Live Review: Die Ärzte - Luxembourg City 2019

Den Atelier, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg
25th May 2019
Die Ärzte - “Miles & More Tour”
On 21 September last year, a state of emergency broke out in Luxembourg! The reason for this was the sale of DIE ÄRZTE tickets for their show on 25th May in Den Atelier. After hours of worrying, almost thousands of DIE ÄRZTE fans were able to buy tickets for the show in Luxembourg. And even on the same day the demand for tickets was incredibly high. Here you can read how the concert was on this Saturday in Den Atelier.
Well, there it was. The evening with DIE ÄRZTE in person with Farin, Bela and Rod. Fans missed them painfully: the self-proclaimed “best band in the world” left the stage in 2013, from where they had been mixing up the musical landscape since 1982. In 2019 the Punk Rockers wanted to be “only” headliners of two festivals, “Rock am Ring” and “Rock im Park”, but now they seem to have licked blood, because for 2019 they were pushing a whole live tour behind. The “Miles & More Tour” takes DIE ÄRZTE to Amsterdam, Brussels, Ljubljana, London, Milan, Prague, Strasbourg, Warsaw, Zagreb - and the Grand Duchy.
Usually a good concert of DIE ÄRZTE begins with a good opening band. But this didn’t happen on Saturday. At 8 pm, the Punk trio entered the stage after a short intro and started - as usual in a good mood - into a glorious 2 1/2 hour set. The band played a colourful mixture of old songs, songs that covered their entire 30-year career and also the two new songs ‘Abschied’ and ‘Rückkehr’. The latter, they cleverly used as the opener of the evening. Anyone who thought that DIE ÄRZTE were getting older and would take it easier now was wrong! The fun and the joy of playing were still there. Between the songs there was the usual entertaining program, through various improvised show interludes and “audience participation games” like “the waving stairs”.
The audience gratefully absorbed the energy and loudly threw it back to the band. Such a secure audience seldom exists. All the songs were loudly growled. The audience danced, clapped, rocked and started pogo dances. Outgoing and peaceful. Again and again classics like ‘1/2 Lovesong’ were included in the setlist so that the audience could rest for a moment. All the energy and the exuberant, but good mood put a smile on the band’s face more than once. With songs like ‘Westerland’, ‘Deine Schuld’ and ‘Zu Spät’ the band didn’t even need to sing. The audience sang along very loudly. But DIE ÄRZTE can also be serious: Besides their songs and their jokes it was also about politics. The next day’s election is linked to ‘Schrei nach Liebe’ and sends a clear signal against right-wing parties.
The farewell was perhaps a little too long for the younger and impatient visitors with the three encore blocs. But actually that’s usual for DIE ÄRZTE! Song requests were mostly ignored this time. Despite the many “Elke!” shouts, the band let their audience go home without this classic. But who knows, maybe in two weeks the fans will be able to join in the loud roar of “Elke” on the festival twins “Rock am Ring” and “Rock im Park”!
