CD Review: Actors - Reanimated (Rerelease)

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview LORDFEST 2022 - Hamburg 2022-12-17
- Preview Hypocrisy - Leipzig 2022-11-11
- Preview XPROPAGANDA - Bochum 2022-11-06
- Preview Laibach - Leipzig 2022-11-04
- Preview THE RASMUS - Hamburg 2022-10-10
- Preview ¡-PAHL-! - Leipzig 2022-09-17
- Preview STELLA NOMINE FESTIVAL - Torgau 2022
- Preview MITTELALTERLICH-PHANTASIE-SPECTACULUM LUHMÜHLEN - Westergellersen 2022
- Preview TOKIO HOTEL - Hamburg 2023-05-18
- Preview FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE - Leipzig 2022-10-16
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Live Review: M’era Luna Festival - Hildesheim 2022 (Day 2)
- Live Review: Rose Tattoo - Bochum 2022
- Live Review: M’era Luna Festival - Hildesheim 2022 (Day 1)
- Live Review: M’era Luna Festival - Hildesheim 2022
- CD Review: Zola Jesus - Arkhon
- Live Review: Judas Priest - Oberhausen 2022
- Gallery: 30 Years VNV Nation - Gelsenkirchen 2022
- Interview: Golden Apes - August 2022
- Live Review: Blood Moon Wedding - London 2022
- CD Review: Waterboys, The - All Souls Hill
- CD Review: Laibach - Wir sind das Volk (ein Musical aus Deutschland)
- CD Review: Helios - Touch The Sun
- CD Review: Beyond The Catacombs - Fatal Error
- CD Review: Belarus Beaver - Symphony Of Fallen Trees
- Live Review: Anti Flag - Esch-sur-Alzette 2022
- Gallery: Amphi Festival - Cologne 2022
- Live Review: Amorphis - Turku
- Live Review: 69 Eyes, The - Tuusula 2022
- CD Review: Oath SC - Hallowed Illusions
- CD Review: Black Stone Cherry - Live From The Royal Albert hall - Y'all!
Latest News
- BLACK SPACE RIDERS - To release new album “We Have Been Here Before”
- WACKEN OPEN AIR 2023 - Sold Out after only five hours!
- M’ERA LUNA 2022 - Emotional reunion of the international black scene
- WACKEN OPEN AIR - First bands for 2023, Iron Maiden as headliner
- SUEDE - New single “15 Again” & new album “Autofiction” out on September 16, 2022 via BMG
- PINK TURNS BLUE - Darkwave / Postpunk icons announce “Tainted 2022” tour
- A PROJECTION - New Single & Video “Careless”
- METROPOLIS RECORDS - Founder Dave Heckman passed away
- SLIPKNOT - New album “The End, So Far” out September 30th, 2022 & Knotfest Germany
- M’ERA LUNA FESTIVAL 2022 - Timetable online!
- U96 - New Single “Atlantis” & Live Shows
- SPECTRA*PARIS - Release new single “Indigo Cypher”
- OZZY OSBOURNE - Announce new studio album “Patient Number 9”
- BLACK STONE CHERRY - ‘Blame It On The Boom Boom’ from the new double live album ‘Live From The Royal Albert Hall... Y’All’ via Mascot Records / Mascot Label Group
- HURRICANE and SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2022 - Euphoric reunion with 150,000 guests
- BLACKCARBURNING - “All About You” EP by Mark Hockings (mesh)
- ERASURE - New album “Day-Glo (Based on a True Story)” on 12 Aug 2022 via Mute Records
- ZOLA JESUS - New single “Into the Wild” from forthcoming album “Arkhon” out on June 24, 2022 via Sacred Bones
- SEADRAKE - Release “The Fever Extended” EP
- PIXIES - New album “Doggerel” on 30 Sep, Single “There’s A Moon On” out now!
.
CD Review: Actors - Reanimated (Rerelease)
- Details
- Written by Stephen Kennedy
-
Artist: Actors
Title: Reanimated (Rerelease)
Genre: Post-Punk / New Wave
Release Date: 19th August 2022
Label: Artoffact Records
Album Review
Right from the off, Canada’s ACTORS nailed the whole 80s Post-Punk / New Romantic / New Wave thing in one easy swish. It felt natural and organic, and the sharp song-writing and ear for a killer melody was matched easily by crisp production and a sparkle and shine that was never too slick or glossy. This re-release of the ‘Reanimated’ EP comes with debut single ‘Post Traumatic Love’ and B-side, ‘Nightlife’, plus a whole pointless raft of remixes, should that be your bag.
It’s clear to see, from the opening few seconds of that magnificent first release, that ACTORS already had all elements in place to make themselves noticed. ‘Post Traumatic Love’ could be FLOCK OF SEAGULLS and DURAN DURAN re-writing parts of ‘Small-town Boy’ by BRONSKI BEAT, the flip-side all jerky robot grooving and shoulder-pads. From the ‘Reanimated’ EP, ‘XYZ’ is a darker and more experimental affair, repetitive and hypnotic and absolutely irresistible. ‘It Goes Away’ lays the groundwork for later album tracks - all the parts are there, just a bit of tinkering required. ‘How deep Is The Whole’ wouldn’t shame a SPARKS album, ‘Flesh And Bone’ a stripped back harmonic perambulation, and ‘Forever’ as graceful and beautiful as early OMD.
ACTORS began life sounding already fully formed, and despite the obvious reference points and influences, create an overall sound that bursts and fizzes with originality. Everything does something for a reason, and there’s a relaxed and confident distribution of their strengths throughout these songs. The two albums that followed these early releases certainly realised the full potential here, but ‘Reanimated’ is no slouch, and certainly not just a historic curiosity.
Tracklist
01. XYZ
02. It Goes Away
03. How Deep Is The Whole
04. Like U Want 2
05. Jacknife
06. Flesh And Bone
07. Forever
08. Post Traumatic Love (Humans Remix)
09. Post Traumatic Love (Hjorthoy Remix)
10. Post Traumatic Remix (Slow Waves Remix)
11. Post Traumatic Love (Woodhead Remix)
12. Post Traumatic Love (Felix Bondarev Remix)
13. Post Traumatic Love (Sons Of Nuns Remix)
14. Post Traumatic Love
15. Nightlife
Line-up
Jason Corbett – Vocals / Guitar
Shannon Hemmett – Synth / Vocals
Kendall Wooding – Bass / Vocals
Adam Fink – Drums
Website
https://www.actorstheband.com / https://www.facebook.com/actors1984
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
Add comment