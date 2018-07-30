Latest Raffles

Live Review: Combichrist - Wroclaw 2018

Details
combichrist02Zaklęte Rewiry, Wroclaw, Poland
26th July 2018
Combichrist, Wednesday 13, Night Club

The “Everybody Still Hates You” European tour started on 21st of July and on 26th of July it led the bands to Wroclaw which was an excellent chance for me to see three magnificent acts live. COMBICHRIST, WEDNESDAY 13 and NIGHT CLUB performed high class shows which almost burnt the place to the ground - the energy was amazing! Even though they all represent heavy beats and impressive scenic manner, they all differ bit in what they represent - from strong feminine power, through theatrical, rock blast to pure industrial whip. It was a real pleasure to participate in the concerts and to see how energy can be impersonated in such a breath-taking way.


Night Club

NIGHT CLUB was formed in the US in 2012 by Mark Brooks and Emily Kavanaugh. Their first EPs, ‘Lovestruck’, ‘Control’ and ‘Love Casualties’, were followed by the full album, ÄRequiem for Romance’, released in 2016. Their most recent single, which was out in 2018, is entitled ‘Candy Coated Suicide’. https://www.facebook.com/nightclubband / https://nightclubband.com

Music & Performance
One thing is sure: Emily Kavanaugh is a sparkle... or thinking about her fiery image I should rather say a flame. She rocked the stage from the very first to the very last minute of the show. Extremely energetic, charismatic and confident she succeeded in establishing magnificent contact with the audience. Dancy, powerful, electronic music combined with melodious voice made the whole place rock and the audience reacted enthusiastically to the whole performance.

Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 8
Sound: 7
Light: 7
Total: 8 / 10

nightclub03


Wednesday 13

WEDNESDAY 13 is a US based band representing horror punk, gothic, rock genre. The band’s vocalist Joseph Poole was also involved in bands such as MURDERDOLLS, THE REJECTS or BURBON CROW. Their recent album, ‘Condolences’, was out in 2016. http://officialwednesday13.com / https://www.facebook.com/officialwednesday13

Music & Performance
The opening for WEDNESDAY 13 was like a whip-ping - the ravishing metal guitars and strong vocalic intro almost suck the air from the first rows. The speed of the show was incredible: heavy, powerful music, overwhelming and extremely characteristic vocal plus frequent outfit and props changes made the concert similar to a theatrical spectacle and it surely entertained the audience both sonically and visually. Most fantastic charisma and scenic power made the experience really amazing and I must say several moments of the show indeed took my breath away. Fantastic combination of lights that enhanced the aura; in fact every element of the show was well thought-of and it left a feeling of a perfect scripted horror like spectacle.

Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 10
Sound: 9
Light: 10
Total: 9 / 10

wednesday13 03


Combichrist

It is really hard to say something unheard about the band who is so well-known to all Aggrotech, electro-industrial fans. Their subsequent releases ‘The Joy Of Gunz’, ‘Sex, Drogen, Industrial’, ‘What the F^^k is Wrong With You People?’ and the one released in 2016, ‘This Is Where Death Begins’, prove they are unbeatable when it comes to most powerful, fierce and energetic quality. http://www.combichrist.com / https://www.facebook.com/combichrist

Music & Performance
If I wanted to put it most bluntly I’d say COMBICHRIST came, smashed and run Wroclaw audience over. And over again. And once more to leave them completely breathless, high on adrenaline and… hoarse.

combichrist05

I’m not sure who yelled louder at the end… was it Andy or the audience? Hard to say really, I was half-deaf and much too endorphin-charged up with at that point to differentiate. The guys from the band are indeed well known masters in mastering the audience, forcing everyone to move, dance, scream and let themselves go and this is exactly what we were given in Wroclaw. I rarely do see artists giving such perfect 100% performance as I saw on Thursday but it was surely visible nobody on the stage was sparing their own vital forces for later. Smashing, fast-paced aggressive music, raging guitars and impactful drums combined with Andy LaPlegua’s scenic way (being charisma walking, screaming and dancing to and fro) gave a terrific effect. Fantastic, marvellous show, bravo!

combichrist03

Setlist
01. All Pain is Gone
02. Blut Royale
03. Can’t Control
04. Electrohead
05. Throat Full of Glass
06. Scarred
07. Fuck That Shit
08. Exit
09. Eternity
10. Denial
11. Get Your Body Beat
---
12. Never Surrender
13. Maggots At The Party
14. What The Fuck Is Wrong With You?

Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 10
Sound: 9
Light: 8
Total: 9 / 10

To sum up - all bands served a fair dose of smashing energy and adrenaline to the guests of the shows. None of them waste any minute of their performance - every minute was packed to the full with rich sounds and sparkling energy of the artists. It was a real blast! The European part of the tour will last till 11th of August to have its finale at Derbyshire Bloodstock Open Air.

  • audience01
  • audience02
  • audience03
  • audience04
  • audience05
  • audience06
  • combichrist01
  • combichrist02
  • combichrist03
  • combichrist04
  • combichrist05
  • combichrist06
  • combichrist07
  • nightclub01
  • nightclub02
  • nightclub03
  • nightclub04
  • nightclub05
  • wednesday13_01
  • wednesday13_02
  • wednesday13_03
  • wednesday13_04
  • wednesday13_05
  • wednesday13_06
  • wednesday13_07
  • wednesday13_08
  • wednesday13_09
  • wednesday13_10
  • wednesday13_11
  • wednesday13_12

All Pictures by Karo Kratochwil

