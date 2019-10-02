Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!


EMP

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
October 2019
>
»
M T W T F S S
30 1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31 1 2 3

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
No events

Login

Concert Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

Live Review: Behemoth - Wroclaw 2019

Details
BehemothCKA2, Wroclaw, Poland
26th September 2019
Behemoth - “Ecclesia Diabolica Baltica” Tour – Support: Zeal & Ardor

After the wonderfully received “Merry Christless” winter concerts that followed the releases of two albums, ‘I Loved You at Your Darkest’ and the concert record ‘Messe Noire’, the Metal giants from BEHEMOTH visited Wroclaw again. The tour “Ecclesia Diabolica Baltica” gave the Polish audience a chance to experience the group’s work and admire the amazing show that accompanies the band’s concerts. Apart from BEHEMOTH we had a chance to see Swiss project ZEAL & ARDOR, Norwegian WHOREDOME RIFE and Polish IN TWILIGHT’S EMBRACE.


Zeal & Ardor

The first band I had a chance to see was the project founded by Manuel Gagneux. ZEAL & ARDOR is quite a unique band that combines Black Metal, Blues, Negro Spirituals, Gospel and Electronic which altogether give an effect that is as surprising as stunning. Marvellous vocalic power was something I have never come across before and I must admit it was a totally mesmerizing experience. Four musicians who appeared onstage wearing hoods, hidden in dim light proved the human voice is one of the most powerful instruments ever created. The combination of four voices plus extraordinary music, the emotional load the artists shared with the audience and the charismatic, engaged performance were definitely the factors that kept me enchanted, and totally taken by the show. The mix of spirituality and metal power was one of a kind and I truly recommend seeing the band if you have a chance. Spectacular performance!

Setlist
01. Sacrilegium I
02. In Ashes
03. Servants
04. Come On Down
05. Row Row
06. Blood in the River
07. Ship on Fire
08. Waste
09. We Can’t Be Found
10. Don’t You Dare
11. Devil Is Fine
12. Baphomet

  • IMG_2550-2
  • IMG_2571-2
  • IMG_2623-2
  • IMG_2631-2
  • IMG_2633-2
  • IMG_2664-2
  • IMG_2676-2
  • IMG_2678-2
  • IMG_2682-2
  • IMG_2687-2


Behemoth

BEHEMOTH probably do not need big introductions anymore since they earned their reputation by both incredible, powerful Metal music they create and the shows that combine fire and precision planning that any strategist could wish for. Whenever I attend their show I am always stunned how big an effort they make to prepare their concerts. Visualizations, fire and light show, costumes, theatricals, controversial props (e.g. this time it was a burning, upside down cross) - all the elements working together to perfectly reflect the ideology and the philosophy supporting the band’s message. BEHEMOTH have always been for freedom, intelligence and individual choice in life - both artistic and personal hence their shows are manifestation of what human mind in its best understanding is all about.

IMG 3372 2

Obviously, it’s hard not to mention most fierce, fiery and powerful metal music, spectacular show and visuals that come with their concerts, but for me, BEHEMOTH are always most of all advocates for free thinking, free lifestyle, elegance of thoughts and overall intelligence. I believe their show in Wroclaw proved to be all of the above and I have not been disappointed! Thank you!

Setlist
01. Wolves ov Siberia
02. Daimonos
03. Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer
04. Bartzabel
05. Conquer All
06. Satan’s Sword (I Have Become)
07. Ov Fire and the Void
08. Sabbath Mater
09. Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel
10. Horns ov Baphomet
11. Arcana Hereticae
12. Slaves Shall Serve
13. Chant for Eschaton 2000
14. Lucifer
15. We Are the Next 1000 Years

  • IMG_2879-2
  • IMG_2889-2
  • IMG_2896-2
  • IMG_2930-2
  • IMG_2943-2
  • IMG_2946-2
  • IMG_2954-2
  • IMG_2965-2
  • IMG_2973-2
  • IMG_2999-2
  • IMG_3039-2
  • IMG_3045-2
  • IMG_3065-2
  • IMG_3183-2
  • IMG_3226-2
  • IMG_3295-2
  • IMG_3304-2
  • IMG_3316-2
  • IMG_3323-2
  • IMG_3325-2
  • IMG_3353-2
  • IMG_3372-2
  • IMG_3454-2
  • IMG_3492-2
  • IMG_3508-2

All pictures by Karo Kratochwil
You are here: Home Artists A-E Live Review: Behemoth - Wroclaw 2019