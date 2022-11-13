CD Review: Avantasia - A Paranormal Evening With The Moonflower Society

Artist: AvantasiaTitle: A Paranormal Evening With The Moonflower SocietyGenre: Symphonic Power MetalRelease Date: 21st October 2022Label: Nuclear BlastThe first musical interactions between Frontman AVANTASIA frontman Tobias Sammet and my sense of hearing was when I first listened to EDGUY, to be honest: at that point in time I was not impressed as I was a massive fan of bands like ICED EARTH back then and they seemed way tougher and more intense to me. As time went by, I stopped listening to anything along the lines of Power or US Metal for a while and after ICED EARTH fell apart and I further changed, grew and evolved my taste in music I came back to revisit Sammet’s work. Nowadays I listen to his radio show on Radio BOB every day and I came to the conclusion that we share quite a lot when it comes to our musical taste and how we came to be the metalheads we are today.After listening to his playlists for three months straight I can safely say whose influences are to be heard on ‘A Paranormal Evening With The Moonflower Society’. An overall heavy influence when it comes to the structure of songs like ‘Misplaced Among The Angels’ for example is MEATLOAF, HELLOWEEN and, of course, AYREON. The AYREON comparison is an understand because of the Metal Opera character of the band itself, for the MEATLOAF influences it did help to dig into his playlists and realize it along the way. ‘A Paranormal Evening With The Moonflower Society’ is chock-full of awesome guest musicians once again and that is what makes this experience so frigging’ rich! We got Ronnie Atkins of PRETTY MAIDS, MAGNUM’s Bob Catley, Jorn Lande, Eric Martin of MR BIG, PRIMAL FEAR’s Ralf Scheepers, Adrienne Cowan and many more.My faves are ‘Misplaced Among The Angels’, ‘Paper Plane’ and ‘Scars’, all very melodic and just awesome to revisit over and over again in order to fully experience the full potential of the material. If you dig Metal Operas and classic heavy metal vocals you should buy this right away, this is not in the least anywhere the rough and brutal stuff I listen to quite a lot but it is uplifting as fuck and sometimes we all need exactly this.01. Welcome To The Shadows02. The Wicked Rule The Night03. Kill The Pain Away04. The Inmost Light05. Misplaced Among The Angels06. I Tame The Storm07. Paper Plane08. The Moonflower Society09. Rhyme And Reason10. Scars11. ArabesqueTobias Sammet (Edguy) – Vocals, BassSascha Paeth (Ex-Heavens Gate) – GuitarMichael “Miro” Rodenberg (Ex-Aina) – KeyboardFelix Bohnke (Edguy) – Drumshttps://avantasia.com / https://www.facebook.com/avantasiaMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10