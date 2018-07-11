Live Review: Arch Enemy - Esch sur Alzette 2018

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg
10th July 2018
Arch Enemy, The Charm The Fury
Front women are the exception in Metal. The majority of people would think of bands like NIGHTWISH or WITHIN TEMPTATION when they hear about front women. But last night they have been taught a better lesson. Last night, ARCH ENEMY made a stop in Luxembourg, after playing at a lot of festivals recently, and hell yeah, they made the Rockhal on fire! ARCH ENEMY were been accompanied by the Dutch band THE CHARM THE FURY, which completed a great concert experience that night.
The Charm The Fury
THE CHARM THE FURY is a Dutch Metal band from Amsterdam and was formed in 2010. In 2013, they released their first album, ‘A Shade Of My Former Self’, throughout Listenable Records after independently releasing the EP ‘The Social Meltdown’ back in 2012. In 2014, the band played at the FortaRock Festival in Nijmegen and in 2015 at the Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium. In 2017, the band released their second album, ‘The Sick, Dumb & Happy’, though Nuclear Blast.
Music & Performance
With the singer Caroline Westendorp and their current album, ‘The Sick, Dumb & Happy’, THE CHARM THE FURY are armed, ready and eager for an evening full of good music and beer, of course. In the opening song, ‘The Future Need Us Not’, the Dutch quintet skilfully grooves the crowd into the evening. Not to head-bang is unavoidable! The 28-year-old throws brute shouts at the listener with her still feminine voice, for example in ‘Weaponized’. She also masters melodic clean vocals extremely well. Their vocal art gains special value through their dynamics, she can use guttural and clear singing combined in one song, as in ‘Echoes’, without this appearing artificial or forced.
Mrs Westendorp clearly stands out with her presence, but that’s how it is often known among front women in metal. Rolf Perdok and Martijn Slegtenhorst attacked with double-headed guitar and played nice solo parts. Bass and drums offered a solid platform.
Setlist
01. The Future Need Us Not
02. Colorblind
03. Weaponized
04. Down On The Ropes
05. Songs Of Obscenity
06. Echoes
07. Carte Blanche
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 7
Sound: 7
Light: 7
Total: 7.3 / 10
Arch Enemy
ARCH ENEMY is a Swedish band from Halmstad, formed in 1995. The band has released ten studio albums, three live albums, three video albums and four EPs. The band was originally fronted by Johan Liiva, who was replaced by German Angela Gossow as lead vocalist in 2000. Gossow left the band in March 2014 and was replaced by Canadian Alissa White-Gluz, while remaining as the group’s manager. Also that year it was announced that Jeff Loomis was to be the new guitarist for ARCH ENEMY. He is best known for his role as lead guitarist in the progressive metal band NEVERMORE. ARCH ENEMY’s musical style has been classified as Melodic Death Metal. Influences to ARCH ENEMY are cited as IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST, BLACK SABBATH, MANOWAR, METALLICA, MEGADETH, SLAYER, TESTAMENT, PANTERA and many more to name.
Music & Performance
What the Dutch from THE CHARM THE FURY started with has now increased by several octaves. The crowd was definitely ready for the headliner! ARCH ENEMY came on stage after MOTÖRHEAD’s ‘Ace of Spades’ was heard all over Rockhal’s Club. When the Swedes storm the stage at 9:45pm to the sounds of ‘The World Is Yours’, the crowd was unstoppable. Singer Alissa White-Gluz rocked on the stage like a whirlwind and thrilled the audience from the very first minute with her enormous energy and joy of playing. During the whole show she interacts with the fans in a good mood and motivates them to clap, to sing and to head bang with her.
Her band mates were as motivated and full of energy as the beautiful front woman: guitarist Michael Amott not only delivers great riffs all the time, but also inspires with great solos. ARCH ENEMY definitely got the Rockhal under control. Besides older songs like ‘My Apocalypse’, ‘Dead Eyes See No Future’ and ‘War Eternal’, the band also played some songs from their current work ‘Will To Power’, such as ‘The Race’ and ‘The Eagle Flies Alone’. Unfortunately, they didn't play 'Reason to Believe', in which Alissa also uses her clean vocals for the first time in an ARCH ENEMY piece. It would have been great to hear this song live. Enthusiastic faces could be seen in the crowd after that song. After the outro ‘Fields of Desolation’, the band thanked Luxembourg for that awesome evening, they left the stage and the lights were switched on again. The evening was already over.
To conclude, the evening was great! THE CHARM THE FURY could convince and managed to warm up the audience for the headliner ARCH ENEMY. The latter are definitely professionals in the scene. I have never seen a band with such a huge portion of heart and soul during their show. Every little detail was well-planned and the passion flowed through the entire Rockhal. What a great evening with such a tremendous concert experience.
