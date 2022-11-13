CD Review: Avantasia - A Paranormal Evening With The Moonflower Society

Latest Raffles
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview AMORPHIS & ELUVEITIE - Leipzig 2022-12-10
- Preview STEVE HOGARTH - Bochum 2022-12-11
- Preview SKID ROW - Munich 2022-11-14
- Preview IRON MAIDEN - The Future Past Tour 2023
- Preview WITHIN TEMPTATION & EVANESCENCE - Hamburg 2022-12-07
- Preview NIGHTWISH - Hamburg 2022-12-12
- Preview APOCALYPTICA & EPICA - Hamburg 2023-01-28
- Preview DIARY OF DREAMS - Hamburg 2023-03-11
- Preview BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE - Hamburg 2023-02-04
- CANCELLED: Preview DEATHSTARS - Hamburg 2023-02-17
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Interview: Webb, The - November 2022
- Gallery: Laibach - Leipzig 2022
- CD Review: Unify Separate - Music Since Tomorrow
- Live Review: Thrice & Coheed And Cambria - Cologne 2022
- Live Review: Porcupine Tree - Oberhausen 2022
- Live Review: Sonata Arctica - Bochum 2022
- Live Review: Perturbator - Wroclaw 2022
- CD Review: Simple Minds - Direction Of The Heart
- CD Review: Waiting For Words - Hedonism EP
- CD Review: Thundermother - Black and Gold
- CD Review: xPropaganda - The Heart Is Strange
- Live Review: Diary of Dreams - Görlitz 2022
- Live Review: Cure, The - Munich 2022
- CD Review: Virus Inhumanity - Infectious EP
- CD Review: Solitary Experiments - Transcendent
- Live Review: Laibach - Bochum 2022
- Live Review: Ultima Ratio Fest - Oberhausen 2022
- CD Review: Ritual Dictates - No Great Loss
- Interview: Wisborg - October 2022
- Live Review: Amon Amarth & Machine Head - Esch sur Alzette 2022
Latest News
- DEATHSTARS - European tour cancelled!
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2023 - Pre-Party with Steve Naghavi, Bruno Kramm, Elvis & MSTH!
- DEUS - Announce new album “How To Replace It”
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2023 - Calva y Nada exclusive festival show after 25 years + more bands confirmed!
- T.O.Y. FEAT. MARIAN GOLD (ALPHAVILLE) - New single “Turn On!” out now!
- LONDON AFTER MIDNIGHT - Release “Oddities Too”
- KATATONIA - Announces New Album, “Sky Void of Stars” + Releases First Single, “Atrium“
- SIMPLE MINDS - New album “Direction Of The Heart” with a guest performance of Russell Mael (Sparks) out now
- JFDR - Sign to Houndstooth and Shares new single & video
- DEPECHE MODE - Announce new album and tour dates at press conference in Berlin
- SARCATOR - Swedish Black/Thrash Youngsters Unveil “The Long Lost” Single From “Alkahest” LP out in October via Black Lion Records
- A PROJECTION - New single “Anywhere” out 30 September 2022 via Metropolis Records
- HURRICANE UND SOUTHSIDE 2023 - Seven headliners and many more acts confirmed
- THE RASMUS - Released new album “Rise”
- DISTURBED - Announced new album “Divisive” to be released on Nov 18, 2022
- THE FOREIGN RESORT - Return with new music video for “Overturn”
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL - Thank you Oberhausen, visitor poll & 2023 E-Tropolis edition
- GARBAGE - Reveal details about new “Anthology” release
- UNIFY SEPARATE - New single feat. Richard Oakes (Suede)
- THE SMASHING PUMPKINS - New single “Beguiled”, new album “Atum”
.
CD Review: Avantasia - A Paranormal Evening With The Moonflower Society
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Avantasia
Title: A Paranormal Evening With The Moonflower Society
Genre: Symphonic Power Metal
Release Date: 21st October 2022
Label: Nuclear Blast
Album Review
The first musical interactions between Frontman AVANTASIA frontman Tobias Sammet and my sense of hearing was when I first listened to EDGUY, to be honest: at that point in time I was not impressed as I was a massive fan of bands like ICED EARTH back then and they seemed way tougher and more intense to me. As time went by, I stopped listening to anything along the lines of Power or US Metal for a while and after ICED EARTH fell apart and I further changed, grew and evolved my taste in music I came back to revisit Sammet’s work. Nowadays I listen to his radio show on Radio BOB every day and I came to the conclusion that we share quite a lot when it comes to our musical taste and how we came to be the metalheads we are today.
After listening to his playlists for three months straight I can safely say whose influences are to be heard on ‘A Paranormal Evening With The Moonflower Society’. An overall heavy influence when it comes to the structure of songs like ‘Misplaced Among The Angels’ for example is MEATLOAF, HELLOWEEN and, of course, AYREON. The AYREON comparison is an understand because of the Metal Opera character of the band itself, for the MEATLOAF influences it did help to dig into his playlists and realize it along the way. ‘A Paranormal Evening With The Moonflower Society’ is chock-full of awesome guest musicians once again and that is what makes this experience so frigging’ rich! We got Ronnie Atkins of PRETTY MAIDS, MAGNUM’s Bob Catley, Jorn Lande, Eric Martin of MR BIG, PRIMAL FEAR’s Ralf Scheepers, Adrienne Cowan and many more.
My faves are ‘Misplaced Among The Angels’, ‘Paper Plane’ and ‘Scars’, all very melodic and just awesome to revisit over and over again in order to fully experience the full potential of the material. If you dig Metal Operas and classic heavy metal vocals you should buy this right away, this is not in the least anywhere the rough and brutal stuff I listen to quite a lot but it is uplifting as fuck and sometimes we all need exactly this.
Tracklist
01. Welcome To The Shadows
02. The Wicked Rule The Night
03. Kill The Pain Away
04. The Inmost Light
05. Misplaced Among The Angels
06. I Tame The Storm
07. Paper Plane
08. The Moonflower Society
09. Rhyme And Reason
10. Scars
11. Arabesque
Line-up
Tobias Sammet (Edguy) – Vocals, Bass
Sascha Paeth (Ex-Heavens Gate) – Guitar
Michael “Miro” Rodenberg (Ex-Aina) – Keyboard
Felix Bohnke (Edguy) – Drums
Website
https://avantasia.com / https://www.facebook.com/avantasia
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
Add comment