Live Review: ASP - Berlin 2018

Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin, Germany
4th October 2018
ASP - “Zaubererbruder - Der Krabat-Liederzyklus Live & Extended”
On this cold autumn day the location was nearly full, even fuller then at the last time ASP played in Berlin. ASP are a real institution in the Gothic subculture. Founded in 1999 in Frankfurt am Main by Alexander “Asp” Spreng (vocals) und Matthias “Matze“ Ambré (guitars), ASP have published ten albums; their first in 2000. Ambré left the band in 2011 and was replaced by Lutz Demmler. The drummer Oliver Himminghofen was also substituted by Stefan Günther. ASP have released their eleventh album, ‘Zutiefst’, in autumn of the last year, but at this tour, they announced to play their whole double album ‘Zaubererbruder - der Krabat-Liederzyklus’. This album treats of the ancient Sorbian legend about a boy who has to serve an old and evil magician until he acquires himself enough power to destroy his master and free his fellow servants.
Music & Performance
ASP were very punctual - an as unusual as lovely gesture, because most bands enjoy to let their audience wait. “Hello beautiful people of Berlin” greeted Asp his fans after the first song, talking about the history of the album and announcing some “surprises”: unreleased songs about Krabat mixed with the well-known songs from the published album. The stage was adorned with pictures of a half-destroyed mill (the location where Krabat serves and finally fights and wins) with changing colours. At some violent songs it glowed red, at others blue or green. One particularly beautiful new song was played between song Nr. 5 and 6 from the album and explained how Krabat fell in love with Kantorka, sitting together at the fire. Kantorka, Krabat’s great love, plays an important role in the story, but dies in the middle of the tale.
This tender song was performed with the singer Patty Gurdy, all dressed in white, who also played the hurdy-gurdy and sung the background vocals at other songs, although she had to “die” in the middle of the concert due to Kantorka’s death in the tale and reappeared after a huge applause dressed in black. Asp, well-known for his commitment against right-wing extremism, not only joked about “destroying the black scene” because at his song ‘Der geheimnisvolle Fremde’ (in which Krabat liberates his fellow servants) “even Gothic folks begin to ‘schunkeln’ (a special form of dancing associated with popular love songs)”, but also spoke very clearly against war. “War is never romantic”, he said about Krabat’s struggles. Also very earnest, he said that “future lies in darkness”, probably refereeing to the rise of right-wing parties in Europe. After finishing the regular set of songs, he talked about alternative endings of the album, in which the master might wins, and played several encore songs (also from the album).
The audience was enchanted due to the powerful performance, the beautiful meshing voices of Asp and Patty Gurdy and I think most of them enjoyed to hear their favourite album and be able to sing all songs along. The atmosphere was great, the music too, and I was really happy to have been part of this outstanding event - and, sincerely, I thought that maybe more bands should simply play some of their best albums at once.
Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 10
Sound: 9
Light: 10
Total: 9.8 / 10
All pictures by Marko Jakob
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Fri Oct 12 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Autumn Moon Festival
|Sat Oct 13 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Autumn Moon Festival
|Sat Oct 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LETZTE INSTANZ
|Fri Oct 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: AND ONE
|Fri Oct 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PROJECT PITCHFORK
|Sat Oct 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: AND ONE
|Sat Oct 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PROJECT PITCHFORK
|Sat Oct 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(UK) Concert: SOLAR FAKE
|Fri Oct 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: AND ONE
|Fri Oct 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(F) Concert: PROJECT PITCHFORK
|Sat Oct 27 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(PL) Festival: Warsaw Dark Electro Festival vol.3
|Sat Oct 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CH) Concert: PROJECT PITCHFORK
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview POWERWOLF - Leipzig 2018-11-02
- Preview TARJA & STRATOVARIUS - Leipzig 2018-26-10
- Preview COMA ALLIANCE - Germany January 2019
- Preview SHE PAST AWAY - Cologne 2018-11-23
- Preview IRFAN - Berlin 2018-11-22
- Preview ADAM ANGST - Münster 2018-11-22
- Preview KYLIE MINOGUE - Cologne 2018-11-20
- Preview WITHIN TEMPTATION - Cologne 2018-11-19
- Preview BRING ME THE HORIZON - Düsseldorf 2018-11-18
- Preview AUGUST BURNS RED - Bochum 2018-11-17
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Live Review: Nachtmahr - Oberhausen 2018
- CD Review: Ghost - Ceremony and Devotion
- CD Review: Like a Storm - Catacombs
- Live Review: Rea Garvey - Oberhausen 2018
- CD Review: Ljungblut - Villa Carlotta 5959
- Live Review: Puddle Of Mudd - Düsseldorf 2018
- Interview: Circus of Fools - August 2018
- Gallery Saxon - Leipzig 2018-23-09
- Live Review: Beyond the Black - Berlin 2018
- Gallery: Haggard - Leipzig 2018
- Live Review: Everlast - Cologne 2018
- Live Review: Mesh - Oberhausen 2018
- CD Review: Solitary Experiments - Future Tense
- CD Review: In Strict Confidence - Hate2Love
- CD Review: Henric De La Cour - Gimme Daggers
- CD Review: Ashbury Heights - The Victorian Wallflowers
- CD Review: Mono Inc. & VNV Nation - Boatman
- Live Review: Nocturnal Culture Night 13 - Deutzen 2018 (Day 3)
- Live Review: Rasmus, The - Wroclaw 2018
- Live Review: Konni Kass - Hamburg 2018
Latest News
- FILTER - Band returns to form and launches Pledgemusic Campaign
- PLAGE NOIRE 2019 - New Names and concert days announced!
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2019 - Nine more bands confirmed!
- WHITE LIES - Fifth studio album “FIVE” on 1 Feb 2019 and first musical greeting with “Time To Give”
- WITHIN TEMPTATION - New album “Resist” on 14th Dec 2018, new single “The Reckoning” out now via Universal Music!
- JEAN-MICHEL JARRE - New album “Equinoxe Infinity” in November
- LJUNGBLUT - Announce new Album “Villa Carlotta 5959”, first Single “Hasselblad” online
- COMA ALLIANCE - Joint project of DIARY OF DREAMS and DIORAMA releases "Weapon of Choice" on 16 November 2018
- VNV NATION - Announces “‘Noire’” album and tour details
- PALE WAVES - Debut album on Friday!
- STEVEN WILSON - Concert film in November and 5-LP 2019
- HOLYGRAM - “Signals” video premiere & debut-album “Mordern Cults” in November via SPV
- IN STRICT CONFIDENCE - Opulent Video Clip for “Mercy”
- NULL POSITIV - New studio album “Amok” to be released on 1st October 2018
- ANTIMATTER - New album "Black Market Enlightenment" in November!
- THE BEAUTY OF GEMINA - New album “Flying With The Owl” on 12th Oct 2018, new video “Ghosts” and tour dates
- LAIBACH - Announce New Album "The Sound Of Music"
- PLAGE NOIRE 2019 - Festival is already fully booked!
- KÆLAN MIKLA - Details of upcoming album "Nótt eftir nótt" due in November via Artoffact Records
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2019 - IN EXTREMO and many more bands announced!
.