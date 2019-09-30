Live Review: Cro-Mags - Essen 2019

Turock, Essen, Germany
27th Sept 2019
Cro-Mags - “Best Wishes 30th Anniversary feat. Harley Flanagan” tour 2019 - Support: Eyes Of Tomorrow, Staredown and Red Death
Three months after New York Hardcore legends AGNOSTIC FRONT have incinerated the Turock, you had the chance to brush up on your history skills by frequenting the Turock for the CRO-MAGS. These are the guys have been keeping it real since the early 80ies, and they are the true godfathers of the once again thriving New York Hardcore scene. CRO-MAGS brought in strong support from three more bands, which serves as a reminder of the returned strength of the genre.
Eyes Of Tomorrow
The opening slot of the evening was dedicated to EYES OF TOMORROW, a local band from the “Ruhrpott”, as the German Ruhr area is affectionately called. EYES OF TOMORROW have released a debut EP ‘Gone For Good’ in April 2018, for which they were able to recruit RYKERS front man Dennis to sing a guest part for the song ‘Hate, Lies, Violence’. They have dedicated themselves to Hardcore in its pure (aka less metal) form, and clearly their name is derived from the CRO-MAGS song of the same name. Check out http://www.eyesoftomorrowhc.bandcamp.com or https://www.facebook.com/eyesoftomorrowHC.
Music & Performance
The four members of EYES OF TOMORROW entered the stage at 7:30pm. Unfortunately for them at this time, not a lot of people had found their way into the Turock club, and the few people there were all lined up against the beer stands. Notwithstanding, EYES OF TOMORROW, gave their best and demonstrated their solid skillset to entertain the audience over thirty minutes.
Setlist
01. My PMA
02. Take my Life
03. Life goes on
04. Masses of Despair
05. Blinded by Greed
06. Famous
07. Stand of mind
08. EOT
09. Open Up
10. Gone for Good
11. Things we need
Rating
Music: 6
Performance: 6
Sound: 6
Light: 5
Total: 5.8 / 10
Staredown
Next up were STAREDOWN. Once again a band from the German Ruhr, STAREDOWN were founded back in 2005. They recently released their debut album ‘Choose Life’, which contains 10 songs of classic NYHC inspired style. Check out http://www.www.youtube.com/user/staredownHC or https://www.facebook.com/staredownmusic.
Music & Performance
The five members of STAREDOWN kicked off their set at 8:15pm. Their interpretation of hardcore leaned much more on the metal side than their colleagues earlier. Singer Mario roamed the confined stage, occasionally bumping into his bandmembers, thereby exuding lots of energy. Drummer Zane demonstrated his mastery of the double base drum, while the two guitarists Snyder and Foley shredded away on their axes. STAREDOWN got a few people to move and the romm started to fill gradually.
Rating
Music: 7
Performance: 7
Sound: 6
Light: 6
Total: 6.5 / 10
Red Death
Third in line were RED DEATH from Baltimore, US. RED DEATH clearly rely on the 80ies Thrash Metal heroes for their musical inspiration, which is not only manifested by singer Robin playing a B.C. Rich base guitar. Red Death are on their third album so far. The most recent work is called ‘Sickness Divine’ and was released just this year. Check out http://www.reddeath.bigcartel.com or https://www.facebook.com/REDDEATHDC.
Music & Performance
The quartet RED DEATH entered the stage around 9pm and kicked off their set with the song ‘Face the Pain’ from their most recent album. Singer Robin dedicated the song ‘Sickness Divine’ to the late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton, whom he referenced as an incredible inspiration. The band also filmed the gig for footage for the music video of their new single ‘Refuse to be bound’, but the audience inside the Turock was not in the modd for escalation so far, as probably most did not know the band or their music. However, the Turock was now much more populated, as more and more people had arrived for the main act.
Setlist
01. Face the Pain
02. Formidable Darkness
03. Parasites
04. Sickness Divine
05. Archanger Void
06. Refuse to be Bound
07. Sheep
08. Permanent
Rating
Music: 7
Performance: 6
Sound: 7
Light: 6
Total: 6.5 / 10
Cro-Mags
The band around bassist / singer Harley Flanagan formed in 1981, with their debut album ‘Age of Quarrel’ being released in 1986, with then singer John Joseph. For the second album ‘Best Wishes’ in 1989, Harley Flanagan took over the vocal duties, and the record included more heavy metal influences than its predecessor. Go to https://www.facebook.com/realcromags or www.realcromags.com to learn more.
Music & Performance
The time for the main act CRO-MAGS came shprtly after 10pm, while the audience was entertained with an extensive JAMES BROWN interlude during the stage break. Singer Harvey Flanagan looked like he spent the last thirty years either in prison or the gym (or both), as he kicked off their set with a smiling ‘Alright motherfuckers, I hope you are ready, because I sure am’. The band celebrated the 30 year anniversary of their groundbreaking album ‘Best Wishes’, released back in 1989. The Turock was now pretty full, and the room in front of the stage was now populated with people willing to celebrate the mosh pit. The energy levels gradually began to rise, and the crowd went rowd, with someone accidentally falling against the microphone stand, which pushed the mic into Harley’s face. But he took it like a pro and smiled.
This was quite contrary to a later point in time, where he reprimanded someone next to the stage to put out his cigarette, as he claimed the smoke made it difficult for him to breathe. Drummer Garry Sullivan caused an unplanned break in the middle of the set, as he tore up the drumhead of his snare drum, but Harvey entertained the crowd during the repair works but appealing to the crowd to show respect to each other and help each other out in any way. The audience did not mind, and the pit battle kept raging on, and it all culminated after an hour of playtime with the hymn ‘Apocalypse Now’, which remarkably showed that the band has risen up back from its grave.
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 8
Sound: 8
Light: 7
Total: 7.8 / 10
All pictures by Christian Beyermann
