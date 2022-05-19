Live Review: Dream Theater - Esch sur Alzette 2022

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg
15th May 2022
Dream Theater - “Top of the World” Tour - Support: Devin Townsend
On Sunday, there was a concert coming up that numerous metal fans had been looking forward to for quite some time: After their show in 2016 Prog-icons DREAM THEATER returned to Luxembourg as part of their “Top of the World” tour, and they didn’t come alone. They invited DEVIN TOWNSEND to bring the Rockhal to move with them on this warm spring day.
Devin Townsend
Over the course of the last 25 years, accomplished heavy music artist DEVIN TOWNSEND has remained consistent. Constantly making unique inroads with many different styles of music. Although Heavy Metal and Progressive Rock has always been his primary focus, each year that passes recently has resulted in new peripheral works that have seen him branch off to everything from country, new age, ambient noise, or even orchestral musical theatre.
Music & Performance
DEVIN TOWNSEND started his set very punctually and was already greeted by a big audience that was ready to let off some steam on a Sunday evening. He seemed to be very fond of someone’s perfume and pointed it out several times. Then the band started off with the very dramatic and epic song called ‘Failure’. After that, he instantly started the song ‘Kingdom’ which also resonated very well with the audience. In general, Devin engaged actively with the Rockhal during the show. The crowd even interacted with his commands like waving hands during the third song ‘By your Command’.
In the end, Devin called for further action, since it was Jil’s birthday the next day, which was actually a day off for the bands. The audience didn’t need to be asked twice and “Happy Birthday” was echoing through the Rockhal. Devin left with a big smile on his face and handed the stage over to the main act of the evening: DREAM THEATER.
Setlist
01. Failure
02. Kingdom
03. By Your Command
04. Aftermath
05. Regulator
06. Deadhead
07. Deep Peace
08. March of the Poozers
09. More!
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 7
Light: 7
Sound: 7
Total: 7.3 / 10
Dream Theater
DREAM THEATER: Progressive Metal pioneers DREAM THEATER - James LaBrie (Vocals), John Petrucci (Guitars), Jordan Rudess (Keyboards), John Myung (Bass), and Mike Mangini (Drums) - share a unique bond with one of the most passionate fan bases around the globe as evidenced by their two GRAMMY® Award nominations and 15 million records sold worldwide. On their 15th full-length and second studio release for InsideOut Music / Sony Music, ‘A View From The Top Of The World’ the band continues to challenge themselves and push their musical envelope - something they have done for over 30-years performing together.
Music & Performance
Much to the delight of the fans, the lights went out at 9 pm and DREAM THEATER took the stage after a short intro and video, instead of 9:15 pm as planned. The band opened with the first single ‘The Alien’ from the new and current album, which sounded live just as good as on the record. It was followed by the song ‘6:00’, which transported the audience right back into the band’s early career in 1994. This song, which is a classic DREAM THEATER song with its catchy melodies, was probably the shortest song on the setlist that night. ‘Awaken the Master’ such as ‘Endless Sacrifice’ came next and the latter is known to have some darker tunes. Several times that night, guitarist John Petrucci didn't miss the chance to be the center of attention next to the singer James LaBrie and to present his know-how to the crowd.
Sometimes you’d think that Petrucci had more than five fingers on his hand, such breathtaking solos he plowed along effortlessly. Petrucci is evidently one of the most talented guitarists in the world. Keyboarder Jordan Rudess was also showing off his skills, while he was casually turning and tilting his keyboard that was resting on a hydraulic construction. But also, the other band members proved that each of them is a virtuoso of the first hour and no one can hold a candle to any of them. Be it the skill of their voice / instruments or the structure of the songs, DREAM THEATER are pioneers in their genre. Mike Mangini on drums showed that he is just as good and technical as predecessor Mike Portnoy and bassist John Myung underlined the whole thing with his skills on the bass.
Their know-how is also shown by the songs ‘Bridges in the Sky’, ‘Invisible Monster’ and the ballade ‘The Ministry of Souls’, in which Petrucci once again took the audience’s breath away while he was effortlessly resting his foot on the wedged metal construction. The fans know that DREAM THEATER loves to write long songs. So it came that the last two songs ‘A View from the Top of the World’ and ‘The Count of Tuscany’ easily cracked the 40-minute mark before they sent the audience home.
Setlist
01. The Alien
02. 6:00
03. Awaken the Master
04. Endless Sacrifice
05. Bridges in the Sky
06. Invisible Monster
07. About to Crash
08. The Ministry of Lost Souls
09. A View From the Top of the World
---
10. The Count of Tuscany
Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 9
Light: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 9.3 / 10
All Pictures by Elena Arens
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview GARY NUMAN - Hamburg 2022-06-16
- Preview ACTORS - European Tour 2022
- Preview PERSEPHONE - Benefit concert for Ukraine
- Preview SOLAR FAKE - Hamburg 2022-06-11
- Preview HUNDREDS - “The Current” Club Tour 22
- Preview THE ROLLING STONES - Gelsenkirchen 2022-07-27
- Preview AMPHI FESTIVAL - Cologne 2022
- Preview THE HOOTERS - Bochum 2022-07-05
- Preview SINNER’S DAY SUMMER - Oostende 2022
- Preview MANNTRA - Kreatura Tour 2022
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: War Engine - Decadence
- Live Review: Dark Malta Festival - Malta 2022 (Day 2)
- Gallery: Hundreds - Dortmund 2022
- Live Review: Dark Malta Festival - Malta 2022 (Day 1)
- CD Review: In The Nursery - Humberstone
- CD Review: Salvation - We Gave You Diamonds… Live at De Casino
- CD Review: LïVEWïRE - Under Attack!
- CD Review: Drahktar - Across The Wasteland
- Interview: 1919 - May 2022
- Live Review: Simple Minds - Münster 2022
- Live Review: Aesthetic Perfection - Oberhausen 2022
- Interview: Agent Side Grinder - May 2022
- CD Review: Watain - The Agony & The Ecstasy Of Watain
- CD Review: Opensight - Mondo Fiction
- Live Review: Therapy? - Kiel 2022
- Live Review: Yungblud - Esch sur Alzette 2022
- Live Review: Anneke van Giersbergen - Münster 2022
- CD Review: Archive - Call To Arms And Angels
- Live Review: IC3PEAK - Leipzig 2022
- CD Review: Rise Of Kronos - Council Of Prediction
Latest News
- COMBICHRIST - Just shared another new single “Modern Demon”, lyric video & more live dates!
- RUMMELSNUFF & TOMAS TULPE - Release “Poser” & video “Un Dos Tres” Rummelsnuff Remix on YouTube!
- PLAGE NOIRE - Heralds festival summer 2022
- VNV NATION - New album and tour in February 2023
- BLOC PARTY - Happy Release Day: the new album “Alpha Games” is just our now!
- HURRICANE FESTIVAL 2022 - Line-up Changes
- JUDAS PRIEST - Exclusive first Germany show announced for May 31, 2022
- ¡-PAHL-! - First album “I” released
- THE CASSANDRA COMPLEX - New album “The Plague” to be released on May 6, 2022 via Complex Music
- LORDI - “Animal testing is the real horror” - Rock band takes a stand against animal testing as part of a PETA campaign
- MACHINE HEAD - Announce colossal 10th album “Øf Kingdøm And Crøwn” out Friday, August 26, 2022 via Nuclear Blast x Imperium Recordings
- THE 69 EYES - Reveal music video for new single “Drive” & announce new European tour dates for 2022
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2022 - Agra Fairground available for the festival
- PAPA ROACH - 11th studio album “Ego Trip” out today!
- RROYCE - New album in August, first single “Paranoiac” is already out today
- MENSCHDEFEKT FEAT. J:DEAD - New release “Secular Days”
- ANNA CALVI - Announces “Tommy” EP to be released on May 6 starting with “Ain’t no grave”
- I WANT POETRY - Announce new EP “Solace” (May 20) with single “Superman” (April 1) via recordJet
- MINISTRY - Announce WEDNESDAY 13 as support on their European tour!
- FOO FIGHTERS - Cancel scheduled concerts on their world tour
.