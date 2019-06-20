Live Review: Bryan Adams - Oberhausen 2019

König-Pilsener-Arena, Oberhausen, Germany
18th June 2019
Bryan Adams - “Shine A Light” Europe 2019
With countless hits, more than 100 million records sold and top-1 placements in over 40 countries, BRYAN ADAMS is one of the most successful musicians of our time. The 14th album, ‘Shine A Light’, was released in March 2019 and shows Bryan again from his best side with concise grating voice and groovy licks on his six-string. The album contains 11 tracks and as an encore there is the classic ‘Whiskey In The Jar’ in the acoustic version. In June 2019, the Canadian rocker gives his German fans the opportunity to attend his hits and his energetic live performance and about 7,500 fans followed his call to Oberhausen.
Music & Performance
After Munich, Stuttgart, Frankfurt am Main is the turn of the König-Pilsener-Arena in Oberhausen today. The location in the Ruhr area is very well filled. Already before the gig, there was some excitement because the interior was completely seated. But just during the approximately 15 minute intro, which presents DHL Logistics as an event partner and shows an animation by BRYAN ADAMS on the screen alike to the cover of the new album, the fans are already storming forward and turning the “standing” area into a mad-house.
At about 8:15 pm the band enters the stage along to ‘Ultimate Love’. The stage itself is quite spartan with a piano (Gary Breit) on the left side and the central drum kit (Mickey Curry). Bryan acts on the left, on the right the ingenious lead guitarist Keith Scott is placed, and in the background bassist Norm Fisher takes over. However, Mr. Adams does not need any impressive stage structures. His show thrives on the great songs, his fine riffs on the guitar, his incredible energy, his warmth and all this is peppered with a truly great light show, a great sound and his congenial partner on the lead guitar. The fans just love it and so the popular tune ‘Run To You’ is celebrated as well as the new ‘Shine A Light’. All songs are supported by animations on the canvas. This works especially well with ‘Heaven’. With a lot of “whoowhoo” the show continues with ‘Go Down Rockin'’. For ‘It’s Only Love’, Bryan wants to introduce his vocal partner Tina Turner, looks behind the curtain and when there is no Tina, of course he has all the laughs on his side. By the way, Keith takes over the vocals.
The following songs give a great overview of Bryan’s song creations. He makes a great mix out of warm, softer ballads like ‘This Time’, ‘Here I Am’ with piano accompaniment, ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It For You’ and brisk, groovy rockers like ‘Cloud Number Nine’, ‘Summer Of ‘69’, ‘Cuts Like A Knife’ or ‘19 Til I Die’. With the acoustic ‘When You’re Gone’ no one is left in the chairs and ‘Somebody’ is supported by hundreds of photographed portraits on the screen and a Canadian rocker Bryan with a harmonica. At the song request, Bryan lets the audience decide on the songs and, as requested by Valetta, Sonja, Ana and Jana, follow ‘Long Gone’, ‘Best Of Me’, ‘Into The Fire’, ‘Open Road’ and ‘Thought I’d Died And Gone To Heaven’. The gentle ‘Please Forgive Me’ with a great solo on the electric guitar was requested by Christiane. With ‘Brand New Day’ and a band performance the show ends at 22:00 pm. In the encore bloc, then the rugged rocker ‘I Could Get Used To This’ with a clear attitude to THE ROLLING STONES and then THE CRICKET cover ‘I Fought The Law’ follows, in which Mister Adams asks his fans to dance. The best dancers are then displayed on the screen, which of course brings a lot of cheers. Afterwards, the rocker dismisses his accompanist from the stage and returns alone and acoustically again with ‘Whiskey In The Jar’, ‘Straight From The Heart’ and ‘All For Love’.
Bryan Adams will be 60 years old on the 5th of November 2019. I never thought that this guy has such a great voice, gives this fantastic entertainer and incidentally delivers one of the best concerts in 2019. Many Thanks.
