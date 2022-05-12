Live Review: Aesthetic Perfection - Oberhausen 2022

Kulttempel, Oberhausen, Germany29th April 2022Since EISFABRICK unfortunately had to cancel their performance due to illness, there was a booking gap for the Kulttempel Oberhausen. The US band AESTHETIC PERFECTION with their singer Daniel Graves was quickly found as a replacement. EMPATHY TEST from Great Britain came to Oberhausen as the opening act.EMPATHY TEST entered the stage as a threesome, but what struck every fan was that the usual drummer Christina Lopez was replaced by David Leisser. Christina was busy with other projects. But David was an excellent replacement. Isaac Howlett opened the evening with the song ‘Monsters’ and once again captivated the Oberhausen audience with his voice right from the start. He stood right at the front of the stage for many of his other songs, such as ‘Demons’ or ‘Holy Rivers’. Even though the stage is not one of the biggest, Isaac used every corner. https://www.empathytest.com / https://www.facebook.com/empathytestSetlist01. Monsters02. Empty Handed03. Vampire Town04. Bare My Soul05. Holy Rivers06. Fear of Disappearing07. Demons08. Losing TouchRatingMusic: 9Performance: 9Light: 8Sound: 8Total: 8.5 / 10After a short changeover phase on stage, the music got a bit heavier. With a black hat, sunglasses, a metal collar around his neck and moustache, Daniel Graves jumped right in at the beginning. Daniel was accompanied by two masked colleagues, one of whom operated the drums and the other one the keyboards and an electric guitar. But who was under the mask? Nobody knows, because it’s a secret. With his gestures, Daniel was already very agile on stage. From running, jumping and kneeling, everything was there. Later on, he took off his glasses and his dark brown eyes were revealed.Of the repertoire, AESTHETIC PERFECTION played new songs like ‘S E X’ and old songs. However, the old hardness in his voice and the usual aggressiveness in the music were missing. At the end of the evening, it was still a great concert with good music. https://aesthetic-perfection.net / https://www.facebook.com/aestheticperfectionSetlist01. Gods & Gold02. S E X03. Rhythm + Control04. Never Enough05. Antibody06. Bark at the Moon07. Automaton08. No Boys Allowed09. The Dark Half10. Spit it Out---11. All Beauty Destroyed12. Love Like LiesRatingMusic: 8Performance: 9Light: 8Sound: 9Total: 8.5 / 10All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg