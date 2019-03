Live Review: Alphaville - Bochum 2019

Zeche Bochum, Bochum, Germany19th March 2019‘Forever Young’, this title accompanies ALPHAVILLE singer and founder Marian Gold not only since the uber hit (and debut album title) in 1984, which, together with ‘Big in Japan’ and ‘Sounds Like a Melody’, belongs to ALPHAVILLE’s success hymns which today still are played on the radio, FOREVER YOUNG was also the name of Gold’s band founded in 1982 with Bernd Lloyd and Frank Mertens, the forerunner of ALPHAVILLE. And looking back today, ALPHAVILLE is indeed “forever young” - Marian Gold’s distinctive voice sounds fresh as ever on the current album, ‘Strange Attractor’. And “Forever Young” is also the name of ALPHAVILLE’s tour in March and April 2019.INA WEST accompanies ALPHAVILLE as support on their tour in 2019. In the pre-program, she provides quiet sounds for a pleasant start into the evening. The young musician comes from Poland and shows a mix of various music genres, which is well received by the audience in Bochum. INA WEST creates her own world with Trance elements, New Wave electronics and a combination of Folk and Jazz. She is a producer, singer, author of music and lyrics, combining the minimalist sound of early DEPECHE MODE with the concert energy of DIE ANTWOORD. The live performance features a combination of classical instruments (percussion, violin, synthesizer, bass guitar, and ukulele), dance beats and raw vocal harmony. A hybrid of pumping Funk and Soul quotes with hymnal-baroque euphoria à la FRANKIE GOES TO HOLLYWOOD, ABBA and PINK FLOYD, and a purity in Electro Pop as we used to only hear at the beginning of the eighties, when the genre was still young. The first single release, 'Heartbreak City', immediately returned to the charts. And somehow the ALPHAVILLE front man alienates with his role as a Pop star; even in the year 35 after ‘Big in Japan’. Nevertheless, the freedom with which Gold ignores its sunny boy image from its founding days deserves every respect.Here, somebody does not even remotely think of captivating oneself with a band identity, having him pressed into an image template, but currently operates a multi-reformed band as a holistic body of sound in which he is only part of the whole. Of course, Gold plays the lead role as a singer, but ALPHAVILLE 2019 works as a homogenous quintet rather than a front man’s one-man show. At the beginning, everything works only very limited. Especially in the first third of the concert, a triviality joins the next. For almost 45 minutes, the music sounds as if it were composed as a soundtrack for a fairy tale fantasy film: cuddly, fluffy, but without content, circling and moving with much reverb on the drums and permanent key-beautiful sound towards Pop music.But in the middle part, the pitch changes fundamentally, from Synth Pop to Electro Rock. Techno-keyboards by Carsten Brocker, who is with great body language also visually the most extroverted actor of the evening. The last third of the well two-hour evening finally belongs to the founding myth: The debut album, ‘Forever young’, may show how fresh this German New Romantic masterpiece from the year 1984 can still sound today. ‘Sounds like a Melody’ steals ‘Big in Japan’ the show with a combination of force and melody and ‘Forever young’ captivates with the karaoke version carried by the audience, once again as a synth pop ballad for eternity.ALPHAVILLE tries to prove that they are much more than a Synth Pop band. For those who visit ALPHAVILLE gigs on a regular basis, this is no surprise. The addition of a permanent bass player has opened Gold’s eyes to EDM and the broad Rock scene and not only looks forward, but also backwards. Golden Oldies ‘Fallen Angel’ and ‘To Germany with Love’ mutate from Gothic hits of the 80s to something approaching Symphonic Metal. Some tracks fall into a turn-of-the-century Indie landscape. They are barely to place into a certain genre, and no longer simply classified as a product of a 80s band.Setlist01. Romeos02. Dance With Me03. I Die For You Today04. Monkey In The Moon05. Flame06. Danger In Your Paradise07. Jerusalem08. Leben Ohne Ende09. Elevator10. Next Generation11. Blauer Engel12. Nevermore13. Rendezvoyeur14. Carry Your Flag15. Starman Theme16. A Victory Of Love17. Summer in Berlin18. Big In Japan19. To Germany With Love20. Fallen Angel21. In The Mood22. Sounds Like A Melody23. Lies24. The Jet Set25. Forever Young---26. Red Rose27. All pictures by Daniela Vorndran