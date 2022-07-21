CD Review: Black Stone Cherry - Live From The Royal Albert hall - Y'all!

Artist: Black Stone CherryTitle: Live From The Royal Albert hall - Y'all!Genre: Hard RockRelease Date: 24th June 2022Label: Mascot RecordsKentucky band BLACK STONE CHERRY have been around since 2001. They released their self-titled debut ‘Black Stone Cherry’ in 2006 and since then their fan-base and audience grew with every release. I still have to catch up on most of their stuff because let’s face it: there are many bands to listen to in my profession and time is money. After seven full-length records BLACK STONE CHERRY have quite some songs to choose from when considering a live record like this one and from a stranger’s standpoint, I can only guess that they chose the right tracks for this. To be honest I dig these guys more in a live setting than I do when it comes to studio albums. The energy level is high and the vibe is a good one, the guys were in top form on that day and that includes Chris Robertson’s smoky, and rough pipes. If you are a fan of the band or contemporaries like SHINEDOWN or SALIVA you will have loads of fun with this. For a fan of this band and their style this is some money well spent.CD101. Me & Mary Jane02. Burnin’03. Again04. Yeah Man05. In My Blood06. Ringin’ In My Head07. Like I Roll08. Cheaper To Drink AloneCD201. Hell And High Water02. Soulcreek03. Devil’s Queen04. Drum Solo05. Things My Father Said06. In Love With The Pain07. Blind Man08. Blame It On The Boom Boom09. White Trash Millionaire10. Lonely Train11. Peace Is FreeChris Robertson – Lead Vocals / GuitarBen Wells – Guitar / VocalsSteve Jewell – Bass / VocalsJohn Fred Young – Drums / Vocalshttp://www.blackstonecherry.com / https://www.facebook.com/blackstonecherryMusic: 7Sound: 8Total: 7.5 / 10