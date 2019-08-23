Live Review: Airbourne - Luxembourg City 2019

Den Atelier, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg20th August 2019AIRBOURNE is an Australian Hard Rock band formed in Warrnambool in 2003. Mainstay members are Joel O’Keeffe on lead vocals and lead guitar, and his brother Ryan O’Keeffe on drums. They were later joined by Justin Street on bass guitar and backing vocals. David Roads (on rhythm guitar and backing vocals) was also a mainstay member until leaving the band in April 2017 - Harri Harrison was announced as his replacement. Their debut album, ‘Runnin’ Wild, was released in June 2007. Their second album, ‘No Guts. No Glory.’, was issued in March 2010 and reached the top 20 on the ARIA Chart, top 40 in the UK and also appeared on the Billboard 200. Their third studio album, ‘Black Dog Barking’ was released on 21 May 2013. In October of 2016, AIRBOURNE released their fourth album, titled ‘Breakin’ Outta Hell’.Music & PerformanceWith a little delay, the “Terminator” soundtrack hit the audience’s ears and the O’Keeffe brothers - Joel traditionally without shirt - as well as Justin Street and Harri Harrison entered the stage. AIRBOURNE started off brilliantly with ‘Ready To Rock’ in a performance that convinced all along the line. This only made clear what the band had in mind: to deliver a memorable show as headliner of that evening. It followed ‘Too Much, Too Young, Too Fast’ and ‘Boneshaker’. The latter was announced as a new song which the fans welcomed with joy and head-banged to it. AIRBOURNE fired out one song after the other that was suitable to sing along and showed such a joy of playing that one could hardly believe that their debut album ‘Running Wild’ had already celebrated its twelfth birthday.In the meantime, it was noticeable that this was not the first concert of the tour because front man Joel O’Keeffe’s was a bit broken but he was sufficiently well received by the audience as well as by the remarkably strong background vocals of his band colleagues. With ‘Live It Up’ and ‘Runnin’ Wild’ at the end it went again into the full and every centimetre of the hall shook. The latter simply had to be the closer and should remain so forever. Just because of Lemmy Kilmister (MOTÖRHEAD), who drives the truck for the video to the song, in which AIRBOURNE play in the back, the band owes him a lot and you will never forget him. After about 90 minutes the Australians said goodbye to the stage. AIRBOURNE delivered a great show and hopefully will play again in front of a sold out house next time.Setlist01. Ready to Rock02. Too Much, Too Young, Too Fast03. Boneshaker04. Girls in Black05. Chewin the Fat06. Heartbreaker07. Bottom of the Well08. Breakin’ outta Hell09. All for Rock’n’Roll10. Stand up for Rock’n’Roll---11. Live it up12. Raise the Flag13. Runnin’ WildRatingMusic: 8Performance: 7Sound: 8Light: 7Total: 7.5 / 10All Pictures by Elena Arens