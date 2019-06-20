Live Review: Bryan Adams - Oberhausen 2019

König-Pilsener-Arena, Oberhausen, Germany18th June 2019With countless hits, more than 100 million records sold and top-1 placements in over 40 countries, BRYAN ADAMS is one of the most successful musicians of our time. The 14th album, ‘Shine A Light’, was released in March 2019 and shows Bryan again from his best side with concise grating voice and groovy licks on his six-string. The album contains 11 tracks and as an encore there is the classic ‘Whiskey In The Jar’ in the acoustic version. In June 2019, the Canadian rocker gives his German fans the opportunity to attend his hits and his energetic live performance and about 7,500 fans followed his call to Oberhausen.Music & PerformanceAfter Munich, Stuttgart, Frankfurt am Main is the turn of the König-Pilsener-Arena in Oberhausen today. The location in the Ruhr area is very well filled. Already before the gig, there was some excitement because the interior was completely seated. But just during the approximately 15 minute intro, which presents DHL Logistics as an event partner and shows an animation by BRYAN ADAMS on the screen alike to the cover of the new album, the fans are already storming forward and turning the “standing” area into a mad-house.At about 8:15 pm the band enters the stage along to ‘Ultimate Love’. The stage itself is quite spartan with a piano (Gary Breit) on the left side and the central drum kit (Mickey Curry). Bryan acts on the left, on the right the ingenious lead guitarist Keith Scott is placed, and in the background bassist Norm Fisher takes over. However, Mr. Adams does not need any impressive stage structures. His show thrives on the great songs, his fine riffs on the guitar, his incredible energy, his warmth and all this is peppered with a truly great light show, a great sound and his congenial partner on the lead guitar. The fans just love it and so the popular tune ‘Run To You’ is celebrated as well as the new ‘Shine A Light’. All songs are supported by animations on the canvas. This works especially well with ‘Heaven’. With a lot of “whoowhoo” the show continues with ‘Go Down Rockin'’. For ‘It’s Only Love’, Bryan wants to introduce his vocal partner Tina Turner, looks behind the curtain and when there is no Tina, of course he has all the laughs on his side. By the way, Keith takes over the vocals.The following songs give a great overview of Bryan’s song creations. He makes a great mix out of warm, softer ballads like ‘This Time’, ‘Here I Am’ with piano accompaniment, ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It For You’ and brisk, groovy rockers like ‘Cloud Number Nine’, ‘Summer Of ‘69’, ‘Cuts Like A Knife’ or ‘19 Til I Die’. With the acoustic ‘When You’re Gone’ no one is left in the chairs and ‘Somebody’ is supported by hundreds of photographed portraits on the screen and a Canadian rocker Bryan with a harmonica. At the song request, Bryan lets the audience decide on the songs and, as requested by Valetta, Sonja, Ana and Jana, follow ‘Long Gone’, ‘Best Of Me’, ‘Into The Fire’, ‘Open Road’ and ‘Thought I’d Died And Gone To Heaven’. The gentle ‘Please Forgive Me’ with a great solo on the electric guitar was requested by Christiane. With ‘Brand New Day’ and a band performance the show ends at 22:00 pm. In the encore bloc, then the rugged rocker ‘I Could Get Used To This’ with a clear attitude to THE ROLLING STONES and then THE CRICKET cover ‘I Fought The Law’ follows, in which Mister Adams asks his fans to dance. The best dancers are then displayed on the screen, which of course brings a lot of cheers. Afterwards, the rocker dismisses his accompanist from the stage and returns alone and acoustically again with ‘Whiskey In The Jar’, ‘Straight From The Heart’ and ‘All For Love’.Bryan Adams will be 60 years old on the 5th of November 2019. I never thought that this guy has such a great voice, gives this fantastic entertainer and incidentally delivers one of the best concerts in 2019. Many Thanks.Setlist01. Ultimate Love02. Can’t Stop This Thing We Started03. Run to You04. Shine a Light05. Heaven06. Go Down Rockin’07. It’s Only Love08. Cloud #909. You Belong to Me10. Summer of ‘6911. Here I Am (acoustic)12. When You're Gone (acoustic)13. Part Friday Night, Part Sunday Morning14. (Everything I Do) I Do It for You15. Back to You16. Somebody17. I’ll Always Be Right There18. The Only Thing That Looks Good on Me Is You19. Cuts Like a Knife20. 18 til I Die21. Long Gone (fan request)22. The Best of Me (snippet, fan request)23. Into the Fire (fan request)24. Open Road (fan request)25. Thought I’d Died And Gone To Heaven (fan request)26. Please Forgive Me (fan request, but often played at this point)27. Brand New Day---28. I Could Get Used to This29. I Fought the Law (The Crickets cover)30. Whiskey in the Jar ([traditional] cover) (acoustic)31. Straight From the Heart (acoustic)32. All for Love (Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart & Sting cover) (acoustic)All Pictures by Andreas Gey