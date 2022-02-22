Movie Review: Boy Harsher - The Runner (A Movie By Boy Harsher)

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview WARDRUNA - London 2022-03-17
- Preview CORROSION FEST - Morecombe 2022
- Preview The 69 Eyes - Tallin 2022-03-12
- Preview JOACHIM WITT - Leipzig 2022-09-16
- Preview NEW WAVES DAY - Oberhausen 2022-06-18
- Preview BOY HARSHER - Cologne 2022-08-22
- Preview HELLSINKI METAL HORIZONS 2022 - Finland’s newest summer festival
- Preview GODSMACK - Cologne 2022-10-05
- Preview URIAH HEEP - “Mammut Tour” from September to December 2022 - 50 Years Uriah Heep Anniversary Tour
- Preview DEINE LAKAIEN - Dortmund 2023-02-17
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Mekong Delta - Visions Fugitives (Vinyl re-release)
- CD Review: SASU - SASU
- CD Review: Brute, The - Brute : One
- CD Review: Martyr - Planet Metalhead
- CD Review: Relate - Level Up
- CD Review: Muha - Strela
- CD Review: Venator - Echoes From The Gutter
- CD Review: Kiefer Sutherland - Bloor Street
- Blu-Ray Review: Mesh - Touring Skyward - A Tour Movie
- CD Review: Je T’Aime - Passive
- Interview: Daniel Benyamin - February 2022
- CD Review: Birthday Massacre, The - Fascination
- CD Review: Tymo - The Art Of A Maniac
- CD Review: Amorphis - Halo
- Interview: Amorphis - February 2022
- CD Review: Madrugada - Chimes At Midnight
- CD Review: Kamelot - Haven
- CD Review: Principe Valiente - Porcelain (single)
- CD Review: Boy Harsher - The Runner
- CD Review: Vaselyne - Winter EP
Latest News
- BLACK NAIL CABARET - Reissue fourth album “Pseudopop”
- CHAMELEONS - “Edge Sessions (Live From The Edge)”
- RECKLESS LOVE - Finland’s Sleaze Rock overlords postpone new album, “Turborider”, to March 25, 2022
- THE 69 EYES - Join the Atomic Fire Records roster & new music on the horizon
- ORGY - Goth Rockers announce revival tour with special guests September Mourning, Oh! The Horror, Death Valley High and Black Satellite
- W-FESTIVAL 2022 - One final name added to its amazing line-up!
- JOACHIM WITT - The “Rübezahl zurück auf Reise” Tour 2022 will be postponed.
- MESH - “Touring Skyward - A Tour Movie” enters #23 of German Album Charts
- ERASURE - “The Neon” Tour cancelled
- AXEL RUDI PELL - New album “Lost XXIII” on April 15, 2022 via Steamhammer / SPV
- KIEFER SUTHERLAND - “Chasing The Rain Tour” rescheduled to October 2022
- LAIBACH - Announce details of a new album “Wir Sind Das Volk (Ein Musical Aus Deutschland)”
- NINA HAGEN - New single “Shadrack” to be released on Jan 28, 2022 (Grönland Records / GoodToGo)
- THE JEREMY DAYS - “Beauty In Broken” video premiere, new album after 27 years (release date: March 25, 2022 via Circushead Records)
- BLOC PARTY - Release video to new single “The Girls are Fighting”, album “Alpha Games” to be released on April 29, 2022
- TEMPERS - Share new single “Nightwalking”, new album “New Meaning” to be released on April 1 via DAIS
- KEITH RICHARDS - The Rock icon’s second solo album “Main Offender” will be released on March 18 as a special deluxe box set and in other formats via BMG
- SHINE DOWN - Take a sharp look at our time with their new single “Planet Zero” & accompanying new album “Planet Zero” on April 22nd via Atlantic Records
- TEMPELHOF SOUNDS 2022- FLORENCE + THE MACHINE completes headliner line-up
- ARCH ENEMY - Announces new album “Deceivers”, New single “Handshake With Hell” coming next week!
.
Movie Review: Boy Harsher - The Runner (A Movie By Boy Harsher)
- Details
- Written by Claudia Black
-
Director: Boy Harsher
Title: The Runner (A Movie By Boy Harsher)
Release Date: 16th January 2022
Run Time: 115 minutes
Producer: Daniel April
Movie Review
Few weeks ago, I wrote a review about BOY HARSHER’s new album, ‘The Runner’. It alludes to a time during the pandemic when August Muller began work on moody cinematic sketches which the time, he had no idea where they’d end up other than an exercise in Catharism. Jae Mathews was diagnosed with MS, she conjured from her mind this figure, called ‘The Runner’. The character visualises the universal anxiety of the times and functions also as a tool of exorcism. It’s part horror movie / part music video / part confessional interview. Although the interview parts were short.
It’s based around a woman, the runner, played by Kris Esfandiari who is running through the woods in a state of disorientated agitation. She is covered in blood, finally ends up on a road where she starts thumbing a lift. A blue Chevy pickup stops and she gets in. A few yards down the road the Chevy stops. She then takes the Chevy and drives to a house where a youth is watching ‘Machina’ on the TV. He sees the blood-soaked woman walking across the grass and runs out the door into the woods. The woman comes into the house and dials a number into the phone. A robotically sinister voice talks to her. She changes into a white button-down dress with a frilly collar and then drives to a dive bar where she dances with a guy by the pool table. He senses something in her and backs off. All the while a blonde woman with tattoos is eyeing her up. They leave and go back to her trailer; her heart is pulled out of her whilst in the throes of a lesbian kiss.
All of this is intermingled with tracks from the accompanying album, sky shots, dancing textured views of roads, trailers, chain link fences and traffic fast flowing on freeways. No matter how fast you run from yourself you will always be close behind. The traffic alluding the one-way direction of life and its mundanity. This movie, although short, is suffused with David Lynchian motifs, it’s like a sidebar to ‘Twin Peaks’. It also reminds me of ‘The Blair Witch Project’ and some of the output of ROB ZOMBIE. It’s film noir and B-movie and it would be interesting to see what this would be like padded out into a full movie of around 90 minutes.
Yeah, this was a nice visual aperitif that invigorated the taste buds and satiated arty thirst. But when it ended, I heard myself say ‘Is that it?’ But given the music video / interview movie format I think that the length was about right. But as I stated above, it would be interesting to see what this would be like padded out into a 90-minute movie with all the music video / interview stuff removed, and with the central theme elaborated upon! My only criticism was the sound. It was a bit tinny in places, I couldn’t make out the dialogue when Jae Mathews spoke in the interview scene. Other than that, this is very good!
The movie can be viewed via this link: https://therunner.film/
More info about BOY HARSHER can be found here: https://boyharsher.com/
Add comment