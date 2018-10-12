Live Review: Carpark North - Bochum 2018

Rotunde, Bochum, Germany
10th October 2018
Carpark North & Kaffkönig
When the doors open at 19:15, the waiting crowd rushes into the hall which quickly fills up. As we learn later, some have been waiting since the morning in front of the Rotunde, and have travelled with the band through Germany. A sworn fan base which ensures a good mood during the evening!
Kaffkönig
Loud and admonishing are many bands in Germany. But only a few are building more bridges between pain and loss, hardness and feeling than KAFFKÖNIG. The duo was born around the one on the guitar and the microphone and the other on the drums on the fake middle-class German village. Where it means to fight, if you want to be different. KAFFKÖNIG know this and show their lives with Punk anthems and never-ending direct lyrics a clenched fist. The duo has pressed its anger on their first album, ‘Das große Kotzen’, which appeared in October 2017 and finally lift the middle finger and sing of mistakes and new beginnings, of knowledge and change, of what people in their mid-twenties have to fight with. Their true potential, their all-consuming energy, is only revealed on stage. Brachial joy of playing passes over the visitor. Two guys who were born for this shit. www.kaffkoenig.com / www.facebook.com/kaffkoenig
Music & Performance
Coming to fired up the audience! Mission successfully completed! Concentrated power comes from the stage, the crowd is always asked to join in singing, dancing, moving hips or screaming. The guys realize their Punk, make the audience sweat and are almost too successful with it. The main band of the evening could have problems with their rather quiet melodies afterwards. But the fans of CARPARK NORTH are CARPARK NORTH fans, that’s no problem later on...
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 10
Sound: 8
Light: 6
Total: 8 / 10
Carpark North
July 1999: Lau Højen (singing, guitar), Morten Thorhauge (drums, programming) und Søren Balsner (sass, synthesizer) go to their first rehearsal. In 2017, the Danish Rock band CARPARK NORTH started the New Year with four shows and in 2018 they went even better and played their headliner tour with 11 dates in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. A sample-decorated mix of 80s Electro and 90s Rock awaits the listener and ensures success. Platinum for 2003 debut, ‘Carpark North’, 46,000 units sold. The single ‘Transparent & Glasslike’ is quickly becoming one of the favourite anthems of all radio stations. They themselves say they sound like a “gay apartment community with A-HA and KORN”. This leads to screeching fans, sold-out halls and record sales, which determine the everyday life of the three. CARPARK NORTH also wrote and recorded the official song for the Ice Hockey World Championship, which took place in May 2018 in their home country. http://www.carparknorth.dk / https://www.facebook.com/carparknorth
Music & Performance
As expected, there are minutes of screaming from the mostly heterogeneous young, female and festive audience when CARPARK NORTH enter the stage. The fans are eager for the last show of the tour and once again give their heroes the feeling that they are in the right country. The concert begins musically a little reserved with ‘Renegate’, but provides the fans with enthusiasm from the first sung word of the first song until the last beat of the evening. In ‘Glastårne’, a spherical synthesizer from keyboarder Søren Balsner is literally shattered into shreds with a few powerful drum beats by colleague Morten Thorhauge: a real shock that shows why the band is highly regarded by friends of this genre. Supplemented by many coarser string sounds, a sound develops between pompous and aggressive, between punk and mainstream, which highlights the possibilities of CARPARK NORTH as well as its limitations.
Live reinforced with a second keyboarder to the quartet, the three adolescent friends have one thing that cannot be taken off: the fun of their music. Again and again, a timeless teen spirit flashes through this music, an attitude between rebellion and yearning. CARPARK NORTH show themselves largely immune to modernity in these moments. A song like ‘Save Me From Myself’ acts like a once frozen, without any signs of decay re-thawed memory, of the attitude to life of past storm-and-stress years and sets promptly plenty of adrenaline in the hall free. This was an evening with many highlights and an enthusiastic audience who clapped, danced and sang. A successful tour conclusion for both sides that makes you want more. The CARPARK NORTH phenomenon is easy to explain live and will take care for good concerts in the future.