Setlist
01. The World Is Yours
02. Ravenous
03. War Eternal
04. My Apocalypse
05. The Race
06. Blood on Your Hands
07. You Will Know My Name
08. Bloodstained Cross
09. Intermezzo Liberté
10. Dead Eyes See No Future
11. The Eagle Flies Alone
12. First Day in Hell
13. As The Pages Burn
14. Dead Bury Their Dead
15. We Will Rise
---
16. Avalanche
17. Snow Bound
18. Nemesis
19. Fields of Desolation
Rating
Music: 7
Performance: 9
Sound: 9
Light: 8
Total 8.3 / 10
All pictures by Elena Arens
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Thu Jul 12 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Dong Open Air
|Thu Jul 12 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(PL) Festival: Castle Party
|Fri Jul 13 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Dong Open Air
|Fri Jul 13 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(PL) Festival: Castle Party
|Fri Jul 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PETER HEPPNER
|Sat Jul 14 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Dong Open Air
|Sat Jul 14 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(PL) Festival: Castle Party
|Sat Jul 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(S) Concert: ED SHEERAN
|Sat Jul 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: VNV NATION
|Sat Jul 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BURT BACHARACH
|Sun Jul 15 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(PL) Festival: Castle Party
|Sun Jul 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KEINE PANIK
|Mon Jul 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MYLES KENNEDY
|Mon Jul 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: RICHIE KOTZEN
|Mon Jul 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CLAP YOUR HANDS SAY YEAH
|Tue Jul 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LOUDNESS
|Wed Jul 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SKELETONWITCH
|Wed Jul 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE DIRTY NIL
|Thu Jul 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ED SHEERAN
|Thu Jul 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: AMY MACDONALD
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview MINISTRY - Leipzig 2018-08-08
- Preview FLORENCE + THE MACHINE - Germany 2019
- Preview PRONG - Cologne 2018-08-31
- Preview SUM 41 - Oberhausen 2018-08-28
- Preview DEVILDRIVER - Cologne 2018-08-23
- Preview GOTHIC MEETS KLASSIK - Leipzig 2018
- Preview INVISIBLE LIMITS & NO MORE - Bochum 2018-08-30
- Preview MIKE SHINODA - Cologne 2018-08-29
- Preview ALISON MOYET - The Other Tour Germany 2019
- Preview LENNY KRAVITZ - Esch sur Alzette 2018-07-23
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Interview: Erasure + Reed & Caroline - June 2018
- Live Review: Nine Inch Nails - Berlin 2018
- Interview: Helge Wiegand - June 2018
- CD Review: Melotron - Für Alle
- CD Review: Twins, The - Living For The Future
- CD Review: Loewenhertz - Golden
- CD Review: Heimataerde - Aerdenbrand
- Live Review: Lenny Kravitz - Cologne 2018
- CD Review: Exploding Boy, The - Alarms
- Live Review: Massive Attack - Cologne 2018
- Live Review: Billy Talent - Luxembourg City 2018
- Gallery: Eels - Cologne 2018
- CD Review: Ash Code - Perspektive
- Live Review: Killswitch Engage - Luxembourg City 2018
- Interview: Avatar - June 2018
- Live Review: Limp Bizkit - Dortmund 2018
- CD Review: Mike Shinoda - Post Traumatic
- Live Review: Black Stone Cherry - Esch sur Alzette 2018
- Live Review: Offspring, The - Esch sur Alzette 2018
- Live Review: Hollywood Vampires - Mönchengladbach 2018
Latest News
- ROCK MEETS CLASSIC - The Sweet rock in 2019 for the big anniversary & two new Shows!
- GIRLS UNDER GLASS - New single “Endless Nights” out 13th July 2018
- LONG DISTANCE CALLING - Announce new live dates in support of latest album "Boundless"
- ARCH ENEMY - Meet “Melusinaster arcusinimus”, the Arch Enemy fossil!
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2018 - Pre-Sale Contingent Exhausted / Box-Office Ticket Reservation Online!!!
- ROTERFELD - Rock Berlin's Brandenburg Gate With New Single!
- MASSIV IN MENSCH - “Nordsjön EP” to be released on 24th June 2018 (Katyusha Records)
- SCARLET DORN - Release “Lack Of Light” on 31st August 2018 via Oblivion/SPV
- ALICE IN CHAINS - New Album in August, second Track online, Tour
- JEAN-MICHEL JARRE - Pioneer of electronic music celebrates 50 years of musical creation with “Planet Jarre”
- UNZUCHT - New Album “Akephalos“ to be released on 27th July 2018
- DREAM THEATER - Enters Studio to Begin Writing Fourteenth Studio Album and Announce an Upcoming Facebook Live Q&A
- CD Review: Still Patient? – Zeitgeist Weltschmerz
- NINE INCH NAILS - New Album “Bad Witch” out now!
- CHRIS LIEBING - Studio album "Burn Slow" out on 7th Sept 2018 via Mute, Single release feat. Gary Numan, Tour dates and more
- MIKE SHINODA - New Song “Ghosts“, new Album “Post Traumatic“ out on 15th June 2018
- VNV NATION - Announces new album "Noire" and Tour
- LORDS OF ACID - Release "Pretty In Kink" on 29th June 2018 on Metropolis Records
- JUNO REACTOR - "The Mutant Theatre" out on 22nd June 2018 via Metropolis Records
- PIG - New Album "Risen" out today!
.