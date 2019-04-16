Live Review: Avantasia - Osnabrück 2019

Stadthalle, Osnabrück, Germany
12th April 2019
Tobias Sammet’s Avantasia - “Moonglow World Tour” 2019
Tobias Sammet’s AVANTASIA released their seventh output in February 2019, titled ‘Moonglow’, and are now on a world-spanning tour to promote this new release. The last tour to the album ‘Ghostlights’ took place between March and July 2016. After the start of the tour at the end of March in Kaufbeuren (Germany), a trip to Tobi’s hometown Fulda on April 8, 2019, the Stadthalle in Osnabrück is today’s turn. The location is almost sold and the mood is fantastic.
Music & Performance
The last time Tobias Sammet was in Osnabrück with EDGUY as support of GAMMA RAY. That’s almost 20 years ago. With the intro, ‘Symphony No. 9, Opus 125 (Ode to Joy)’, which is still celebrated behind the curtain, the show starts at 8:00 pm. It follows ‘Ghost In The Moon’, with Tobias on the vocals, before then on ‘Starlight’ with Ronnie Atkins (PRETTY MAIDS) the first guest singer has a huge gig. With ‘Book Of Shallows’, sung on the record by Mille Petrozza (KREATOR), who is not on tour, the first big surprise follows with singer Adrienne Cowan (SEVEN SPIERS), as this woman growls like Alissa White-Gluz from ARCH ENEMY. In the twelve minute long single ‘The Raven Child’, Tobi is not only allowed to chew on the fans, but Bob Catley, the singer of the British hard rock band MAGNUM, appears for the first time today.
At ‘Lucifer’ there will be a reunion with Jørn Lande and at ‘Alchemy’, the distinctive voice of QUEENSRYCHE singer Geoff Tate will be heard. The very first album is followed by ‘Reach Out For The Light’, sung by guitarist Oliver Hartmann. Until the 10th song, the Michael Sembello cover ‘Maniac’, the ladies have to wait until they finally see their sweet Eric Martin from MR. BIG. In total, AVANTASIA presents a great cross section of their previous creative period with 24 songs and finally with ‘Sign Of The Cross / The Seven Angels’ a stunning show ended after 3 hours and 15 minutes with confetti rain.
Setlist
00. Symphony No. 9, Op. 125 (Ode to Joy)
01. Ghost in the Moon
02. Starlight (with Ronnie Atkins)
03. Book Of Shallows (with Ronnie Atkins and Adrienne Cowan)
04. The Raven Child (with Jørn Lande)
05. Lucifer (with Jørn Lande)
06. Alchemy (with Geoff Tate)
07. Invincible (with Geoff Tate)
08. Reach Out for the Light (with Oliver Hartmann)
09. Moonglow (with Adrienne Cowan)
10. Maniac (with Eric Martin)
11. Dying For An Angel (with Eric Martin)
12. Lavender (with Bob Catley)
13. The Story Ain’t Over (with Bob Catley)
14. The Scarecrow (with Jørn Lande)
15. Promised Land (with Eric Martin)
16. Twisted Mind (with Geoff Tate)
17. Avantasia (with Geoff Tate)
18. Let The Storm Descend Upon You (with Jørn Lande)
19. Master Of the Pendulum (with Ronnie Atkins)
20. Shelter From The Rain (with Bob Catley)
21. Mystery Of A Blood Red Rose (with Bob Catley)
22. Lost in Space
23. Farewell (with Adrienne Cowan)
24. Sign of the Cross / The Seven Angels (with all singers)
All pictures by Andreas Gey
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Tue Apr 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CHERRY GLAZERR
|Tue Apr 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ENTER SHIKARI
|Tue Apr 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FACES ON TV
|Tue Apr 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HIGHASAKITE
|Tue Apr 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HO99O9
|Tue Apr 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JUNIORE
|Tue Apr 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KAKKMADDAFAKKA
|Tue Apr 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KELVIN JONES
|Tue Apr 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DRENGE
|Tue Apr 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JAWBONE
|Wed Apr 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KÄRBHOLZ
|Wed Apr 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HIGHASAKITE
|Wed Apr 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HO99O9
|Wed Apr 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JAMIE LAWSON
|Wed Apr 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JUNIORE
|Wed Apr 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KAKKMADDAFAKKA
|Wed Apr 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LAKE STREET DIVE
|Thu Apr 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: M.I.N.E.
|Thu Apr 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KÄRBHOLZ
|Thu Apr 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: AESTHETIC PERFECTION
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview ROCK MEETS CLASSIC 2020
- Preview AESTHETIC PERFECTION - Dresden 2019-04-27
- Preview OFF FESTIVAL - Katowice 2019
- Preview THOM YORKE - Cologne 2019-07-02
- Preview THE AMITY AFFLICTION - Cologne 2019-07-01
- Preview LAMB OF GOD - Bochum 2019-06-24
- Preview DEAD KENNEDYS - Düsseldorf 2019-06-13
- Preview PETER DOHERTY & THE PUTA MADRES - Cologne 2019-05-17
- Preview MADRUGADA - Dortmund 2019-09-25
- Preview DYNAMO METAL FEST - Eindhoven 2019
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Live Review: Devin Townsend - Cologne 2019
- Live Review: Dark Spring Festival - Berlin 2019
- Live Review: Project Pitchfork - Dresden 2019
- Gallery: Evergrey - Leipzig 2019
- Live Review: Das Ich - Hamburg 2019
- Gallery: Saltatio Mortis - Dresden 2019
- Gallery: Pothead - Dresden 2019
- Gallery: Panic! At The Disco - Düsseldorf 2019
- Live Review: Perturbator - Helsinki 2019
- Gallery: Amy Macdonald - Essen 2019
- CD Review: Aesthetic Perfection - Into the black
- CD Review: Priest - Obey
- Live Review: Neal Morse Band, The - Esch sur Alzette 2019
- Gallery: Lord of the Lost - Zwickau 2019
- Gallery: Korpiklaani - Jena 2019
- Live Review: Alice Merton - Esch sur Alzette 2019
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Andy LaPlegua from Combichrist, Icon of Coil, Panzer AG
- Live Review: Diary of Dreams - Medellin 2019
- CD Review: Twin Pines Mall - Love Is A Lonely Ghost (Part I)
- CD Review: Pylon People - Hookland Transmission #1: Starfall Common
Latest News
- LEA PORCELAIN - New Video and Tour!
- AUTUMN MOON FESTIVAL 2019 - Distribution of bands per day is fixed
- VOLLE KRAFT VORAUS FESTIVAL 2019 - Festival Information
- ROCKHARZ OPEN AIR 2019 - The nine last bands, billing complete
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - LONDON AFTER MIDNIGHT and more!
- KNIGHT$ - Debut album “Dollar$ & Cent$”
- NITZER EBB - German Tour Autumn 2019
- AGENT SIDE GRINDER - Back with new album "A/X"
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - CAT RAPES DOG are back!
- STAHLMANN - New album “Kinder Der Sehnsucht” to be released on March 22, 2019
- THE TIP - Tour: Hey-ho, let’s stay (for a couple more songs)!
- FIDDLER’S GREEN - Celebrate the weekend of St. Patrick’s Day by hitting #7 on German Album Charts for “Heyday”
- SLAYER - Final Tour In Germany 2019
- EDDIE VEDDER - Two gigs in Germany in June
- HÄMATOM - The anniversary album “Maskenball” released on Aug 30, 2019 / New video feat. Hansi Kürsch (Blind Guardian)
- A SUMMER’S TALE 2019 - 34 new items on the agenda / day tickets available
- KIEFER SUTHERLAND - New album “Reckless & Me” & Tour
- GOLD - New album “Why Aren’t You Laughing?” on 5 April 2019
- BLAQK AUDIO - New album “Only Things We Love” on 14 March 2019
- AUTUMN MOON FESTIVAL 2019 - The Anniversary Edition
.