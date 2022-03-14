CD Review: Åskväder - Fenix

Artist: ÅskväderTitle: FenixGenre: Hard RockRelease Date: 25th March 2022Label: The Sign RecordsTwo years ago I did a review about the self-titled debut record of Swedish Rock band ÅSKVÄDER. I did keep them in mind because their sound reminded me of legends like THE HELLACOPTERS and ROBERT PEHRSSON’S HUMBUCKER which I both dearly love. Now in 2022 ÅSKVÄDER, which translates to “Thunder Storm”, are at it again with ‘Fenix’. Sound-wise not much has changed but that is more or less the strength of the band and their sound, it is instantly recognizable and, just as the predecessor, ‘Fenix’ manages to lift your spirits with songs that are so light-hearted and unburdened that they put a big smile on your face while making you want to rock out at the same time.‘Fenix’ is described by the band as their return or better: their rebirth after being stopped in their tracks by Covid and its steel grip on the event business. I really did like the first one but I will have to give it to the guys that they not only preserved their trademark sound but expanded and improved upon it in matters of overall production sound and more smooth songwriting. ‘Fenix’ comes with more catchy tunes, more hooks and an attitude that just screams for even more of the same. If you like 90s inspired Scandinavian Rock and are cool with music that does not try to rip your face off for a change: Check this out because I say so!01. Blurry Lines02. When We Fall03. Let You Down04. Old Friend05. Claptrap06. Head Home07. Zealot08. Nightcap09. Preach for Me10. Deadlock11. Reap What You Sow12. Run out of TimeAlbin Sörensson - Lead vocalsMartin Gut - Guitar, vocalsKammo Olayvar - BassAugust Waernelius - Drumshttps://askvader.com / https://www.facebook.com/askvaderbandMusic: 8Sound: 9Total: 8.5 / 10