Setlist
01. Renegade
02. Right where I want
03. Raise your head
04. Heroes
05. Feel So Real
06 Glastårne
07. Håb
08. When We Were Kids
09. Crystal Continents
10. 32
11. Human
12. Shall We Be Grateful
13. Burn It
—
14. We used to have it all
15. Save Me From Myself
16. Best Day
17. Transparent & Glasslike
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 9
Sound: 8
Light: 9
Total: 8.8 / 10
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Fri Oct 12 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Autumn Moon Festival
|Fri Oct 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ASP
|Fri Oct 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SONO
|Fri Oct 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: VNV NATION
|Fri Oct 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GEORGE EZRA
|Sat Oct 13 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Autumn Moon Festival
|Sat Oct 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LETZTE INSTANZ
|Sat Oct 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ASP
|Sat Oct 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SONO
|Sat Oct 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KÄRBHOLZ
|Sat Oct 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CH) Concert: IN STRICT CONFIDENCE
|Sat Oct 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
|Sat Oct 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: VNV NATION
|Sat Oct 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DE/VISION
|Sat Oct 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GEORGE EZRA
|Sun Oct 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ASP
|Sun Oct 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: VNV NATION
|Sun Oct 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PALE WAVES
|Sun Oct 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE RASMUS
|Sun Oct 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THREE DAYS GRACE
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview AS I LAY DYING - Oberhausen 2018-12-01
- Preview MARTERIA & CASPER - Esch sur Alzette 2018-11-26
- Preview TESSERACT - Esch sur Alzette 2018-11-25
- Preview WITHIN TEMPTATION - Esch sur Alzette 2018-11-20
- Preview BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE - Esch sur Alzette 2018-11-07
- Preview KYLIE MINOGUE - Esch sur Alzette 2018-11-06
- Preview EISBRECHER - “Ewiges Eis” Tour & “Volle Kraft Voraus” Festival 2019
- Preview PETER MURPHY - Wroclaw 2018-11-26
- Preview SINNER’S DAY - Genk 2018-12-01
- Preview POWERWOLF - Leipzig 2018-11-02
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Live Review: ASP - Berlin 2018
- Live Review: Alcest - Essen 2018
- CD Review: Beauty Of Gemina, The - Flying With The Owl
- Live Review: Prague Gothic Treffen XIII - Prague 2018
- Live Review: Goethes Erben - Hamburg 2018
- Live Review: Nachtmahr - Oberhausen 2018
- CD Review: Ghost - Ceremony and Devotion
- CD Review: Like a Storm - Catacombs
- Live Review: Rea Garvey - Oberhausen 2018
- CD Review: Ljungblut - Villa Carlotta 5959
- Live Review: Puddle Of Mudd - Düsseldorf 2018
- Interview: Circus of Fools - August 2018
- Gallery Saxon - Leipzig 2018-23-09
- Live Review: Beyond the Black - Berlin 2018
- Gallery: Haggard - Leipzig 2018
- Live Review: Everlast - Cologne 2018
- Live Review: Mesh - Oberhausen 2018
- CD Review: Solitary Experiments - Future Tense
- CD Review: In Strict Confidence - Hate2Love
- CD Review: Henric De La Cour - Gimme Daggers
Latest News
- NITZER EBB - Announce New Live Dates + Mute Reissue Series
- LAIBACH - Share “My Favorite Things” taken from “The Sound Of Music”
- WIEGAND - Single “Floating Away” out 12 October 2018!
- KIM WILDE - Announces “Here Come The Aliens (Deluxe Edition)” for October 19th, 2018
- FILTER - Band returns to form and launches Pledgemusic Campaign
- PLAGE NOIRE 2019 - New Names and concert days announced!
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2019 - Nine more bands confirmed!
- WHITE LIES - Fifth studio album “FIVE” on 1 Feb 2019 and first musical greeting with “Time To Give”
- WITHIN TEMPTATION - New album “Resist” on 14th Dec 2018, new single “The Reckoning” out now via Universal Music!
- JEAN-MICHEL JARRE - New album “Equinoxe Infinity” in November
- LJUNGBLUT - Announce new Album “Villa Carlotta 5959”, first Single “Hasselblad” online
- COMA ALLIANCE - Joint project of DIARY OF DREAMS and DIORAMA releases "Weapon of Choice" on 16 November 2018
- VNV NATION - Announces “‘Noire’” album and tour details
- PALE WAVES - Debut album on Friday!
- STEVEN WILSON - Concert film in November and 5-LP 2019
- HOLYGRAM - “Signals” video premiere & debut-album “Mordern Cults” in November via SPV
- IN STRICT CONFIDENCE - Opulent Video Clip for “Mercy”
- NULL POSITIV - New studio album “Amok” to be released on 1st October 2018
- ANTIMATTER - New album "Black Market Enlightenment" in November!
- THE BEAUTY OF GEMINA - New album “Flying With The Owl” on 12th Oct 2018, new video “Ghosts” and tour dates
.