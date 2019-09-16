Concert Review: Darkher - Hannover 2019

Indiego Glocksee, Hannover, Germany
13th September 2019
Darkher & Brother Grimm
In their own words DARKHER is a powerful, haunting trip through the mind and spirit of UK artist J.H. Maiven. DARKHER is creating extraordinarily evocative music full of contrasts, including both chilling loneliness and the warmth of hope. The first full length album, ‘Realms’, came out in 2016. Maiven is currently working on the follow up album, due for release in late 2019. We were curious if samples of the new work could be heard on the recent gig. There were only two shows in Germany, one of them in Hanover.
Brother Grimm
Opener of the evening was the singer and song writer BROTHER GRIMM who played blurred gloomy blues songs and odes to faded beings. The final song was a slow and saturnine cover version of BOWIE’s ‘Heroes’. DENNIS GRIMM, the man behind the one man show, also told the audience that he has got a new band. Watch out for their debut concert on the MS Loretta in Celle on December 6th.
Darkher
Main act of the evening was DARKHER. The name (almost) says it all. Dark her, in fact is a compendious description of J. MAIVEN’s unearthly world of haunted house songs. Accompanied by her drummer she played tunes from her debut EP, ‘The Kingdom Field’, and the current full length album, ‘Realms’. It pretty much felt like MAIVEN went into trance during the gig and a ghostly druid procession appearing out of the dark would not have been out of place at all. Brilliant! DARKHER is currently working on her follow up album, due for release later this year. Watch out!
All Pictures by Christian W.
.