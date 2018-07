Live Review: Arch Enemy - Esch sur Alzette 2018

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg10th July 2018Front women are the exception in Metal. The majority of people would think of bands like NIGHTWISH or WITHIN TEMPTATION when they hear about front women. But last night they have been taught a better lesson. Last night, ARCH ENEMY made a stop in Luxembourg, after playing at a lot of festivals recently, and hell yeah, they made the Rockhal on fire! ARCH ENEMY were been accompanied by the Dutch band THE CHARM THE FURY, which completed a great concert experience that night. THE CHARM THE FURY is a Dutch Metal band from Amsterdam and was formed in 2010. In 2013, they released their first album, ‘A Shade Of My Former Self’, throughout Listenable Records after independently releasing the EP ‘The Social Meltdown’ back in 2012. In 2014, the band played at the FortaRock Festival in Nijmegen and in 2015 at the Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium. In 2017, the band released their second album, ‘The Sick, Dumb & Happy’, though Nuclear Blast.With the singer Caroline Westendorp and their current album, ‘The Sick, Dumb & Happy’, THE CHARM THE FURY are armed, ready and eager for an evening full of good music and beer, of course. In the opening song, ‘The Future Need Us Not’, the Dutch quintet skilfully grooves the crowd into the evening. Not to head-bang is unavoidable! The 28-year-old throws brute shouts at the listener with her still feminine voice, for example in ‘Weaponized’. She also masters melodic clean vocals extremely well. Their vocal art gains special value through their dynamics, she can use guttural and clear singing combined in one song, as in ‘Echoes’, without this appearing artificial or forced.Mrs Westendorp clearly stands out with her presence, but that’s how it is often known among front women in metal. Rolf Perdok and Martijn Slegtenhorst attacked with double-headed guitar and played nice solo parts. Bass and drums offered a solid platform.01. The Future Need Us Not02. Colorblind03. Weaponized04. Down On The Ropes05. Songs Of Obscenity06. Echoes07. Carte BlancheMusic: 8Performance: 7Sound: 7Light: 7Total: 7.3 / 10 ARCH ENEMY is a Swedish band from Halmstad, formed in 1995. The band has released ten studio albums, three live albums, three video albums and four EPs. The band was originally fronted by Johan Liiva, who was replaced by German Angela Gossow as lead vocalist in 2000. Gossow left the band in March 2014 and was replaced by Canadian Alissa White-Gluz, while remaining as the group’s manager. Also that year it was announced that Jeff Loomis was to be the new guitarist for ARCH ENEMY. He is best known for his role as lead guitarist in the progressive metal band NEVERMORE. ARCH ENEMY’s musical style has been classified as Melodic Death Metal. Influences to ARCH ENEMY are cited as IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST, BLACK SABBATH, MANOWAR, METALLICA, MEGADETH, SLAYER, TESTAMENT, PANTERA and many more to name.What the Dutch from THE CHARM THE FURY started with has now increased by several octaves. The crowd was definitely ready for the headliner! ARCH ENEMY came on stage after MOTÖRHEAD’s ‘Ace of Spades’ was heard all over Rockhal’s Club. When the Swedes storm the stage at 9:45pm to the sounds of ‘The World Is Yours’, the crowd was unstoppable. Singer Alissa White-Gluz rocked on the stage like a whirlwind and thrilled the audience from the very first minute with her enormous energy and joy of playing. During the whole show she interacts with the fans in a good mood and motivates them to clap, to sing and to head bang with her.Her band mates were as motivated and full of energy as the beautiful front woman: guitarist Michael Amott not only delivers great riffs all the time, but also inspires with great solos. ARCH ENEMY definitely got the Rockhal under control. Besides older songs like ‘My Apocalypse’, ‘Dead Eyes See No Future’ and ‘War Eternal’, the band also played some songs from their current work ‘Will To Power’, such as ‘The Race’ and ‘The Eagle Flies Alone’. Unfortunately, they didn't play 'Reason to Believe', in which Alissa also uses her clean vocals for the first time in an ARCH ENEMY piece. It would have been great to hear this song live. Enthusiastic faces could be seen in the crowd after that song. After the outro ‘Fields of Desolation’, the band thanked Luxembourg for that awesome evening, they left the stage and the lights were switched on again. The evening was already over.To conclude, the evening was great! THE CHARM THE FURY could convince and managed to warm up the audience for the headliner ARCH ENEMY. The latter are definitely professionals in the scene. I have never seen a band with such a huge portion of heart and soul during their show. Every little detail was well-planned and the passion flowed through the entire Rockhal. What a great evening with such a tremendous concert experience.01. The World Is Yours02. Ravenous03. War Eternal04. My Apocalypse05. The Race06. Blood on Your Hands07. You Will Know My Name08. Bloodstained Cross09. Intermezzo Liberté10. Dead Eyes See No Future11. The Eagle Flies Alone12. First Day in Hell13. As The Pages Burn14. Dead Bury Their Dead15. We Will Rise---16. Avalanche17. Snow Bound18. Nemesis19. Fields of DesolationMusic: 7Performance: 9Sound: 9Light: 8Total 8.3 / 10All pictures by Elena Arens