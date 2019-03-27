Live Review: Alice Merton - Esch sur Alzette 2019

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg25th March 2019In ten countries, her song ‘No Roots’ was in the Top 10 which gave her some offers from big labels. But ALICE MERTON rejected them all. She preferred to do everything on her own. That’s why it took a bit longer with the debut album. Three years after ‘No Roots’, ‘Mint’ was released in January. Whether waiting for Alice’s first album was worth it, she showed the curious crowd at the Rockhal on Monday.ALICE MERTON is a German-Canadian-English singer and songwriter. Merton achieved mainstream success with her debut single, ‘No Roots’. Through her upbringing, Merton has stated she has felt connected to Canada, England, Germany, and France where her mother lived. In 2013, she started her studies at the Popakademie Baden-Württemberg in Mannheim, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in composition and song writing, and met the members of her future band.Music & PerformanceAt 9.30 pm, ALICE MERTON came on stage with her three-piece band and she was full of energy and started with the song ‘Learn To Live’ which is characterized by an energetic and danceable sound. The strong bass lines and the given rhythms fit well to the crisp hooks. The perfect opener for this evening and it also caused quite much enthusiasm among the audience. Between her songs Alice took time to present her musicians and to dedicate herself to the audience and let them participate in personal events from her life. The graceful young woman definitely had a hand for the right groove. It was challenging and rocking like in ‘Learn To Live’ or came along in a funky Disco-Pop clothes like in ‘Trouble In Paradise’. Unfortunately, she didn’t play her song ‘Hit the Ground’ which the audience also hoped for.Of course, ALICE MERTON had also internalized R’n’B and Soul and had also a little bit of drama ready in her song ‘Jealousy’. Besides MERTON’s great voice, which sometimes mastered all ups and downs almost mannered, you had to emphasize her stage presence. After the first few songs, fans were already at the feet of 25-year-old Alice, who was born in Germany and grew up in several countries. Unfortunately, they had to wait shortly before the end of the concert until Alice played her well-known chart breaker, but the other MERTON compositions were also very outstanding and great. Shortly before the end of the concert the audience went completely crazy when Alice finally started to play ‘No Roots’. Together they made the Rockhal tremble.After this song she gave ‘I Don't Hold a Grudge’ to her best and said goodbye to the Esch audience, but only to come back minutes later for an encore, and with ‘Why so serious’ Alice ultimately said goodbye to the Rockhal and left behind a thoroughly enthusiastic audience.Setlist01. Learn to Live02. Speak Your Mind03. Trouble in Paradise04. Keeps Me Awake05. Jealousy06. Honeymoon Heartbreak07. 2 Kids08. Funny Business09. Homesick10. Lash Out11. No Roots12. I Don’t Hold a Grudge---13. Why So SeriousRatingMusic: 8Performance: 8Sound: 8Light: 8Total: 8 / 10All Pictures by Elena Arens