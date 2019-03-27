Live Review: Alice Merton - Esch sur Alzette 2019

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg
25th March 2019
Alice Merton
In ten countries, her song ‘No Roots’ was in the Top 10 which gave her some offers from big labels. But ALICE MERTON rejected them all. She preferred to do everything on her own. That’s why it took a bit longer with the debut album. Three years after ‘No Roots’, ‘Mint’ was released in January. Whether waiting for Alice’s first album was worth it, she showed the curious crowd at the Rockhal on Monday.
ALICE MERTON is a German-Canadian-English singer and songwriter. Merton achieved mainstream success with her debut single, ‘No Roots’. Through her upbringing, Merton has stated she has felt connected to Canada, England, Germany, and France where her mother lived. In 2013, she started her studies at the Popakademie Baden-Württemberg in Mannheim, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in composition and song writing, and met the members of her future band.
Music & Performance
At 9.30 pm, ALICE MERTON came on stage with her three-piece band and she was full of energy and started with the song ‘Learn To Live’ which is characterized by an energetic and danceable sound. The strong bass lines and the given rhythms fit well to the crisp hooks. The perfect opener for this evening and it also caused quite much enthusiasm among the audience. Between her songs Alice took time to present her musicians and to dedicate herself to the audience and let them participate in personal events from her life. The graceful young woman definitely had a hand for the right groove. It was challenging and rocking like in ‘Learn To Live’ or came along in a funky Disco-Pop clothes like in ‘Trouble In Paradise’. Unfortunately, she didn’t play her song ‘Hit the Ground’ which the audience also hoped for.
Of course, ALICE MERTON had also internalized R’n’B and Soul and had also a little bit of drama ready in her song ‘Jealousy’. Besides MERTON’s great voice, which sometimes mastered all ups and downs almost mannered, you had to emphasize her stage presence. After the first few songs, fans were already at the feet of 25-year-old Alice, who was born in Germany and grew up in several countries. Unfortunately, they had to wait shortly before the end of the concert until Alice played her well-known chart breaker, but the other MERTON compositions were also very outstanding and great. Shortly before the end of the concert the audience went completely crazy when Alice finally started to play ‘No Roots’. Together they made the Rockhal tremble.
After this song she gave ‘I Don't Hold a Grudge’ to her best and said goodbye to the Esch audience, but only to come back minutes later for an encore, and with ‘Why so serious’ Alice ultimately said goodbye to the Rockhal and left behind a thoroughly enthusiastic audience.
Setlist
01. Learn to Live
02. Speak Your Mind
03. Trouble in Paradise
04. Keeps Me Awake
05. Jealousy
06. Honeymoon Heartbreak
07. 2 Kids
08. Funny Business
09. Homesick
10. Lash Out
11. No Roots
12. I Don’t Hold a Grudge
---
13. Why So Serious
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 8
Sound: 8
Light: 8
Total: 8 / 10
All Pictures by Elena Arens
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Wed Mar 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ADIA VICTORIA
|Wed Mar 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CLEOPATRICK
|Wed Mar 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PEREZ
|Wed Mar 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: REVOLVERHELD
|Wed Mar 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ROO PANES
|Wed Mar 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE BREATH
|Wed Mar 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LUKAS RIEGER
|Wed Mar 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CHRIS SIMMONS
|Wed Mar 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CLEOPATRICK
|Wed Mar 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LE FLY
|Wed Mar 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(AR) Concert: DIARY OF DREAMS
|Thu Mar 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CHEFBOSS
|Thu Mar 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ADIA VICTORIA
|Thu Mar 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: AMY MACDONALD
|Thu Mar 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: NEWTON FAULKNER
|Thu Mar 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PEREZ
|Thu Mar 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ROO PANES
|Thu Mar 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE AUSTRALIAN PINK FLOYD SHOW
|Thu Mar 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE BREATH
|Thu Mar 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE GARDENER & THE TREE
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview JESSIE J - Luxembourg City 2019-04-21
- Preview AMY MACDONALD - Luxembourg City 2019-04-09
- Preview DEICHKIND - Germany 2019
- Preview SEIGMEN - Bergen May 2019
- Preview DIDO - Hamburg 2019-05-16
- Preview FKP SCORPIO SUMMER FESTIVALS 2019 - Hurricane & Southside Festival, A Summer’s Tale, Rolling Stone Park
- Preview THE NATIONAL - Bochum 2019-12-01
- Preview WE LOVE THE 90S - Oberhausen 2019-11-29
- Preview A-HA - “Hunting high and low live” Germany 2019!
- Preview EDDIE VEDDER - Düsseldorf 2019-06-30
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Live Review: Mike Shinoda - Luxembourg Kirchberg 2019
- Live Review: Korpiklaani - Wroclaw 2019
- Live Review: Madsen - Münster 2019
- Live Review: BossHoss, The - Frankfurt 2019
- Live Review: The O’Reillys & The Paddyhats - Oberhausen 2019
- CD Review: Apoptygma Berzerk - Soli Deo Gloria (Re-Release with Bonus - 25th Anniversary Edition)
- Live Review: Alphaville - Bochum 2019
- Live Review: Bosse - Münster 2019
- Concert Review: Infected Rain - Arlon 2019
- CD Review: FloVeR - Dark & Sweet
- Live-Review: An Evening of Rock Classics - Helsinki 2019
- CD Review: Sorrownight - Unknown Presence
- Live-Review: Musta Paraati - Helsinki 2019
- CD Review: White Lies - Five
- Live Review: Sólstafir - Bochum 2019
- CD Review: Actors - It will come to you
- Live Review: Kamelot - Bochum 2019
- Gallery: Oomph! - Leipzig 2019
- CD Review: Faderhead - Starchaser EP
- Live Review: Backyard Babies - Düsseldorf 2019
Latest News
- AGENT SIDE GRINDER - Back with new album "A/X"
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - CAT RAPES DOG are back!
- STAHLMANN - New album “Kinder Der Sehnsucht” to be released on March 22, 2019
- THE TIP - Tour: Hey-ho, let’s stay (for a couple more songs)!
- FIDDLER’S GREEN - Celebrate the weekend of St. Patrick’s Day by hitting #7 on German Album Charts for “Heyday”
- SLAYER - Final Tour In Germany 2019
- EDDIE VEDDER - Two gigs in Germany in June
- HÄMATOM - The anniversary album “Maskenball” released on Aug 30, 2019 / New video feat. Hansi Kürsch (Blind Guardian)
- A SUMMER’S TALE 2019 - 34 new items on the agenda / day tickets available
- KIEFER SUTHERLAND - New album “Reckless & Me” & Tour
- GOLD - New album “Why Aren’t You Laughing?” on 5 April 2019
- BLAQK AUDIO - New album “Only Things We Love” on 14 March 2019
- AUTUMN MOON FESTIVAL 2019 - The Anniversary Edition
- SCHANDMAUL - New album “Artus” in May 2019
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - JANUS, RHYS FULBER and more!
- PARADE GROUND - New album “Life” [live in Frankfurt] out!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - HENRIC DE LA COUR and more new bands!
- HURRICANE & SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2019 - New bands confirmed!
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2019 - WHITE LIES & 3 more bands complete the line-up!
- ASP - New double-single and live album
.