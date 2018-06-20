Latest Raffles

Live Review: Black Stone Cherry - Esch sur Alzette 2018

Details
DSC 3153Kulturfabrik, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg
19th June 2018
Black Stone Cherry

June seems to be a lucky month for every concert visitor. First, the festival season has already began and a lot of bands are making a little stop to play in smaller venues, like these in Luxembourg. BLACK STONE CHERRY is also one of those bands. After playing at big festivals like Rock am Ring, Download and Nova Rock, they wanted to heat up the Kulturfabrik. And yes, they absolutely did!

Music & Performance
The energy level in the room rose as they began their 90 minute set with the punch song ‘Burnin’’. The latter burns immediately, it is catchy, crisp, melodic and still powerful at once. The band from Kentucky shows respect for the genre-heroes, like LED ZEPPELIN and ZZ TOP, but manages to drive its own line. As a fan, you recognise your favourite rockers immediately! Not many bands can do the balancing act of traditional and modern sound so well in this genre!

DSC 3229

Seeing Black Stone Cherry live especially in a small club like the Kulturfabrik is a real treat. Vocalist Chris Robertson played his guitar with confidence and thrilling flair. He often speaks to the crowd, asking if they’re having a good time and almost got his hat blown off by the cheers of the audience. He really knew how to get the audience pumped. Also guitarist Ben Wells entertained the crowd by jumping on the stage from one corner to another. The evening was a real success, the fans were happy and the organisation of the Kulturfabrik definitely too. http://www.blackstonecherry.com / https://www.facebook.com/blackstonecherry

DSC 3151

Setlist
01. Burnin’
02. Blind Man
03. Stir It Up
04. Me and Mary Jane
05. Southern Fried Friday Night
06. Midnight Rider
07. In My Blood
08. Foxy Lady
09. Like I Roll
10. Medley
11. Carry Me on Down the Road
12. Cheaper to Drink Alone
13. Hell & High Water
14. Ain't Nobody
15. Soulcreek
16. I'm Your Hoochie Coochie Man
17. Lonely Train
17. Blame it on the Boom Boom
19. White Trash Millionaire
20. Bad Habit
21. Born Under a Bad Sign
22. Family Tree

Rating
Music 8
Performance 7
Sound 10
Light 9
Total 8.5 / 10

  • DSC_3121
  • DSC_3126
  • DSC_3131
  • DSC_3137
  • DSC_3138
  • DSC_3148
  • DSC_3151
  • DSC_3153
  • DSC_3158
  • DSC_3168
  • DSC_3180
  • DSC_3187
  • DSC_3189
  • DSC_3191
  • DSC_3200
  • DSC_3205
  • DSC_3215
  • DSC_3217
  • DSC_3224
  • DSC_3229
  • DSC_3231
  • DSC_3234
  • DSC_3238
  • DSC_3240
  • DSC_3250

All pictures by Elena Arens
