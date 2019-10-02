Live Review: Behemoth - Wroclaw 2019

CKA2, Wroclaw, Poland26th September 2019After the wonderfully received “Merry Christless” winter concerts that followed the releases of two albums, ‘I Loved You at Your Darkest’ and the concert record ‘Messe Noire’, the Metal giants from BEHEMOTH visited Wroclaw again. The tour “Ecclesia Diabolica Baltica” gave the Polish audience a chance to experience the group’s work and admire the amazing show that accompanies the band’s concerts. Apart from BEHEMOTH we had a chance to see Swiss project ZEAL & ARDOR, Norwegian WHOREDOME RIFE and Polish IN TWILIGHT’S EMBRACE.The first band I had a chance to see was the project founded by Manuel Gagneux. ZEAL & ARDOR is quite a unique band that combines Black Metal, Blues, Negro Spirituals, Gospel and Electronic which altogether give an effect that is as surprising as stunning. Marvellous vocalic power was something I have never come across before and I must admit it was a totally mesmerizing experience. Four musicians who appeared onstage wearing hoods, hidden in dim light proved the human voice is one of the most powerful instruments ever created. The combination of four voices plus extraordinary music, the emotional load the artists shared with the audience and the charismatic, engaged performance were definitely the factors that kept me enchanted, and totally taken by the show. The mix of spirituality and metal power was one of a kind and I truly recommend seeing the band if you have a chance. Spectacular performance!Setlist01. Sacrilegium I02. In Ashes03. Servants04. Come On Down05. Row Row06. Blood in the River07. Ship on Fire08. Waste09. We Can’t Be Found10. Don’t You Dare11. Devil Is Fine12. BaphometBEHEMOTH probably do not need big introductions anymore since they earned their reputation by both incredible, powerful Metal music they create and the shows that combine fire and precision planning that any strategist could wish for. Whenever I attend their show I am always stunned how big an effort they make to prepare their concerts. Visualizations, fire and light show, costumes, theatricals, controversial props (e.g. this time it was a burning, upside down cross) - all the elements working together to perfectly reflect the ideology and the philosophy supporting the band’s message. BEHEMOTH have always been for freedom, intelligence and individual choice in life - both artistic and personal hence their shows are manifestation of what human mind in its best understanding is all about.Obviously, it’s hard not to mention most fierce, fiery and powerful metal music, spectacular show and visuals that come with their concerts, but for me, BEHEMOTH are always most of all advocates for free thinking, free lifestyle, elegance of thoughts and overall intelligence. I believe their show in Wroclaw proved to be all of the above and I have not been disappointed! Thank you!Setlist01. Wolves ov Siberia02. Daimonos03. Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer04. Bartzabel05. Conquer All06. Satan’s Sword (I Have Become)07. Ov Fire and the Void08. Sabbath Mater09. Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel10. Horns ov Baphomet11. Arcana Hereticae12. Slaves Shall Serve13. Chant for Eschaton 200014. Lucifer15. We Are the Next 1000 YearsAll pictures by Karo Kratochwil