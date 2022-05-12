Live Review: Aesthetic Perfection - Oberhausen 2022

Kulttempel, Oberhausen, Germany
29th April 2022
Aesthetic Perfection & Support: Empathy Test
Since EISFABRICK unfortunately had to cancel their performance due to illness, there was a booking gap for the Kulttempel Oberhausen. The US band AESTHETIC PERFECTION with their singer Daniel Graves was quickly found as a replacement. EMPATHY TEST from Great Britain came to Oberhausen as the opening act.
Empathy Test
EMPATHY TEST entered the stage as a threesome, but what struck every fan was that the usual drummer Christina Lopez was replaced by David Leisser. Christina was busy with other projects. But David was an excellent replacement. Isaac Howlett opened the evening with the song ‘Monsters’ and once again captivated the Oberhausen audience with his voice right from the start. He stood right at the front of the stage for many of his other songs, such as ‘Demons’ or ‘Holy Rivers’. Even though the stage is not one of the biggest, Isaac used every corner. https://www.empathytest.com / https://www.facebook.com/empathytest
Setlist
01. Monsters
02. Empty Handed
03. Vampire Town
04. Bare My Soul
05. Holy Rivers
06. Fear of Disappearing
07. Demons
08. Losing Touch
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 9
Light: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8.5 / 10
Aesthetic Perfection
After a short changeover phase on stage, the music got a bit heavier. With a black hat, sunglasses, a metal collar around his neck and moustache, Daniel Graves jumped right in at the beginning. Daniel was accompanied by two masked colleagues, one of whom operated the drums and the other one the keyboards and an electric guitar. But who was under the mask? Nobody knows, because it’s a secret. With his gestures, Daniel was already very agile on stage. From running, jumping and kneeling, everything was there. Later on, he took off his glasses and his dark brown eyes were revealed.
Of the repertoire, AESTHETIC PERFECTION played new songs like ‘S E X’ and old songs. However, the old hardness in his voice and the usual aggressiveness in the music were missing. At the end of the evening, it was still a great concert with good music. https://aesthetic-perfection.net / https://www.facebook.com/aestheticperfection
Setlist
01. Gods & Gold
02. S E X
03. Rhythm + Control
04. Never Enough
05. Antibody
06. Bark at the Moon
07. Automaton
08. No Boys Allowed
09. The Dark Half
10. Spit it Out
---
11. All Beauty Destroyed
12. Love Like Lies
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 9
Light: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 8.5 / 10
All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg
.