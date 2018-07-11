Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!


EMP

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
July 2018
>
»
M T W T F S S
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Thu Jul 12 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Dong Open Air
Thu Jul 12 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(PL) Festival: Castle Party
Fri Jul 13 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Dong Open Air
Fri Jul 13 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(PL) Festival: Castle Party
Fri Jul 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PETER HEPPNER
Sat Jul 14 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Dong Open Air
Sat Jul 14 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(PL) Festival: Castle Party
Sat Jul 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(S) Concert: ED SHEERAN
Sat Jul 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: VNV NATION
Sat Jul 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BURT BACHARACH
Sun Jul 15 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(PL) Festival: Castle Party
Sun Jul 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KEINE PANIK
Mon Jul 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MYLES KENNEDY
Mon Jul 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: RICHIE KOTZEN
Mon Jul 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CLAP YOUR HANDS SAY YEAH
Tue Jul 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LOUDNESS
Wed Jul 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SKELETONWITCH
Wed Jul 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE DIRTY NIL
Thu Jul 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ED SHEERAN
Thu Jul 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: AMY MACDONALD

Login

Concert Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

Live Review: Arch Enemy - Esch sur Alzette 2018

Details
Arch EnemyRockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg
10th July 2018
Arch Enemy, The Charm The Fury

Front women are the exception in Metal. The majority of people would think of bands like NIGHTWISH or WITHIN TEMPTATION when they hear about front women. But last night they have been taught a better lesson. Last night, ARCH ENEMY made a stop in Luxembourg, after playing at a lot of festivals recently, and hell yeah, they made the Rockhal on fire! ARCH ENEMY were been accompanied by the Dutch band THE CHARM THE FURY, which completed a great concert experience that night.


The Charm The Fury

THE CHARM THE FURY is a Dutch Metal band from Amsterdam and was formed in 2010. In 2013, they released their first album, ‘A Shade Of My Former Self’, throughout Listenable Records after independently releasing the EP ‘The Social Meltdown’ back in 2012. In 2014, the band played at the FortaRock Festival in Nijmegen and in 2015 at the Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium. In 2017, the band released their second album, ‘The Sick, Dumb & Happy’, though Nuclear Blast.

DSC 4214

Music & Performance
With the singer Caroline Westendorp and their current album, ‘The Sick, Dumb & Happy’, THE CHARM THE FURY are armed, ready and eager for an evening full of good music and beer, of course. In the opening song, ‘The Future Need Us Not’, the Dutch quintet skilfully grooves the crowd into the evening. Not to head-bang is unavoidable! The 28-year-old throws brute shouts at the listener with her still feminine voice, for example in ‘Weaponized’. She also masters melodic clean vocals extremely well. Their vocal art gains special value through their dynamics, she can use guttural and clear singing combined in one song, as in ‘Echoes’, without this appearing artificial or forced.

DSC 4160

Mrs Westendorp clearly stands out with her presence, but that’s how it is often known among front women in metal. Rolf Perdok and Martijn Slegtenhorst attacked with double-headed guitar and played nice solo parts. Bass and drums offered a solid platform.

Setlist
01. The Future Need Us Not
02. Colorblind
03. Weaponized
04. Down On The Ropes
05. Songs Of Obscenity
06. Echoes
07. Carte Blanche

Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 7
Sound: 7
Light: 7
Total: 7.3 / 10

  • DSC_4105
  • DSC_4108
  • DSC_4109
  • DSC_4122
  • DSC_4125
  • DSC_4137
  • DSC_4141
  • DSC_4148
  • DSC_4160
  • DSC_4166
  • DSC_4167
  • DSC_4176
  • DSC_4191
  • DSC_4195
  • DSC_4213
  • DSC_4214
  • DSC_4226
  • DSC_4227
  • DSC_4231
  • DSC_4240
  • DSC_4252
  • DSC_4262
  • DSC_4274
  • DSC_4288
  • DSC_4293


