CD Review: Axel Rudi Pell - Lost XIII

Artist: Axel Rudi PellTitle: LOST XXIIIGenre: Hard Rock / Melodic MetalRelease Date: 15th April 2022Label: Steamhammer / SPV2022 marks the year of AXEL RUDI PELL’s 21st album release and if you follow him and his band you know that he’d never let his fans down. The album starts with an intro and kicks off with the powerful ‘Survive’. AXEL RUDI PELL always pay attention to strong riffs and ‘No Compromise’ is one of these signature guitar-tracks. If you pay attention to the vocals of ‘Down On The Streets’, you will be listening about a story about life on the streets that comes with a very cool AC/DC like attitude and an epic chorus line.‘Gone With The Wind’ comes with a wonderful solo guitar line in the intro and the leading vocals performed Johnny Gioeli make this a wonderful powerful ballade. AXEL RUDI PELL at their best. ‘Freight Train’ picks up the story about life in the streets but mainly deals with people who climb on freight trains to escape their life. The strong riffing is one that will see you working out your neck muscles while listening to a story about the downsides of the American way of life. ‘Follow The Beast’ is a straightforward almost Power Metal style track that will find its place on a live setlist for sure and offers Bobby Rondinelli the chance to show the full drummers madness.AXEL RUDI PELL are strong on writing ballades and ‘Fly With Me’ starts with a wonderful piano intro and during a live show, this will be the moment you have to find your lighter and raise it in the air, while Johnny Gioeli delivers highly emotional vocals and Axel Rudi Pell picks up the melody with his guitar, before you pack away the lighter and raise your fists in the air to rock out to the powerful chorus. ‘The Rise Of Ankhoor’ is a powerful instrumental piece, that would be perfect to open the encore part of a show as all the instrumentalists find enough space to present their instrument and their skills, or to make it short: a perfect arrangement of various solo parts.Axel RUDI PELL see you off with the album’s title track, that starts rather clean with a solo guitar line and clean vocals before the instrumentation kicks in with full power and hard riffing gives you the beat. Lost XXIII is a perfect deep, dark and melodic Hard Rock album and a perfect mix of fast and slower tracks, like the band’s epic shows all these years.For dedicated fans, there is a digipack with a bonus track. The instrumental ‘Quarantined 1’ AXEL RUDI PELL recorded himself during the lockdown in spring 2020. The track was published on YouTube and the fans reactions lead the band to record a full version of it.01. Lost XXIII Prequel (intro)02. Survive03. No Compromise04. Down On The Streets05. Gone With The Wind06. Freight Train07. Follow The Beast08. Fly With Me09. The Rise Of Ankhoor10. Lost XXIIIBonus track11. Quarantined 1Johnny Gioeli – VocalsAxel Rudi Pell – GuitarsFerdy Doernberg – KeyboardsVolker Krawczak – BassBobby Rondinelli – Drumshttps://www.axel-rudi-pell.deMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10