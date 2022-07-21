Latest Raffles
CD Review: Black Stone Cherry - Live From The Royal Albert hall - Y'all!
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Black Stone Cherry
Title: Live From The Royal Albert hall - Y'all!
Genre: Hard Rock
Release Date: 24th June 2022
Label: Mascot Records
Album Review
Kentucky band BLACK STONE CHERRY have been around since 2001. They released their self-titled debut ‘Black Stone Cherry’ in 2006 and since then their fan-base and audience grew with every release. I still have to catch up on most of their stuff because let’s face it: there are many bands to listen to in my profession and time is money. After seven full-length records BLACK STONE CHERRY have quite some songs to choose from when considering a live record like this one and from a stranger’s standpoint, I can only guess that they chose the right tracks for this. To be honest I dig these guys more in a live setting than I do when it comes to studio albums. The energy level is high and the vibe is a good one, the guys were in top form on that day and that includes Chris Robertson’s smoky, and rough pipes. If you are a fan of the band or contemporaries like SHINEDOWN or SALIVA you will have loads of fun with this. For a fan of this band and their style this is some money well spent.
Tracklist
CD1
01. Me & Mary Jane
02. Burnin’
03. Again
04. Yeah Man
05. In My Blood
06. Ringin’ In My Head
07. Like I Roll
08. Cheaper To Drink Alone
CD2
01. Hell And High Water
02. Soulcreek
03. Devil’s Queen
04. Drum Solo
05. Things My Father Said
06. In Love With The Pain
07. Blind Man
08. Blame It On The Boom Boom
09. White Trash Millionaire
10. Lonely Train
11. Peace Is Free
Line-up
Chris Robertson – Lead Vocals / Guitar
Ben Wells – Guitar / Vocals
Steve Jewell – Bass / Vocals
John Fred Young – Drums / Vocals
Website
http://www.blackstonecherry.com / https://www.facebook.com/blackstonecherry
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 7
Sound: 8
Total: 7.5 / 10
