Live Review: Bosse - Münster 2019

Messe-and Congress-Centre Halle Münsterland, Münster, Germany
16th March 2019
Bosse - “Alles Ist Jetzt Live 2019” - Support: Dota
In autumn 2018, BOSSE was on the “Alles Ist Jetzt” tour across Germany. In spring, we move on to the next round. On March 16th, he visited us in Münster and played a two-hour show at the sold out MCC Hall. As a support act he brought the enchanting Dota Kehr from Berlin along.
Dota
The former KLEINGELDPRINZESSIN has been performing exclusively as a band DOTA since 2013. They are foursome and make honest, time-critical and Jazz-inspired music. The start of the concert of DOTA was at 8pm and the voice of front woman Dorothea has captivated the hall. DOTA’s enchanting music let the audience wallow in thoughts and got us away to her socially critical world. They shifted the atmosphere at the MCC Hall from one song to the other with rhythm changes completely. https://kleingeldprinzessin.de / https://www.facebook.com/dota.kehr
Setlist
01. Sommer
02. Für die Sterne
03. Internetshop
04. Orte
05. Grenzen
06. Zuhause
07. Rennrad
Rating
Music: 6
Power: 6
Light: 5
Sound: 4
Total: 5.3 / 10
Bosse
The texts of BOSSE are very self-critical and they take rarely concrete position on political issues. However, at a concert you don’t enjoy his music only since he grants deep insights into the creation of his lyrics too. Many anecdotes find themselves in the subsequent text. Often, he builds everyday situations from his life so deftly into his lyrics that the context gets a different, deeper sense. It’s both, fast and energetic titles closely associated with the quiet, thoughtful personality. They deal about life. Mostly they are about love, loss and joy. From the beginning until the last syllable, he spread with his band an insane energy throughout the hall! BOSSE knows exactly how to inspire and get his fans! When BOSSE involves the crowd, he gets so much passion back! https://www.axelbosse.de / https://www.facebook.com/bossemusik
Music & Performance
The last-minute sold out hall quickly filled with onlookers and fans. Just in time for 9 p.m., the concert kicked off with the song ‘Wanderer’. The audience jumped, clapped and cheered energetically to the song. Without interruption, the song of the same name as the tour, ‘Alles Ist Jetzt’, starts after it. After a small announcement by the singer Axel Bosse, the song ‘Du federst’ was played. Meanwhile, BOSSE performed, tanged and jumped across the stage. The audience followed suit and the whole hall was quaking soon. The concert went 1.5 hours. After loud encore shouts, the show continued and another four songs were played. The evening ended with the song ‘Frankfurt Oder’ and an applause from over 6,000 fans.
Setlist
01. Wanderer
02. Alles ist jetzt
03. Du federst
04. Dein Hurra
05. Robert de Niro
06. Die Nacht
07. Tanz mit mir
08. So oder so
09. 3 Millionen
10. Istanbul
11. Ich warte auf dich
12. Kraniche
13. Augen zu, Musik an
14. Die Befreiung
15. Schönste Zeit
---
16. Vier Leben
17. Ich bereue nichts
18. Overkill
19. Frankfurt Oder
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 8
Light: 8
Your: 7
Total: 8 /10
All pictures by Maksim Schick
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Wed Mar 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: STEVE MASON
|Wed Mar 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ZE GRAN ZEFT
|Wed Mar 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FEWS
|Wed Mar 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FREYA RIDINGS
|Wed Mar 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MOKA EFTI ORCHESTRA
|Wed Mar 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PEREZ
|Wed Mar 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: REVOLVERHELD
|Wed Mar 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE AUSTRALIAN PINK FLOYD SHOW
|Wed Mar 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WOODS OF BIRNAM
|Wed Mar 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FETTES BROT LESUNG
|Wed Mar 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KIMBRA
|Wed Mar 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: NORMANDIE
|Wed Mar 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FLAVIEN BERGER
|Wed Mar 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TONY HADLEY
|Wed Mar 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PERTURBATOR
|Thu Mar 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WHISPERS IN THE SHADOW
|Thu Mar 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CHILLY GONZALES
|Thu Mar 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ROME
|Thu Mar 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: STAHLMANN X
|Thu Mar 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: OUR HOLLOW OUR HOME
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview EDDIE VEDDER - Düsseldorf 2019-06-30
- Preview AUTUMN MOON FESTIVAL - Hameln 2019
- Preview NOCTURNAL CULTURE NIGHT 14 - Deutzen 2019
- Preview EVERGREY - Leipzig 2019-04-05
- Preview OMD - 40 Years - Greatest Hits - Germany 2019
- Preview HEILUNG - Germany 2019
- Preview DISTURBED - Esch sur Alzette 2019-04-27
- Preview ENTER SHIKARI - Saarbrücken 2019-04-16
- Preview SALTATIO MORTIS - Dresden 2019-03-30
- Preview POTHEAD - Dresden 2019-03-29
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: White Lies - Five
- Live Review: Sólstafir - Bochum 2019
- CD Review: Actors - It will come to you
- Live Review: Kamelot - Bochum 2019
- Gallery: Oomph! - Leipzig 2019
- CD Review: Faderhead - Starchaser EP
- Live Review: Backyard Babies - Düsseldorf 2019
- Live Review: Solar Fake - Hamburg 2019
- Live Review: Beast In Black - Munich 2019
- Gallery: Rhapsody of Fire - Leipzig 2019
- Live Review: Sonata Arctica - Helsinki 2019
- Live Review: Bastille - Esch sur Alzette 2019
- Live Review: Godsmack - Cologne 2019
- Live Review: Mike Shinoda - Oberhausen 2019
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Denis Dudko from MARU & Okean Elzy and Aleksandr Lyulyakin from MARU & Boombox
- Gallery: Oomph - Bochum 2019
- Live Review: Covenant - Leipzig 2019
- Live Review: Blue Man Group - Esch sur Alzette 2019
- Live Review: Covenant - Krefeld 2019
- Gallery: Alestorm - Leipzig 2019
Latest News
- THE TIP - Tour: Hey-ho, let’s stay (for a couple more songs)!
- FIDDLER’S GREEN - Celebrate the weekend of St. Patrick’s Day by hitting #7 on German Album Charts for “Heyday”
- SLAYER - Final Tour In Germany 2019
- EDDIE VEDDER - Two gigs in Germany in June
- HÄMATOM - The anniversary album “Maskenball” released on Aug 30, 2019 / New video feat. Hansi Kürsch (Blind Guardian)
- A SUMMER’S TALE 2019 - 34 new items on the agenda / day tickets available
- KIEFER SUTHERLAND - New album “Reckless & Me” & Tour
- GOLD - New album “Why Aren’t You Laughing?” on 5 April 2019
- BLAQK AUDIO - New album “Only Things We Love” on 14 March 2019
- AUTUMN MOON FESTIVAL 2019 - The Anniversary Edition
- SCHANDMAUL - New album “Artus” in May 2019
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - JANUS, RHYS FULBER and more!
- PARADE GROUND - New album “Life” [live in Frankfurt] out!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - HENRIC DE LA COUR and more new bands!
- HURRICANE & SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2019 - New bands confirmed!
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2019 - WHITE LIES & 3 more bands complete the line-up!
- ASP - New double-single and live album
- PROPHECY FEST 2019 - First bands announced!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - WILLIAM FAITH, ZWEITE JUGEND and lots of more new bands!
- W FEST 2019 - Additional Activities
.