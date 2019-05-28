Live Review: Die Ärzte - Luxembourg City 2019

Den Atelier, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg25th May 2019On 21 September last year, a state of emergency broke out in Luxembourg! The reason for this was the sale of DIE ÄRZTE tickets for their show on 25th May in Den Atelier. After hours of worrying, almost thousands of DIE ÄRZTE fans were able to buy tickets for the show in Luxembourg. And even on the same day the demand for tickets was incredibly high. Here you can read how the concert was on this Saturday in Den Atelier.Well, there it was. The evening with DIE ÄRZTE in person with Farin, Bela and Rod. Fans missed them painfully: the self-proclaimed “best band in the world” left the stage in 2013, from where they had been mixing up the musical landscape since 1982. In 2019 the Punk Rockers wanted to be “only” headliners of two festivals, “Rock am Ring” and “Rock im Park”, but now they seem to have licked blood, because for 2019 they were pushing a whole live tour behind. The “Miles & More Tour” takes DIE ÄRZTE to Amsterdam, Brussels, Ljubljana, London, Milan, Prague, Strasbourg, Warsaw, Zagreb - and the Grand Duchy.Usually a good concert of DIE ÄRZTE begins with a good opening band. But this didn’t happen on Saturday. At 8 pm, the Punk trio entered the stage after a short intro and started - as usual in a good mood - into a glorious 2 1/2 hour set. The band played a colourful mixture of old songs, songs that covered their entire 30-year career and also the two new songs ‘Abschied’ and ‘Rückkehr’. The latter, they cleverly used as the opener of the evening. Anyone who thought that DIE ÄRZTE were getting older and would take it easier now was wrong! The fun and the joy of playing were still there. Between the songs there was the usual entertaining program, through various improvised show interludes and “audience participation games” like “the waving stairs”.The audience gratefully absorbed the energy and loudly threw it back to the band. Such a secure audience seldom exists. All the songs were loudly growled. The audience danced, clapped, rocked and started pogo dances. Outgoing and peaceful. Again and again classics like ‘1/2 Lovesong’ were included in the setlist so that the audience could rest for a moment. All the energy and the exuberant, but good mood put a smile on the band’s face more than once. With songs like ‘Westerland’, ‘Deine Schuld’ and ‘Zu Spät’ the band didn’t even need to sing. The audience sang along very loudly. But DIE ÄRZTE can also be serious: Besides their songs and their jokes it was also about politics. The next day’s election is linked to ‘Schrei nach Liebe’ and sends a clear signal against right-wing parties.The farewell was perhaps a little too long for the younger and impatient visitors with the three encore blocs. But actually that’s usual for DIE ÄRZTE! Song requests were mostly ignored this time. Despite the many “Elke!” shouts, the band let their audience go home without this classic. But who knows, maybe in two weeks the fans will be able to join in the loud roar of “Elke” on the festival twins “Rock am Ring” and “Rock im Park”!Setlist01. Rückkehr02. Bravopunks03. Wie es geht04. Lied vom Scheitern05. Wir sind die Besten06. 2000 Mädchen07. Ignorama08. Ein Mann09. Punkbabies10. Rettet die Wale11. Perfekt12. 1/2 Lovesong13. Geisterhaus14. Vermissen, Baby15. Der Graf16. Himmelblau17. Deine Schuld18. Sweet Sweet Gwendoline19. Fiasko20. Angeber21. Manchmal haben Frauen...22. Dein Vampyr23. Klaus, Peter, Willi und Petra24. Abschied25. Heulerei26. Revolution '94 / Kopfüber in die Hölle27. Schunder-Song28. Ist das alles?---29. Blumen30. Westerland31. Zu spät---32. Schrei nach Liebe33. Unrockbar34. Junge---35. Hurra36. Dauerwelle vs. MinipliRatingMusic: 10Sound: 10Performance: 9Light: 9Total 9.5 / 10Promo photo by Nela Koenig