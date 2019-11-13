Live Review: Doro - Luxembourg City 2019

Den Atelier, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg
11th November 2019
Doro - “Forever Warriors, Forever United” Tour
DORO was back in the Grand-Duchy! On Monday, the queen of Metal ruined over the A! With her current album, ‘Forever Warriors, Forever United’, in their luggage, DORO and her band are on tour in autumn / winter to celebrate their 35th stage anniversary.
German Heavy Metal / Hard Rock goddess Doro Pesch is best known for her years with the Power Metal band WARLOCK, but she has had a long solo career and continued to command a loyal following (especially in Europe) long after the group’s demise. After releasing four albums with WARLOCK in the 1980s, Pesch set out on her own, touring and recording under her first name, beginning with 1989’s ‘Force Majeure’. Dialling back on the Gothic Fantasy Metal of WARLOCK, Pesch adopted a more Pop-Metal / Hard Rock sound, which she would continue to hone well into the next century. Shifting musical tastes in the early 90s resulted in Pesch finding most of her success in the European market, where Metal still reigned supreme, but as the 2000s progressed, Doro once again found favour abroad via late-career standouts like ‘Warrior Soul’ and ‘Raise Your Fist’.
The world knew that Doro Pesch is a living legend as early as June 2013, when the “Queen of Rock & Metal” received the first “Legends Award” at the renowned “Golden Gods Awards” in London. Only three months later, in Berlin, she received the same honour in Germany. She received the German Metal Hammer “Legend” award.
Music & Performance
At 9.15pm the lights went out and to the first sounds of ‘Earthshaker Rock’, Doro and her guys came out bit by bit to present the song in the usual way, routinely to the fans. The A, which was less crowded than usual this Monday, still celebrated and screamed its soul out. Doro and band presented one song after the other with routine. Also songs from the new album should not be missing and so Doro stood during the song ‘Bastardos’ with a nitrogen gun in her hand and fired until it was empty.
On ‘Raise Your Fist’ from the 2012 album of the same name, the band fired out all their energy. Bas Maas and Luca Princiotta battled it out and yet were drowned out by bassist Nick Douglas. Around the giants this little Metal lady swirled across the stage, her hair flying and her fists stretching towards the sky. DORO had enough hits by now, the most common songs were still from the old WARLOCK times. Powerfully DORO catapulted the fans back to the good old 1980s, what the fans celebrated - and somehow remembered also their own youth. But DORO also played quiet tones and proved once more her incredible vocal skills: ‘Für immer’ conjured up highly emotional moments and goose bumps. Afterwards, Johnny Dee gave everything and even more to drive the mood to the next level.
At the latest now everyone is yelling: ‘All for Metal’ and ‘Breaking the Law’ provided unity. The sympathetic blonde said goodbye after nearly two hours to ‘All we are’, who once again proved on a whole level that DORO is not the queen of heavy metal for nothing.
