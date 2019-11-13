Live Review: Doro - Luxembourg City 2019

Den Atelier, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg11th November 2019DORO was back in the Grand-Duchy! On Monday, the queen of Metal ruined over the A! With her current album, ‘Forever Warriors, Forever United’, in their luggage, DORO and her band are on tour in autumn / winter to celebrate their 35th stage anniversary.German Heavy Metal / Hard Rock goddess Doro Pesch is best known for her years with the Power Metal band WARLOCK, but she has had a long solo career and continued to command a loyal following (especially in Europe) long after the group’s demise. After releasing four albums with WARLOCK in the 1980s, Pesch set out on her own, touring and recording under her first name, beginning with 1989’s ‘Force Majeure’. Dialling back on the Gothic Fantasy Metal of WARLOCK, Pesch adopted a more Pop-Metal / Hard Rock sound, which she would continue to hone well into the next century. Shifting musical tastes in the early 90s resulted in Pesch finding most of her success in the European market, where Metal still reigned supreme, but as the 2000s progressed, Doro once again found favour abroad via late-career standouts like ‘Warrior Soul’ and ‘Raise Your Fist’.The world knew that Doro Pesch is a living legend as early as June 2013, when the “Queen of Rock & Metal” received the first “Legends Award” at the renowned “Golden Gods Awards” in London. Only three months later, in Berlin, she received the same honour in Germany. She received the German Metal Hammer “Legend” award.Music & PerformanceAt 9.15pm the lights went out and to the first sounds of ‘Earthshaker Rock’, Doro and her guys came out bit by bit to present the song in the usual way, routinely to the fans. The A, which was less crowded than usual this Monday, still celebrated and screamed its soul out. Doro and band presented one song after the other with routine. Also songs from the new album should not be missing and so Doro stood during the song ‘Bastardos’ with a nitrogen gun in her hand and fired until it was empty.On ‘Raise Your Fist’ from the 2012 album of the same name, the band fired out all their energy. Bas Maas and Luca Princiotta battled it out and yet were drowned out by bassist Nick Douglas. Around the giants this little Metal lady swirled across the stage, her hair flying and her fists stretching towards the sky. DORO had enough hits by now, the most common songs were still from the old WARLOCK times. Powerfully DORO catapulted the fans back to the good old 1980s, what the fans celebrated - and somehow remembered also their own youth. But DORO also played quiet tones and proved once more her incredible vocal skills: ‘Für immer’ conjured up highly emotional moments and goose bumps. Afterwards, Johnny Dee gave everything and even more to drive the mood to the next level.At the latest now everyone is yelling: ‘All for Metal’ and ‘Breaking the Law’ provided unity. The sympathetic blonde said goodbye after nearly two hours to ‘All we are’, who once again proved on a whole level that DORO is not the queen of heavy metal for nothing.Setlist01. Earthshaker Rock (WARLOCK cover)02. I Rule The Ruins (WARLOCK cover)03. Bastardos04. Raise Your Fist05. Burning The Witches (WARLOCK cover)06. Fight For Rock (WARLOCK cover)07. Rare Diamond08. Night Of The Warlock09. Blood, Sweat & Rnr10. Soldier Of Metal11. Für Immer (WARLOCK cover)12. Three Minute Warning13. Drumsolo14. All For Metal15. Breaking The Law (JUDAS PRIEST cover)16. All We Are (WARLOCK cover)RatingMusic: 8Performance: 8Sound: 8Light: 8Total: 8 / 10All pictures by Elena Arens