Live Review: Eluveitie - Helsinki 2019

Tavastia, Helsinki, Finland13th December 2019Recently, Helsinki suffered from closing down its semi-large value Nosturi. Many gigs already before its closure were held in a smaller Tavastia, even if the same band used to play and sell our Nosturi before. As a result, this was a packed, sold-out night. Unfortunately, Tavastia does not get too comfy when it is full of people: sound on the back is not really great and to get in front one has to suffer a very dense crowd.This Italian band just released ‘Black Anima’ in October, so a good part of tracks were from the album. The ‘Enjoy the silence’ cover of DEPECHE MODE was added to the set. The band was in a very good shape and looked very energetic. It is sometimes so that the warm-up bands are lacking the presence of the “main” band but definitely was not the case here.Setlist01. Blood, Tears, Dust02. Our Truth03. Reckless04. Layers of Time05. Enjoy the Silence (Depeche Mode cover)06. The House of Shame07. Sword of Anger08. Heaven’s a Lie09. Veneficium10. Save Me11. Nothing Stands in Our WayRatingMusic: 8Performance: 7Sound: 8Light: 7Total: 7.5 / 10Same as LACUNA COIL, ELUVEITIE had its latest album, ‘Ategnatos’, released in 2019 and, similarly, half of the set was coming from the album. The gig started with three ritual figures standing in front of a large screen with the album logo on it, during the intro. Then, the sound hit the crowd really hard. Comparing to the last gig I visited in Helsinki the sound was much heavier and the band was sounding more like Melodic Death and much less “Folk”. While there was plenty of the drive, I was missing the “ELUVEITIE from last time” when Folk-ish songs were beautifully balanced against hard ones and the sound people were more merciful to the “nice” parts in the tracks. This time, the vocal capabilities of Fabienne Erni were delivered by sound engineers as a little bland. I also wish the show does more justice to the fiddler Nicole Anspenger and hurdy-gurdy player Michalina Malisz.They were lurking in the shadow, in fact, Michalina was almost always in there, while Chrigel Glanzmann was mostly front and center. I would prefer that Fabienne also gets some more attention next to him, but that’s how the show was planned apparently. Later I had the chance to compare gig impressions against the record. The record was much more balanced than the concert sound.Setlist01. Ategnatos02. King03. De Ruef vo de Bärge04. Deathwalker05. Quoth the Raven06. The Slumber07. Worship08. Artio09. Epona10. A Rose for Epona11. Ambiramus12. Drum Solo13. Havoc14. Thousandfold15. Breathe16. Helvetios---17. Rebirth18. Inis MonaRatingMusic: 9Performance: 7Sound: 8Light: 8Total: 8 / 10All Pictures by Askar Ibragimov