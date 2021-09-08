Live Review: Batushka - Krakow 2021

Hala Forum, Krakow, Poland
27th August 2021
Krzysztof Drabikowski’s Batushka & Shodan
On Friday 27th August. Krzysztof Drabikowski’s BATUSHKA, a Black Metal band from Poland, played their full album ‘Panihida’ live at Hala Forum in Krakow. The band had a local Death Metal support, SHODAN.
Shodan
This is the first show of Krzysztof Drabikowski’s BATUSHKA since the pandemic hit and this was the first time, I saw the group playing their entire ‘Panihida’ album. But first, I will speak about the opening act - SHODAN. They showed Krakow what they got, giving a lesson in slamming with their heavy-as-hell compositions. Comprised of Szczepan Inglot (guitars, vocals). Michał Jarosz (drums) and Tomasz Sadlak (bass, vocals), this excellent Death / Prog unity from Wroclaw blasted a demolishing setlist including songs from their newest album ‘Death, Rule Over Us’, which by the way I thought sounded amazing live, with older hits from ‘Protocol of Dying’ and ‘Zero – K’.
Batushka
Twenty minutes later, BATUSHKA started their liturgy. The stage was lit in menacing red tones, all of the band members were walking barefoot while lighting candles. The whole show can be read as an “Orthodox Black Mass”. The music grabs you from its first notes; you realize that you’re in for a real treat by something truly unique and original. The orthodox chanting, chimes, and bells that capture the attention. History (and its present) cannot be used more explicitly than in BATUSHKA’s stage show. All their singers, wearing a robe resembling a priest, used a very strict and monotonous mode of stage acting, various church props. Unlike ‘Litourgiya’ which was incredibly consistent and atmospheric, ‘Panihida’ is a lot more aggressive, in-your-face, and riff-based. While one might expect it to lose the emotional depth of its predecessor, ‘Panihida’ is just as melancholy and foreboding - now it just kicks your ass in addition to making you sad.
Even with a slight reorganizing of the band’s sound, all the components of BATUSHKA that made ‘Litourgiya’ such a treat are here and they’ve been polished to a mirror shine. Krzysztof Drabikowski’s guitars constantly come in crisp and dirty and the way they're mixed is phenomenal. ‘Panihida’ sounds loud and expansive without becoming exhausting. Whilst some may deem their Orthodox apparel as a gimmick, the technicality and skill from the band operating as a unit on stage helped create a truly striking image, one which certainly leaves a lasting impression. It was a thoroughly enjoyable performance to witness, one which clearly supports the sheer excitement behind one of the deepest bands in Black Metal today.”
All pictures by Alexandra Aim
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Sun Oct 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TIM VANTOL
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview GOETHES ERBEN - Berlin 2021-09-08
- Preview ROCK HARD ONE DAY - Gelsenkirchen 2021-09-18
- Preview MONO INC - Mönchengladbach 2021-08-21
- Preview VÖLKERBALL - Mönchengladbach 2021-08-20
- Preview BATTLE BEAST - Helsinki 2021-08-29
- Preview INFEST - Infest Bradford 2021-08-28
- Preview IN EXTREMO - Mönchengladbach 2021-08-06
- Preview NOCTURNAL CULTURE NIGHT SPECIAL - Deutzen 2021
- Preview HEATHEN APOSTLES - Augsburg 2021-09-04
- Preview AMORPHIS - Helsinki 2021-08-27
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Hapax - Stream Of Consciousness
- CD Review: Cold Field, The - Hollows
- CD Review: Obsidian Mantra - Minds Led Astray
- CD Review: Doctor Smoke - Dreamers and the Dead
- Live Review: Prague Gothic Treffen - Prague 2021
- Live Review: Let’s Rock the North East Festival - Sunderland 2021
- Live Review: Rock Castle Festival - Moravsky Krumlov 2021 (Day 1)
- Live Review: W-Festival - Oostende 2021 (Day 4)
- Live Review: W-Festival - Oostende 2021 (Day 3)
- Live Review: W-Festival - Oostende 2021 (Day 2)
- Live Review: W-Festival - Oostende 2021 (Day 1)
- Live Review: Sinner’s Day Special - Oostende 2021
- Live Review: Mono Inc. - Mönchengladbach 2021
- Live Review: Völkerball - Mönchengladbach 2021
- CD Review: Byronic Sex And Exile - Unrepentant Thunder
- CD Review: Traitrs - Oh Ballerina (single)
- Interview: Clicks - August 2021
- CD Review: Nuovo Testamento - New Earth
- Live Review: Teenage Warewolves - Leeds 2021
- CD Review: Anilah - The Loom / Ineffable
Latest News
- SPECTRES - Vancouver post-punks drop new single, announce new album Hindsight
- ASSEMBLAGE 23 - Accession Records releases “Failure - 20th Anniversary Edition” September 17th 2021
- ZOODRAKE - Drop new single / video “success of the snake” taken off the new album “seven”
- PARADISE LOST - “The Lost and the Painless” 6CD & DVD SET & “Gothic” Golden Vinyl in November
- CRIMINAL - Lyric video for new single “Live on Your Knees”
- ARMORED SAINT - Details for new CD/DVD “Symbol of Salvation Live” & live video
- RIVERS OF NIHIL - Video for new single “Focus”
- PROPHECY FEST 2021 - Announce ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION on the festival’s Thursday / hygiene concept approved
- DORO - Live video for first single “All We Are”
- DAVE PEN - New single by Archive and BirdPen frontman & first solo album out 29 Oct 2021
- SOFT CELL - Announce new album and tour!
- THE HALO TREES - Dark indie video ‘Dark Clouds Over London’ sets the mood for the new album
- TRAITRS - First single of the new album ‘Horses in the Abattoir’, ‘Oh, Ballerina’, out now!
- WIDUKIND - New Album “We Do KIND”
- VOLLE KRAFT VORAUS FESTIVAL - Postponed again, new date: September 17, 2022
- SWALLOW THE SUN - announce new studio album “Moonflowers”
- DAS FLUFF - Release new video Single “Wake up”
- ASP - New single “Raise Some Hell Now!” out off the upcoming album “ENDLiCH”
- BLITZ UNION - Release ‘Hotel India Victoria (HIV)’ as first song of their debut album!
- LOREENA MCKENNITT - ‘The Visit: The Definitive Edition’ to be released September 24, 2021
.