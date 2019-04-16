Live Review: Avantasia - Osnabrück 2019

Stadthalle, Osnabrück, Germany12th April 2019Tobias Sammet’s AVANTASIA released their seventh output in February 2019, titled ‘Moonglow’, and are now on a world-spanning tour to promote this new release. The last tour to the album ‘Ghostlights’ took place between March and July 2016. After the start of the tour at the end of March in Kaufbeuren (Germany), a trip to Tobi’s hometown Fulda on April 8, 2019, the Stadthalle in Osnabrück is today’s turn. The location is almost sold and the mood is fantastic.Music & PerformanceThe last time Tobias Sammet was in Osnabrück with EDGUY as support of GAMMA RAY. That’s almost 20 years ago. With the intro, ‘Symphony No. 9, Opus 125 (Ode to Joy)’, which is still celebrated behind the curtain, the show starts at 8:00 pm. It follows ‘Ghost In The Moon’, with Tobias on the vocals, before then on ‘Starlight’ with Ronnie Atkins (PRETTY MAIDS) the first guest singer has a huge gig. With ‘Book Of Shallows’, sung on the record by Mille Petrozza (KREATOR), who is not on tour, the first big surprise follows with singer Adrienne Cowan (SEVEN SPIERS), as this woman growls like Alissa White-Gluz from ARCH ENEMY. In the twelve minute long single ‘The Raven Child’, Tobi is not only allowed to chew on the fans, but Bob Catley, the singer of the British hard rock band MAGNUM, appears for the first time today.At ‘Lucifer’ there will be a reunion with Jørn Lande and at ‘Alchemy’, the distinctive voice of QUEENSRYCHE singer Geoff Tate will be heard. The very first album is followed by ‘Reach Out For The Light’, sung by guitarist Oliver Hartmann. Until the 10th song, the Michael Sembello cover ‘Maniac’, the ladies have to wait until they finally see their sweet Eric Martin from MR. BIG. In total, AVANTASIA presents a great cross section of their previous creative period with 24 songs and finally with ‘Sign Of The Cross / The Seven Angels’ a stunning show ended after 3 hours and 15 minutes with confetti rain.Setlist00. Symphony No. 9, Op. 125 (Ode to Joy)01. Ghost in the Moon02. Starlight (with Ronnie Atkins)03. Book Of Shallows (with Ronnie Atkins and Adrienne Cowan)04. The Raven Child (with Jørn Lande)05. Lucifer (with Jørn Lande)06. Alchemy (with Geoff Tate)07. Invincible (with Geoff Tate)08. Reach Out for the Light (with Oliver Hartmann)09. Moonglow (with Adrienne Cowan)10. Maniac (with Eric Martin)11. Dying For An Angel (with Eric Martin)12. Lavender (with Bob Catley)13. The Story Ain’t Over (with Bob Catley)14. The Scarecrow (with Jørn Lande)15. Promised Land (with Eric Martin)16. Twisted Mind (with Geoff Tate)17. Avantasia (with Geoff Tate)18. Let The Storm Descend Upon You (with Jørn Lande)19. Master Of the Pendulum (with Ronnie Atkins)20. Shelter From The Rain (with Bob Catley)21. Mystery Of A Blood Red Rose (with Bob Catley)22. Lost in Space23. Farewell (with Adrienne Cowan)24. Sign of the Cross / The Seven Angels (with all singers)All pictures by Andreas Gey