CD Review: Ashes Of Ares - Emperors And Fools

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview THE CURE - European Tour 2022 with Special Guest: The Twilight Sad
- Preview UNDERTHESKIN - Warsaw 2021-12-10
- Preview LEPROUS - Esch sur Alzette 2021-12-08
- Preview BLOC PARTY - Cologne 2022-05-16
- Preview GHOST - “Imperatour” Europe 2022
- Preview THE NATIONAL - Three exclusive German open airs in June 2022
- Preview PLACEBO - Cologne 2022-11-07
- Preview FOALS - Cologne 2022-06-21
- Preview BEAST IN BLACK - Oberhausen 2021-03-07
- Preview FESTIVAL SYNESTEZJE - Krakow, 2021-11-25
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Fueled By Fear - Death For You All
- CD Review: Wreck-Defy - The World Enslaved
- CD Review: Striker - Deathwish
- Live Review: Gothica Party 15: X-MAS Edition - Kiev 2021
- CD Review: Volbeat - Servant of the Mind
- CD Review: Tailgunner - Guns For Hire
- CD Review: Roxette - Joyride 30th Anniversary Edition
- CD Review: Robin Guthrie - Pearldiving
- CD Review: Robin Guthrie - Mockingbird Love
- Interview: Kollaps - December 2021
- Live Review: Eivør - Wroclaw 2021
- CD Review: Sentenced - Amok (Re-Release)
- CD Review: Underworld & Iggy Pop - Tea Time Dub Encounters
- CD Review: Iggy Pop - Zombie Birdhouse (Re-Release)
- Interview: Die Krupps - November 2021
- Live Review: John Smith Rock Frozen - Jyväskylä 2021 (Day 2)
- Live Review: Apocalyptica - Hämeenlinna 2021
- Live Review: Festival Synestezje - Krakow 2021
- Live Review: Leprous - Esch sur Alzette 2021
- CD Review: Dave Pen - Abran Wish And The Light Party
Latest News
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2022 - New bands confirmed
- W-FESTIVAL 2022 - Line-up complete!
- DIE KAMMER - Releases new single “Ago” to celebrate 10th anniversary
- PLAGE NOIRE 2022 - Completes line-up and announces days of the individual acts
- HELLBOUND (FT. HÅKAN HEMLIN OF NORLAND) - Shares “Och Regnet Föll” video + double-single
- THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE - New Album “Fascination” on 18 Feb 2022, new single “Dreams of you” out now!
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL 2022 - With Project Pitchfork, Solar Fake & The Joke Jay
- TEMPERS - New York based duo announces new album “New Meaning” to be released on April 1 via DAIS
- GET WELL SOON - New album “Amen” on 25 Mar 2022, New single “Mantra” now
- IN THE NURSERY - “Ektachrome (The Animator)” - first single from new album by Sheffield-based group / album out 25 Feb 2022
- SINNER’S DAY 2022 - New thrilling names added to the line-up!
- EPICA - Postpone “The Epic Apocalypse Tour” to 2023
- IN ISOLATION - New single and video!
- BLOC PARTY - Announce their sixth studio album “Alpha Games”
- NIGHTWISH - New Tour Dates for 2022
- PLACEBO - Release video of new single “Surrounded By Spies” (Nov 18, 2021)
- LEICHTMATROSE - New video “Mein Gemälde von Dir”
- PLACEBO - German Tour in October & November 2022
- PLACEBO - Announce new album and release new song “Surrounded By Spies” (9 Nov 2021)
- KORN - New album “Requiem” / first single “Start The Healing” out now!
.
CD Review: Ashes Of Ares - Emperors And Fools
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Ashes Of Ares
Title: Emperors And Fools
Genre: Heavy Metal / US Power Metal
Release Date: 21st January 2022
Label: ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records
Album Review
It took four years for them to return with a new full-length but ASHES OF ARES is back and I call myself fortunate for sitting here with their new masterpiece blasting out of my worn old speakers. Everyone who knows me or has been unfortunate enough to be stuck somewhere with me over a prolonged period of time has heard of my love for ICED EARTH and Matt Barlow. Sure, I do love Ronnie James Dio, Geoff Tate and Bruce Dickinson but Matt’s voice was the first I heard in a live setting (Ok, NEVERMORE were there too but at that point in time I was not a fan). So, I fell in love with heavy metal because of records like ‘Burnt Offerings’ and ‘Dark Saga’ which remain some of my favourites even after reviewing close to a thousand records since 2013.
So, here I am, a true as fuck fan, listening to this and smiling like a very dumb version of myself. The first thing to notice is that the vocal harmonies of some songs need a bit of time to slash their hooks into my earholes, the first songs to really get to me is ‘Emperors And Fools’ followed by ‘What Tomorrow Will Bring’. These tracks got what a song needs to proper showcase its vocalist: rhythm and a very catchy melody to rock out to. ‘The Iron Throne’ is, of course, pretty frigging rad too as it clearly is inspired by Game Of Thrones by George R.R. Martin. ‘Gone’ is some kind of US Metal version of a power ballad, which is insane within itself and sounds amazing. ‘Throne Of Iniquity’ is a song from the EP of the same name that was released in 2020. ‘Monster’ is a dream come true for many ICED EARTH fans as it features the united vocal ass-kicking power of both Matt Barlow and Tim “Ripper” Owens.
Tracklist
01. A City in Decay (Intro)
02. I Am the Night
03. Our Last Sunrise
04. Primed
05. Where God Fears to Go
06. Emperors and Fools
07. By My Blade
08. What Tomorrow Will Bring
09. The Iron Throne
10. Gone
11. Throne of Iniquity (CD Exclusive Track)
12. Monster’s Lament
Line-up
Matt Barlow – Vocals
Freddie Vidales – Guitars, Bass
Guests:
Drums on all tracks by Van Williams
Keyboard intro composed by Jonah Weingarten
1st solo ‘The Iron Throne’ by Wiley Arnett of Sacred Reich
2nd solo ‘The Iron Throne’ by Charlie Mark
2nd solo ‘Monster’s Lament’ by Bill Hudson
Guest vocals ‘Monster’s Lament’ by Tim Ripper Owens
Keyboards ‘Monster’s Lament’ by Brian Trainor
Website
http://www.ashesofares.com / https://www.facebook.com/AshesOfAres
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
Add comment