Live Review: Die Fantastischen Vier - Mönchengladbach 2021

Details
Fanta4 Sparkassenpark, Mönchengladbach, Germany
18th July 2021
Die Fantastischen Vier - Strandkorb Open Air 2021

A “sunny day” in Mönchengladbach and the Sparkassenpark with the beach chairs is the best place for fantastic music. Two days in a row, DIE FANTASTISCHEN VIER visited this location again to present perfect German Hip-Hop. Anyone who hears the name of the band DIE FANTASTISCHEN VIER outside of the German-speaking area directly thinks of superheroes. But the FANTA4, called by the beloved fans, are the most successful Hip-Hop group in Germany, founded 1989 in Stuttgart / Germany by Smudo (Michael Bernd Schmidt), Thomas D. (Thomas Dürr), Dee Jot Hausmarke (Michi Beck) and the man behind the turntables, And.Ypsilon (Andreas Rieke).

Music & Performance
On that evening, the Sparkassenpark stage was entered by the four Hip-Hoppers. The background of the stage was covered with a red curtain with a huge “4” (the band’s logo). Few minutes later DIE FANTASTISCHEN VIER entered the stage and right in this moment, the Sparkassenpark exploded. The audience stood up, jumped and clapped its hands in the front of their beach chairs or on the grandstand. One of the first songs was of course the band’s first hit, ‘Die Da’. That the FANTA4 have rhythm, they showed during the song ‘Gebt uns ruhig die Schuld (den Rest könnt ihr behalten)’ in which they swivelled their legs synchronically. The mood continued to rise when the FANTA4 asked the audience: “where are your hands?”

At the next song, roadies put three bar stools on the stage. Thomas D., Smudo and Michi Beck took a seat and Smudo simulated the sound of the sea with a hand drum. In this time the audience knew that now the song ‘Tag am Meer’ would follow. During a keyboard solo, Michi Beck stood behind the keyboardist and gave him a short neck massage. After this song all three left the stage and only Thomas D. returned. Alone with the band on stage, Thomas first took off his t-shirt. In this situation he began to sing the song ‘Krieger’. Thomas D. stood on the dark stage and was only illuminated with spotlights and dry-ice fog. After this, Michi Beck and Smudo returned on stage and performed the song ‘Einfach sein’ together with Thomas D. In the meantime, Thomas D. had put his shirt back on.

At the song ‘Le Smou’ they used samples of the Techno song ‘Another Dimension’. ‘Tunnel’ and then the big hit ‘MFG’ followed with saying a lot of abbreviations. The song ‘25’ was written by DIE FANTASTISCHEN VIER for the 25th anniversary of the band and includes samples of the 80s song ’25 Years’ by THE CATCH. With the song ‘Zusammen’ DIE FANTASTISCHEN VIER finished their concert. Of course, like at all concerts, the audience naturally shouted “Zugabe” (encore). Then the band came back on stage with the songs ‘Hitisn’ and ‘Troy’, a love song for the FANTA4 fan community. This was surely a concert that you don’t see very often, a concert full of strength and energy. A very nice evening!

Setlist
01. Was geht
02. Yeah, Yeah, Yeah
03. Sie ist weg
04. Jetzt geht’s ab
05. Heute
06. Endzeitstimmung
07. Das Spiel ist aus
08. Die da!?
09. Gebt uns ruhig die Schuld(den Rest könnt ihr behalten)
10. Ernten was wir säen
11. Tag am Meer
12. Krieger
13. Einfach sein
14. Le Smou
15. Danke
16. MFG
17. 25 Jahre
18. Zusammen
---
19. Hitisn
20. Troy

Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 10
Light: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9.3 / 10

All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg

