Live Review: Bosse - Münster 2019

Messe-and Congress-Centre Halle Münsterland, Münster, Germany16th March 2019In autumn 2018, BOSSE was on the “Alles Ist Jetzt” tour across Germany. In spring, we move on to the next round. On March 16th, he visited us in Münster and played a two-hour show at the sold out MCC Hall. As a support act he brought the enchanting Dota Kehr from Berlin along.The former KLEINGELDPRINZESSIN has been performing exclusively as a band DOTA since 2013. They are foursome and make honest, time-critical and Jazz-inspired music. The start of the concert of DOTA was at 8pm and the voice of front woman Dorothea has captivated the hall. DOTA’s enchanting music let the audience wallow in thoughts and got us away to her socially critical world. They shifted the atmosphere at the MCC Hall from one song to the other with rhythm changes completely. https://kleingeldprinzessin.de / https://www.facebook.com/dota.kehrSetlist01. Sommer02. Für die Sterne03. Internetshop04. Orte05. Grenzen06. Zuhause07. RennradRatingMusic: 6Power: 6Light: 5Sound: 4Total: 5.3 / 10The texts of BOSSE are very self-critical and they take rarely concrete position on political issues. However, at a concert you don’t enjoy his music only since he grants deep insights into the creation of his lyrics too. Many anecdotes find themselves in the subsequent text. Often, he builds everyday situations from his life so deftly into his lyrics that the context gets a different, deeper sense. It’s both, fast and energetic titles closely associated with the quiet, thoughtful personality. They deal about life. Mostly they are about love, loss and joy. From the beginning until the last syllable, he spread with his band an insane energy throughout the hall! BOSSE knows exactly how to inspire and get his fans! When BOSSE involves the crowd, he gets so much passion back! https://www.axelbosse.de / https://www.facebook.com/bossemusikMusic & PerformanceThe last-minute sold out hall quickly filled with onlookers and fans. Just in time for 9 p.m., the concert kicked off with the song ‘Wanderer’. The audience jumped, clapped and cheered energetically to the song. Without interruption, the song of the same name as the tour, ‘Alles Ist Jetzt’, starts after it. After a small announcement by the singer Axel Bosse, the song ‘Du federst’ was played. Meanwhile, BOSSE performed, tanged and jumped across the stage. The audience followed suit and the whole hall was quaking soon. The concert went 1.5 hours. After loud encore shouts, the show continued and another four songs were played. The evening ended with the song ‘Frankfurt Oder’ and an applause from over 6,000 fans.Setlist01. Wanderer02. Alles ist jetzt03. Du federst04. Dein Hurra05. Robert de Niro06. Die Nacht07. Tanz mit mir08. So oder so09. 3 Millionen10. Istanbul11. Ich warte auf dich12. Kraniche13. Augen zu, Musik an14. Die Befreiung15. Schönste Zeit---16. Vier Leben17. Ich bereue nichts18. Overkill19. Frankfurt OderRatingMusic: 9Performance: 8Light: 8Your: 7Total: 8 /10All pictures by Maksim Schick