Setlist
01. Ultimate Love
02. Can’t Stop This Thing We Started
03. Run to You
04. Shine a Light
05. Heaven
06. Go Down Rockin’
07. It’s Only Love
08. Cloud #9
09. You Belong to Me
10. Summer of ‘69
11. Here I Am (acoustic)
12. When You're Gone (acoustic)
13. Part Friday Night, Part Sunday Morning
14. (Everything I Do) I Do It for You
15. Back to You
16. Somebody
17. I’ll Always Be Right There
18. The Only Thing That Looks Good on Me Is You
19. Cuts Like a Knife
20. 18 til I Die
21. Long Gone (fan request)
22. The Best of Me (snippet, fan request)
23. Into the Fire (fan request)
24. Open Road (fan request)
25. Thought I’d Died And Gone To Heaven (fan request)
26. Please Forgive Me (fan request, but often played at this point)
27. Brand New Day
---
28. I Could Get Used to This
29. I Fought the Law (The Crickets cover)
30. Whiskey in the Jar ([traditional] cover) (acoustic)
31. Straight From the Heart (acoustic)
32. All for Love (Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart & Sting cover) (acoustic)
All Pictures by Andreas Gey
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Thu Jun 20 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(I) Festival: Alpen Flair Festival
|Thu Jun 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
|Thu Jun 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(UK) Concert: ACTORS
|Thu Jun 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BLOC PARTY
|Fri Jun 21 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(I) Festival: Alpen Flair Festival
|Fri Jun 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WITT & ORCHESTER
|Fri Jun 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(US) Concert: SUICIDE COMMANDO
|Fri Jun 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(UK) Concert: ACTORS
|Fri Jun 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ALAIN FREI
|Fri Jun 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ERIC GALES
|Fri Jun 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: AN HORSE
|Sat Jun 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WITT & ORCHESTER
|Sat Jun 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(US) Concert: SUICIDE COMMANDO
|Sat Jun 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(UK) Concert: ACTORS
|Sat Jun 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TESSERACT
|Sat Jun 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BLACK HONEY
|Sat Jun 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ED SHEERAN
|Sat Jun 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DEAN LEWIS
|Sun Jun 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WITT & ORCHESTER
|Sun Jun 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(UK) Concert: ACTORS
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview DROPKICK MURPHYS - Germany 2020
- Preview OF MICE & MEN - Bochum 2019-08-16
- Preview PENNYWISE - Cologne 2019-08-08
- Preview FURY IN THE SLAUGHTERHOUSE - Open Air Tour 2020
- Preview WHITESNAKE - Cologne 2019-07-07
- Preview RAMMSTEIN - Luxembourg 2019-07-20
- Preview SOULFLY - Trier 2019-07-18
- Preview GOSSIP - Luxembourg City 2019-07-15
- Preview ZZ TOP - Esch sur Alzette 2019-07-10
- Preview LIMP BIZKIT - Esch sur Alzette 2019-07-08
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Völtage - Spellbound Country
- Live Review: Rock am Ring - Nürburgring 2019 (Day 3)
- Live Review: Rock am Ring - Nürburgring 2019 (Day 2)
- Live Review: 28th Wave Gotik Treffen - Leipzig 2019 (Day 2)
- Live Review: Dead Kennedys - Düsseldorf 2019
- Live Review: Rock am Ring - Nürburgring 2019 (Day 1)
- Live Review: Metalfest - Pilsen 2019
- Gallery: Powerwolf - Leipzig 2019
- Live Review: Take That - Düsseldorf 2019
- Live Review: 28th Wave Gotik Treffen - Leipzig 2019 (Day 1 + Pre-Opening on Thursday)
- Live Review: Ben Harper - Esch sur Alzette 2019
- Live Review: Rock im Park - Nuremberg 2019 (Day 3)
- Live Review: Rock im Park - Nuremberg 2019 (Day 2)
- CD Review: Baroness - Gold & Grey
- Live Review: Rock im Park - Nuremberg 2019 (Day 1)
- CD Review: Pallbearer - Heartless
- CD Review: Steak - Slab City
- Live Review: Die Antwoord - Esch sur Alzette 2019
- CD Review: Havok - Conformicide
- CD Review: Blood Brothers - Ethereal
Latest News
- W FEST 2019 - Bands we recommend: Sunday - Jimmy Somerville
- W FEST 2019 - Bands we recommend: Saturday - Nitzer Ebb
- W FEST 2019 - Bands we recommend: Friday - Nik Kershaw
- DAMNATION FESTIVAL 2019 - ALCEST & more added
- M’ERA LUNA 2019 - Daily band split, day Tickets and more
- W FEST 2019 - Bands we recommend: Thursday - Echo and the Bunnymen
- M’ERA LUNA 2019 - The time of the icons has come...
- HURRICANE 2019 - All around the festival!
- I WANT POETRY - Indie Pop duo with new single “Adrenaline”
- ROCK AM RING / ROCK IM PARK 2020 - 35 Years of Rock am Ring / Rock im Park
- SEADRAKE - New releases from #1 synth super group after sold-out tour
- ROCK HARD FESTIVAL 2019 - Loads of Quality at the Festival 2019
- PIXIES - New studio album to be released on 13 September 2019, first single “On Graveyard Hill” available now!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - Some final tips from us!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - IN EXTREMO and more confirmed!
- W-FEST 2019 - Unique Festival in August 2019!
- HURRICANE FESTIVAL 2019 - Timetable published!
- WACKEN WINTER NIGHTS IV - First bands announced, ticket sale starts
- THE 69 EYES - Announce new studio album "West End" and EU Tour, release first music video
- HURRICANE FESTIVAL 2019 - Wild Live Stage & Warm Up-Party
.