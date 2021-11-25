Live Review: Doro - Oberhausen 2021

Turbinenhalle II, Oberhausen, Germany
19th November 2021
Doro - “European Tour” 2021 - Support: The O'Reillys and the Paddyhats
After several postponements due to the Corona pandemic, the legendary singer finally could present her current double album ‘Forever Warriors, Forever United’, which directly hit number 1 of the German Vinyl Charts. THE O'REILLYS AND THE PADDYHATS opened the evening.
The O'Reillys and the Paddyhats
Franz Wüstenberg und Tim Herbrig started as an Irish Folk Band in Gevelsberg / Germany. But in the last years the band grows up to seven people and they are named THE O´REILLYS AND THE PADDYHATS. The band consists of Sean O’Reilly (Franz Wüstenberg - singer, acoustic guitar, tin & low whistle), Dwight O’Reilly (Tim Herbrig- singer, acoustic guitar, banjo, mandolin, accordion), Ian McFlannigan (Benny Lunau - backing vocals, blues harp, washboard, show), Mia Callaghan (Jessica Kohlmetz – fiddle), Connor O’Sullivan (Jan Philipp Nau - E-guitar), Jones Murphy (Jonas Heinrich – drums) and Tom O’Shaughnessy (Thomas Klur - bass-guitar). https://www.paddyhats.com / https://www.facebook.com/paddyhats
Music & Performance
After the hall slowly filled up, the audience was greeted by two huge Irish national flags. Two band members waved these flags from the edge of the stage, showing directly from which country the music of THE O´REILLYS AND THE PADDYHATS comes. Then THE PADDYHATS started with their Irish-Rock. In the first moment the audience was irritated and you saw the questions in the faces. “This kind of music as support of a Heavy Metal band?” But after a short time, the ice was broken and the audience celebrate the band. The guitar players ran across the stage and the second singer often jumped on one spot and sang loudly into his microphone. In addition to the typical instruments of guitar, drums and bass guitar, a banjo, a violin and a hand-operated siren were also used.
The violin was played by the only woman in the band, Mia Callaghan. At the end of the concert of the PADDYHATS the audience was very satisfied and showed with their applause that they had fun.
Setlist
01. Overtime
02. Yesterday’s Rebel
03. Come On Board
04. Irish Way
05. Green Blood
06. We All Know
07. Captain
08. Old Gang’s
09. Dogs (short)
10. Farewell
11. Barrels
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 9
Light: 8.5
Sound: 9
Total: 8.6 / 10
Doro
In the year 2021, “The Queen of Heavy Metal” DORO PESCH celebrates her 35th stage anniversary and this is a good reason for a tour. As former of the band WARLOCK in the 80s, she wrote history as the first female singer in the Heavy Metal scene. She earned a great respect from musicians, like Lemmy of MOTÖRHEAD or from METALLICA. The band consists of Doro Pesch (singer), Bas Maas (guitar), Luca Princiotta (guitar), Nick Douglas (bass-guitar) and Johnny Dee (drums). https://www.doromusic.de / https://www.facebook.com/DoroPeschOfficial
Music & Performance
On this evening DORO entered the stage and started directly with the song ´Earthshaker Rock’. This “power girl” ran permanently across the stage and played with the audience. Her blonde hair flew through the air every time when her head banged. DORO showed the visitors that she still belongs to the best in Heavy Metal. During songs like ‘Raise Your Fist’ the fans raised their fists and sang along loudly. After the rocking pieces, the music calmed down and DORO played the classic ‘Für Immer’. For this, one of the guitarists changed his guitar for a keyboard. Everyone in front of the stage sang the lyrics with confidence and it sounds like a big choir. After this quiet moment, DORO and her boys played the WARLOCK song ‘Hellbound’. Here came a real Heavy Metal song with fast drum beat, hard guitar riffs and the striking voice of DORO.
But this song went seamlessly into a drum solo. It felt like an eternity, the drummer showed how good he is. In every little break, you thought he was done, but then he got even faster. After about twelve minutes this ecstasy ended and the rest of the band came back on stage. This evening also had classics in stock like ‘Soldier Of Metal’, ‘Breaking The Law’ and ‘All We Are’. At the end, there was an encore with ‘Love Me In Black’, ‘Burn It Up’ and ‘Metal Tango’. After that it was really over, because DORO and her band were exhausted but visibly happy that they were once again very close to their fans.
Setlist
01. Earthshaker Rock
02. I Rule The Ruins
03. Three Minute Warning
04. Burning The Witches
05. Fight For Rock
06. Metal Racer
07. Raise Your Fist
08. East Meets West
09. Für Immer
10. Hellbound / Drum solo
11. Blood, Sweat and R´n´R
12. Soldier Of Metal
13. Revenge
14. Evil?
15. Breaking The Law
16. All We Are
---
17. Love Me In Black
18. Burn It Up
19. Metal Tango
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 8.5
Light: 8.5
Sound: 9
Total: 8.8 / 10
All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg
