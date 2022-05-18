Concert Review: Electric Callboy - Kiel 2022

Die Pumpe, Kiel, Germany
13th May 2022
Electric Callboy with special guests: One Morning Left and Blind Channel
In their latest video statement, ESKIMO CALLBOY officially announced the change of their band name. From now on, the well-known metalcore band will be called ELECTRIC CALLBOY. The reason for this is quite simple, the guys from Castrop-Rauxel don’t want to hurt or exclude anyone with their band name and in no way promote centuries-old stereotypes. But they promise their fans to stay true to their values and their music, even if the name changes from now on.
One Morning Left
First we heard ONE MORNING LEFT, a Finnish Metalcore band. Within a few minutes, the first mosh pit formed. As the concert drew to a close, the singer, Mika Lahti, climbed the barrier of the stage ditch and sang together with his fans while giving out high fives during his singing breaks.
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 8
Light: 6
Sound: 9
Total: 7.8 / 10
Blind Channel
The second band of the evening was the Finnish Post-Hardcore band BLIND CHANNEL. Despite the dark atmosphere, which made my gothic heart beat faster, the mood of the crowd got better and better. BLIND CHANNEL combined extremely well played music with really sympathetic, amazing vocals and sound.
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 9
Light: 6
Sound: 9
Total: 8 / 10
Electric Callboy
During the changeover between the bands, the album cover of the current ELECTRIC CALLBOY album was hoisted, which covered the stage and then dramatically fell, presenting the main band of the evening to the crowd, which had already been put in a mood by the supporting bands. After their first song, ‘Pump It’, the band changed their outfits, away from terrible wigs and gym wear, back to their normal clothes. As always, the band managed to get really close to their fans, not only because most of it is performed on a pedestal. For their fifth song ‘CastropSpandau’, another special guest entered the stage. It was the German YouTuber Kalle Koschinski, who, despite his lack of stage experience, mastered his rap parts flawlessly.
Although ELECTRIC CALLBOY has changed their style significantly in the last years, all fans probably got their money’s worth, as the band filled their setlist with old and new songs. Thus, ELECTRIC CALLBOY has managed to stay true to themselves despite the change of genre.
Setlist
01. Intro / Pump It
02. My Own Summer
03. HateLove
04. The Scene
05. CastropSpandau
06. Supernova
07. Best Day
08. Back In The Bizz
09. Crystals
10. Prism (Acoustic)
11. Spaceman
12. Rehab
13. MC Thunder 2
14. We Got The Moves
15. MC Thunder
16. Hypa Hypa
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 9
Light: 6
Sound: 9
Total: 8.3 / 10
All Pictures by Lilly Wand
