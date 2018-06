Live Review: Black Stone Cherry - Esch sur Alzette 2018

Kulturfabrik, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg19th June 2018June seems to be a lucky month for every concert visitor. First, the festival season has already began and a lot of bands are making a little stop to play in smaller venues, like these in Luxembourg. BLACK STONE CHERRY is also one of those bands. After playing at big festivals like Rock am Ring, Download and Nova Rock, they wanted to heat up the Kulturfabrik. And yes, they absolutely did!The energy level in the room rose as they began their 90 minute set with the punch song ‘Burnin’’. The latter burns immediately, it is catchy, crisp, melodic and still powerful at once. The band from Kentucky shows respect for the genre-heroes, like LED ZEPPELIN and ZZ TOP, but manages to drive its own line. As a fan, you recognise your favourite rockers immediately! Not many bands can do the balancing act of traditional and modern sound so well in this genre!Seeing Black Stone Cherry live especially in a small club like the Kulturfabrik is a real treat. Vocalist Chris Robertson played his guitar with confidence and thrilling flair. He often speaks to the crowd, asking if they’re having a good time and almost got his hat blown off by the cheers of the audience. He really knew how to get the audience pumped. Also guitarist Ben Wells entertained the crowd by jumping on the stage from one corner to another. The evening was a real success, the fans were happy and the organisation of the Kulturfabrik definitely too. http://www.blackstonecherry.com / https://www.facebook.com/blackstonecherry01. Burnin’02. Blind Man03. Stir It Up04. Me and Mary Jane05. Southern Fried Friday Night06. Midnight Rider07. In My Blood08. Foxy Lady09. Like I Roll10. Medley11. Carry Me on Down the Road12. Cheaper to Drink Alone13. Hell & High Water14. Ain't Nobody15. Soulcreek16. I'm Your Hoochie Coochie Man17. Lonely Train17. Blame it on the Boom Boom19. White Trash Millionaire20. Bad Habit21. Born Under a Bad Sign22. Family TreeRatingMusic 8Performance 7Sound 10Light 9Total 8.5 / 10All pictures by Elena Arens