Arch Enemy

ARCH ENEMY is a Swedish band from Halmstad, formed in 1995. The band has released ten studio albums, three live albums, three video albums and four EPs. The band was originally fronted by Johan Liiva, who was replaced by German Angela Gossow as lead vocalist in 2000. Gossow left the band in March 2014 and was replaced by Canadian Alissa White-Gluz, while remaining as the group’s manager. Also that year it was announced that Jeff Loomis was to be the new guitarist for ARCH ENEMY. He is best known for his role as lead guitarist in the progressive metal band NEVERMORE. ARCH ENEMY’s musical style has been classified as Melodic Death Metal. Influences to ARCH ENEMY are cited as IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST, BLACK SABBATH, MANOWAR, METALLICA, MEGADETH, SLAYER, TESTAMENT, PANTERA and many more to name.

DSC 4355

Music & Performance
What the Dutch from THE CHARM THE FURY started with has now increased by several octaves. The crowd was definitely ready for the headliner! ARCH ENEMY came on stage after MOTÖRHEAD’s ‘Ace of Spades’ was heard all over Rockhal’s Club. When the Swedes storm the stage at 9:45pm to the sounds of ‘The World Is Yours’, the crowd was unstoppable. Singer Alissa White-Gluz rocked on the stage like a whirlwind and thrilled the audience from the very first minute with her enormous energy and joy of playing. During the whole show she interacts with the fans in a good mood and motivates them to clap, to sing and to head bang with her.

DSC 4410

Her band mates were as motivated and full of energy as the beautiful front woman: guitarist Michael Amott not only delivers great riffs all the time, but also inspires with great solos. ARCH ENEMY definitely got the Rockhal under control. Besides older songs like ‘My Apocalypse’, ‘Dead Eyes See No Future’ and ‘War Eternal’, the band also played some songs from their current work ‘Will To Power’, such as ‘The Race’ and ‘The Eagle Flies Alone’. Unfortunately, they didn't play 'Reason to Believe', in which Alissa also uses her clean vocals for the first time in an ARCH ENEMY piece. It would have been great to hear this song live. Enthusiastic faces could be seen in the crowd after that song. After the outro ‘Fields of Desolation’, the band thanked Luxembourg for that awesome evening, they left the stage and the lights were switched on again. The evening was already over.

DSC 4298

To conclude, the evening was great! THE CHARM THE FURY could convince and managed to warm up the audience for the headliner ARCH ENEMY. The latter are definitely professionals in the scene. I have never seen a band with such a huge portion of heart and soul during their show. Every little detail was well-planned and the passion flowed through the entire Rockhal. What a great evening with such a tremendous concert experience.

Setlist
01. The World Is Yours
02. Ravenous
03. War Eternal
04. My Apocalypse
05. The Race
06. Blood on Your Hands
07. You Will Know My Name
08. Bloodstained Cross
09. Intermezzo Liberté
10. Dead Eyes See No Future
11. The Eagle Flies Alone
12. First Day in Hell
13. As The Pages Burn
14. Dead Bury Their Dead
15. We Will Rise
---
16. Avalanche
17. Snow Bound
18. Nemesis
19. Fields of Desolation

Rating
Music: 7
Performance: 9
Sound: 9
Light: 8
Total 8.3 / 10

  • DSC_4298
  • DSC_4299
  • DSC_4315
  • DSC_4326
  • DSC_4336
  • DSC_4341
  • DSC_4355
  • DSC_4368
  • DSC_4369
  • DSC_4374
  • DSC_4380
  • DSC_4383
  • DSC_4388
  • DSC_4394
  • DSC_4395
  • DSC_4400
  • DSC_4403
  • DSC_4405
  • DSC_4407
  • DSC_4410
  • DSC_4412
  • DSC_4414
  • DSC_4415
  • DSC_4417
  • DSC_4418
  • DSC_4419
  • DSC_4422
  • DSC_4428
  • DSC_4430
  • DSC_4431
  • DSC_4435
  • DSC_4440
  • DSC_4441
  • DSC_4443
  • DSC_4453-2
  • DSC_4458
  • DSC_4464
  • DSC_4470
  • DSC_4471
  • DSC_4480

All pictures by Elena Arens

You are here: Home Artists A-E Live Review: Arch Enemy - Esch sur Alzette 2018