worn old speakers. Everyone who knows me or has been unfortunate enough to be stuck somewhere with me over a prolonged period of time has heard of my love for ICED EARTH and Matt Barlow. Sure, I do love Ronnie James Dio, Geoff Tate and Bruce Dickinson but Matt’s voice was the first I heard in a live setting (Ok, NEVERMORE were there too but at that point in time I was not a fan). So, I fell in love with heavy metal because of records like ‘Burnt Offerings’ and ‘Dark Saga’ which remain some of my favourites even after reviewing close to a thousand records since 2013.So, here I am, a true as fuck fan, listening to this and smiling like a very dumb version of myself. The first thing to notice is that the vocal harmonies of some songs need a bit of time to slash their hooks into my earholes, the first songs to really get to me is ‘Emperors And Fools’ followed by ‘What Tomorrow Will Bring’. These tracks got what a song needs to proper showcase its vocalist: rhythm and a very catchy melody to rock out to. ‘The Iron Throne’ is, of course, pretty frigging rad too as it clearly is inspired by Game Of Thrones by George R.R. Martin. ‘Gone’ is some kind of US Metal version of a power ballad, which is insane within itself and sounds amazing. ‘Throne Of Iniquity’ is a song from the EP of the same name that was released in 2020. ‘Monster’ is a dream come true for many ICED EARTH fans as it features the united vocal ass-kicking power of both Matt Barlow and Tim “Ripper” Owens.01. A City in Decay (Intro)02. I Am the Night03. Our Last Sunrise04. Primed05. Where God Fears to Go06. Emperors and Fools07. By My Blade08. What Tomorrow Will Bring09. The Iron Throne10. Gone11. Throne of Iniquity (CD Exclusive Track)12. Monster’s LamentMatt Barlow – VocalsFreddie Vidales – Guitars, BassGuests:Drums on all tracks by Van WilliamsKeyboard intro composed by Jonah Weingarten1st solo ‘The Iron Throne’ by Wiley Arnett of Sacred Reich2nd solo ‘The Iron Throne’ by Charlie Mark2nd solo ‘Monster’s Lament’ by Bill HudsonGuest vocals ‘Monster’s Lament’ by Tim Ripper OwensKeyboards ‘Monster’s Lament’ by Brian Trainorhttp://www.ashesofares.com / https://www.facebook.com/AshesOfAresMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10