Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!

 

EMP



Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
January 2020
>
»
M T W T F S S
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Wed Jan 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SEA GIRLS
Wed Jan 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CHASE RICE
Wed Jan 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BEACON
Thu Jan 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: AVI KAPLAN
Thu Jan 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CONVERSATIONS WITH NICK CAVE
Thu Jan 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: NOAH GUNDERSEN
Thu Jan 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: WAGE WAR
Thu Jan 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SUM 41
Thu Jan 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TOM BECK
Fri Jan 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(FR) Concert: NITZER EBB
Fri Jan 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ABBATH
Fri Jan 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ASHBURY HEIGHTS / MASSIVE EGO
Fri Jan 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: GOITZSCHE FRONT
Fri Jan 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ADEL TAWIL
Fri Jan 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ASP
Fri Jan 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TUSKS
Fri Jan 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(SE) Concert: S.P.O.C.K
Sat Jan 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: GOITZSCHE FRONT
Sat Jan 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BACKYARD BABIES
Sat Jan 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: IMMINENCE

Login

Concert Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

Live Review: Eluveitie - Helsinki 2019

Details
eluveitie DSC7220 smTavastia, Helsinki, Finland
13th December 2019
Eluveitie - “Ategnatos” European Tour 2019 - Support: Lacuna Coil

Recently, Helsinki suffered from closing down its semi-large value Nosturi. Many gigs already before its closure were held in a smaller Tavastia, even if the same band used to play and sell our Nosturi before. As a result, this was a packed, sold-out night. Unfortunately, Tavastia does not get too comfy when it is full of people: sound on the back is not really great and to get in front one has to suffer a very dense crowd.


Lacuna Coil

This Italian band just released ‘Black Anima’ in October, so a good part of tracks were from the album. The ‘Enjoy the silence’ cover of DEPECHE MODE was added to the set. The band was in a very good shape and looked very energetic. It is sometimes so that the warm-up bands are lacking the presence of the “main” band but definitely was not the case here.

Setlist
01. Blood, Tears, Dust
02. Our Truth
03. Reckless
04. Layers of Time
05. Enjoy the Silence (Depeche Mode cover)
06. The House of Shame
07. Sword of Anger
08. Heaven’s a Lie
09. Veneficium
10. Save Me
11. Nothing Stands in Our Way

Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 7
Sound: 8
Light: 7
Total: 7.5 / 10

  • lacunacoil_DSC6433_sm
  • lacunacoil_DSC6455_sm
  • lacunacoil_DSC6476_sm
  • lacunacoil_DSC6515_sm
  • lacunacoil_DSC6530_sm
  • lacunacoil_DSC6539_sm
  • lacunacoil_DSC6583_sm
  • lacunacoil_DSC6613_sm
  • lacunacoil_DSC6758_sm
  • lacunacoil_DSC6771_sm


Eluveitie

Same as LACUNA COIL, ELUVEITIE had its latest album, ‘Ategnatos’, released in 2019 and, similarly, half of the set was coming from the album. The gig started with three ritual figures standing in front of a large screen with the album logo on it, during the intro. Then, the sound hit the crowd really hard. Comparing to the last gig I visited in Helsinki the sound was much heavier and the band was sounding more like Melodic Death and much less “Folk”. While there was plenty of the drive, I was missing the “ELUVEITIE from last time” when Folk-ish songs were beautifully balanced against hard ones and the sound people were more merciful to the “nice” parts in the tracks. This time, the vocal capabilities of Fabienne Erni were delivered by sound engineers as a little bland. I also wish the show does more justice to the fiddler Nicole Anspenger and hurdy-gurdy player Michalina Malisz.

eluveitie DSC6931 sm

They were lurking in the shadow, in fact, Michalina was almost always in there, while Chrigel Glanzmann was mostly front and center. I would prefer that Fabienne also gets some more attention next to him, but that’s how the show was planned apparently. Later I had the chance to compare gig impressions against the record. The record was much more balanced than the concert sound.

Setlist
01. Ategnatos
02. King
03. De Ruef vo de Bärge
04. Deathwalker
05. Quoth the Raven
06. The Slumber
07. Worship
08. Artio
09. Epona
10. A Rose for Epona
11. Ambiramus
12. Drum Solo
13. Havoc
14. Thousandfold
15. Breathe
16. Helvetios
---
17. Rebirth
18. Inis Mona

Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 7
Sound: 8
Light: 8
Total: 8 / 10

  • eluveitie_DSC6870_sm
  • eluveitie_DSC6921_sm
  • eluveitie_DSC6925_sm
  • eluveitie_DSC6931_sm
  • eluveitie_DSC6933_sm
  • eluveitie_DSC6938_sm
  • eluveitie_DSC6965_sm
  • eluveitie_DSC6973_sm
  • eluveitie_DSC6994_sm
  • eluveitie_DSC7001_sm
  • eluveitie_DSC7012_sm
  • eluveitie_DSC7016_sm
  • eluveitie_DSC7153_sm
  • eluveitie_DSC7161_sm
  • eluveitie_DSC7171_sm
  • eluveitie_DSC7188_sm
  • eluveitie_DSC7192_sm
  • eluveitie_DSC7210_sm
  • eluveitie_DSC7220_sm
  • eluveitie_DSC7226_sm

All Pictures by Askar Ibragimov
You are here: Home Artists A-E Live Review: Eluveitie - Helsinki 2019