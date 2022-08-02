Latest Raffles

CD Review: Beyond The Catacombs - Fatal Error

Details
Artist: Beyond The Catacombs
Title: Fatal Error
Genre: Death Metal
Release Date: 1st July 2022
Label: Grind To Death Records


Album Review

So today seemed to be a good day for sci-fi themed brutal Death Metal from Finland and I just happened to be lucky enough to have a few new releases at hand to quench this kinda thirst. The nice people of Grind to Death Records were, once again, so damn nice to send these to my new home so I just had to get down (and dirty) on those records. BEYOND THE CATACOMBS is a two-man Brutal Death Metal project from Jyväskylä, Finland. It is not exactly clear at what point in time this band came into existence but that just adds to the Heavy Metal mystery around some bands right? At the core of BEYOND THE CATACOMBS are Ville Koskinen who is responsible for guitar and bass and Samu Pettersson who is in charge of keyboards, drum programming and vocals. Yeah, you can hear the fact that the drums are not sounding like conventional drums would so but in the end, this only adds to the Sci-Fi element in the music these guys are writing and playing. Technically this is a nice output as these guys clearly know what they are doing, I'm just not a big fan of Brutal Death Metal as there’s the missing elements of classic vocals. A pretty decent release in my eyes.


Tracklist

01. Terminate The Process
02. Wired Nerves
03. Mindscraper
04. Lost In Cyberspace
05. Technomancer
06. Artificial Brain
07. Excessive Voltage
08. Corrupted Core
09.System In Shock


Line-up

Ville Koskinen – Guitars, Bass
Samu Pettersson – Vocals, Keyboards, Guitars, Bass, Drum programming


Website

https://beyondthecatacombs1.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/BeyondTheCatacombs


Cover Picture

Rating

Music: 7
Sound: 6
Total: 6.5 / 10