Setlist
01. Rückkehr
02. Bravopunks
03. Wie es geht
04. Lied vom Scheitern
05. Wir sind die Besten
06. 2000 Mädchen
07. Ignorama
08. Ein Mann
09. Punkbabies
10. Rettet die Wale
11. Perfekt
12. 1/2 Lovesong
13. Geisterhaus
14. Vermissen, Baby
15. Der Graf
16. Himmelblau
17. Deine Schuld
18. Sweet Sweet Gwendoline
19. Fiasko
20. Angeber
21. Manchmal haben Frauen...
22. Dein Vampyr
23. Klaus, Peter, Willi und Petra
24. Abschied
25. Heulerei
26. Revolution '94 / Kopfüber in die Hölle
27. Schunder-Song
28. Ist das alles?
---
29. Blumen
30. Westerland
31. Zu spät
---
32. Schrei nach Liebe
33. Unrockbar
34. Junge
---
35. Hurra
36. Dauerwelle vs. Minipli
Rating
Music: 10
Sound: 10
Performance: 9
Light: 9
Total 9.5 / 10
Promo photo by Nela Koenig
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Tue May 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ALL TVVINS
|Tue May 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JAMIROQUAI
|Tue May 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WEAKENED FRIENDS
|Tue May 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE RACONTEURS
|Wed May 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(A) Concert: VELVET ACID CHRIST
|Wed May 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BAROCK
|Wed May 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ROTERSAND
|Wed May 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TERRY HOAX
|Wed May 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JESSE MAC CORMACK
|Thu May 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(BE) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
|Thu May 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(ES) Concert: NITZER EBB
|Thu May 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WAGE WAR
|Fri May 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(SLO) Concert: VELVET ACID CHRIST
|Fri May 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
|Fri May 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(FR) Concert: NITZER EBB
|Fri May 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FORTUNA EHRENFELD
|Fri May 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DEATH GRIPS
|Sat Jun 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GRANDSON
|Sat Jun 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(A) Concert: VELVET ACID CHRIST
|Sat Jun 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(UK) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview WHITESNAKE - Cologne 2019-07-07
- Preview RAMMSTEIN - Luxembourg 2019-07-20
- Preview SOULFLY - Trier 2019-07-18
- Preview GOSSIP - Luxembourg City 2019-07-15
- Preview ZZ TOP - Esch sur Alzette 2019-07-10
- Preview LIMP BIZKIT - Esch sur Alzette 2019-07-08
- Preview WOLFMOTHER - Luxembourg City 2019-07-03
- Preview SKUNK ANANSIE - Esch sur Alzette 2019-07-01
- Preview DREAM THEATER - Esch sur Alzette 2019-06-17
- Preview DIE ANTWOORD - Esch sur Alzette 2019-06-11
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Live Review: Dido - Hamburg 2019
- Live Review: Peter Doherty & The Puta Madres - Cologne 2019
- CD Review: And Void - And Void
- CD Review: Amanda Palmer - There will be no intermission
- Live Review: Hellacopters, The - Cologne 2019
- CD Review: Rammstein - Rammstein
- Live Review: 69 Eyes, The - Amityville 2019
- CD Review: Dead Can Dance - Dionysus
- Gallery: Samael - Jena 2019
- Live Review: Plage Noire Festival - Weissenhäuser Strand 2019 (Day 2)
- CD Review: Grand Magus - Wolf God
- Live Review: Plage Noire Festival - Weissenhäuser Strand 2019 (Day 1)
- Gallery: Disturbed - Cologne 2019
- Gallery: Eisbrecher - Oberhausen 2019
- Live Review: Tarja Turunen - Wroclaw 2019
- CD Review: Memoriam - For The Fallen
- CD Review: Minuit Machine - Infrarouge
- Live Review: Aesthetic Perfection - Dresden 2019
- CD Review: Retrojunkies - Neuland 1.0
- CD Review: Enforcer - Zenith
Latest News
- HURRICANE FESTIVAL 2019 - Timetable published!
- WACKEN WINTER NIGHTS IV - First bands announced, ticket sale starts
- THE 69 EYES - Announce new studio album "West End" and EU Tour, release first music video
- HURRICANE FESTIVAL 2019 - Wild Live Stage & Warm Up-Party
- HALL OF FLAME FESTIVAL - Announced at the Markthalle Hamburg on October 5
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - New artists confirmed!
- OPETH - Reveals album title & track listing for 13th album coming fall 2019
- M’ERA LUNA 2019 - The readings and more
- ROCK AM RING AND ROCK IM PARK - The new Apps are finally here!
- BARONESS - Release “Throw me an Anchor” and announce European tour dates
- A SUMMER’S TALE - Shows off with further readings, shows and scientific topic
- T.O.Y. - New song “Silent Soldiers/ Fragile” premiers on 31 May 2019, 18:00
- NEW MODEL ARMY - New studio album “From Here” on Aug 23rd via earMusic & Huge UK & European Tour
- COPPELIUS - “Krabat”… since one opera is not enough!
- PLAGE NOIRE 2019 - Success festival ended and advance sale for PLAGE NOIRE 2020 already at full speed
- GOLDEN APES - New album “Kasbek” will be released on 7th of June, 2019 by Aenaos Records
- SEA OF SIN - "Unbroken" out 3rd May 2019
- LJUNGBLUT - Releases New Single Ahead Of Exclusive Dates
- ROCK AM RING & ROCK IM PARK 2019 - 150,000 fans are coming!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - WHITE LIES, TANGERINE DREAM and many more bands confirmed!
.