Setlist
01. Earthshaker Rock (WARLOCK cover)
02. I Rule The Ruins (WARLOCK cover)
03. Bastardos
04. Raise Your Fist
05. Burning The Witches (WARLOCK cover)
06. Fight For Rock (WARLOCK cover)
07. Rare Diamond
08. Night Of The Warlock
09. Blood, Sweat & Rnr
10. Soldier Of Metal
11. Für Immer (WARLOCK cover)
12. Three Minute Warning
13. Drumsolo
14. All For Metal
15. Breaking The Law (JUDAS PRIEST cover)
16. All We Are (WARLOCK cover)
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 8
Sound: 8
Light: 8
Total: 8 / 10
All pictures by Elena Arens
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Wed Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MALLRAT
|Wed Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MATT SIMONS
|Wed Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DANIEL SLOSS
|Wed Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DEINE LAKAIEN
|Wed Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ELBOW
|Wed Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BLACK PUMAS
|Wed Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LAMB
|Wed Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LUCKY CHOPS
|Wed Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SUPERTRAMP´S RODGER HODGSON
|Wed Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(SE) Concert: FORCED TO MODE
|Thu Nov 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: NITZER EBB
|Thu Nov 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SCHATTENMANN
|Thu Nov 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BRANDT BRAUER FRICK
|Thu Nov 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ANNA TERNHEIM
|Thu Nov 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE MURDER CAPITAL
|Thu Nov 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: YUNGBLUD
|Thu Nov 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: HALESTORM
|Thu Nov 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JEDEN TAG SILVESTER
|Thu Nov 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DEINE LAKAIEN
|Thu Nov 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DEAD CITY RUINS & MAMMOTH MAMMOTH
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview KOVACS - Athens 2019-12-07
- Preview KISS - Germany 2020
- Preview IRON MAIDEN - Germany 2020
- Preview KIEFER SUTHERLAND - Germany 2020
- Preview JUDAS PRIEST - Germany 2020
- Preview EISBRECHER - Germany & Austria 2020
- Preview SKILLET - Esch sur Alzette 2019-12-05
- Preview PAPA ROACH & HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD - European Tour 2020
- Preview CALLEJON - Saarbrücken 2019-12-29
- Preview THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN - Play the 1987 “Darklands” album plus a Best of... during four shows in Germany 2020
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Interview: Solar Fake - November 2019
- Live Review: Tomorrows Ghosts Festival - Whitby 2019 (Day 1)
- CD Review: Kaine - Reforge The Steel
- CD Review: Maxxxwell Carlisle - Visions of Speed and Thunder
- Live Review: Pluswelt Festival - Berlin 2019 (Day 2)
- Live Review: Counterfeit - Warsaw
- Live Review: Empathy Test - Hamburg 2019
- Gallery: Volbeat - Frankfurt 2019
- CD Review: A Projection - Section
- CD Review: Mega Colossus - Hyperglaive
- Live Review: Iris - Hamburg 2019
- Live Review: Moonspell - London 2019
- Live Review: Lebanon Hanover - Leipzig 2019
- Live Review: Archive - Esch sur Alzette 2019
- Live Review: Autumn Moon Festival Vol. 5 - Hameln 2019 (Day 2&3)
- CD Review: Various Artists - Metal Message VII - Respect the Steel
- CD Review: Idle Hands - Mana
- CD Review: SL Theory - Cipher
- CD Review: Goblins Blade - Awakening EP
- CD Review: Colossus - Drunk on Blood (EP) / ...And the Sepulcher of the Mirror Warlocks (EP)
Latest News
- A LIFE DIVIDED - Release of their new album “Echoes” on January 31, tour starts on February 1
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2020 - 3rd bandwave with Zeromancer, Mesh and many more!
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2020 - Deichkind, Beatsteaks, and many more: First artists confirmed!
- PAUL WELLER - German concerts in May 2020
- AS I LAY DYING - To headline IMPERICON FESTIVALS 2020
- HURRICANE and SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2020 - Another four headliners confirmed
- WAITING FOR WORDS - Back in UK after 8 years with a French Foundry bands caravan!
- OMD - Greatest Hits album released & Tour
- ALTER BRIDGE - Release album closer “Dying Light” from the upcoming album “Walk The Sky”, available worldwide on October 18th
- JANOSCH MOLDAU - New album “Host” in November 2019
- THE 69 EYES - Announce their Hell Has No Mercy 2020 U.S.Tour with WEDNESDAY 13
- THE AWAKENING - Release Live Footage from Tour with Wayne Hussey!
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL 2020 - The X Marks The Target!
- I WANT POETRY - New Single “Water” out now!
- KMFDM - New album "Paradise" out 27 Sep 2019 (digital) via Metropolis Records
- XVII MOSCOW SYNTHETIC SNOW FESTIVAL - Bands & Tickets
- VOLLE KRAFT VORAUS 2020 – First bands announced + after movie 2019
- AUTUMN MOON 2019 - Sólstafir had to cancel!
- ASP - New album “Kosmonautilus” on 29 November 2019
- ROCK AM RING / ROCK IM PARK 2020 - First bands for the anniversary editions
.