Live Review: Airbourne - Luxembourg City 2022

Den Atelier, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg31st May 2022Since their last show in 2019, the Australians from AIRBOURNE were finally back at the A on Tuesday night! Although the show was on a Tuesday evening, the A was very well attended. Those are the best conditions for a great evening. And hell yes, AIRBOURNE brought a lot of energy and of course some beer!AIRBOURNE is an Australian Hard Rock band formed in Warrnambool in 2001. Mainstay members are Joel O’Keeffe on lead vocals and lead guitar, and his brother Ryan O’Keeffe on drums. They were later joined by Justin Street on bass guitar and backing vocals. David Roads amicably left in 2017, Mathew Harrison joined in 2018 and after a short tenure was replaced by Jarrad Morrice on rhythm guitar and backing vocals in 2022. Their debut album, ‘Runnin’ Wild’, was released in June 2007. Their second album, ‘No Guts. No Glory.’, was issued in March 2010 and reached the top 20 on the ARIA Chart, top 40 in the UK and also appeared on the Billboard 200. Their third studio album, ‘Black Dog Barking’ was released on 21 May 2013. In October of 2016, AIRBOURNE released their fourth album, titled ‘Breakin’ Outta Hell’. ‘Boneshaker’ (2019), the band’s fifth studio album, appeared in the German top 10.Music & PerformanceAfter a few AC/DC songs during the changeover break, the fans could prepare themselves for the AIRBOURNE concert. Joel traditionally without shirt - as well as Justin Street and Harri Harrison entered the stage at 9.15 pm. AIRBOURNE started off brilliantly with ‘Ready To Rock’ in a performance that convinced all along the line. This only made clear what the band had in mind: to deliver a memorable show that evening. It followed ‘Back in the Game’ and ‘Girls in Black’. At the latter, Joel did not miss the opportunity to climb onto the shoulders of a crew member and let himself be carried through the crowd playing the guitar. In the audience he found a spectator who did exactly the same and therefore approached Joel.The two of them had a great time and later Joel did the famous move of smashing a can of beer on his head. Afterwards, the crew member gently brought him back into the pit so that he could hop onto the stage and continue his set full of energy again. With ‘Live It Up’, ‘Raise the Flag’ and ‘Runnin’ Wild’ at the end it went again into the full and every centimetre of the A shook. If you've never seen AIRBOURNE, you should definitely do so. Not only do the Australians perform their songs with a lot of power, they also have a few surprises to offer the audience a show they won't forget in a while. I won't spoil the surprises here. Anyone who has ever seen AIRBOURNE live knows what happens. And for everyone else: buy a ticket if you have the chance.Setlist01. Ready to Rock02. Back in the Game03. Girls in Black04. Burnout the Nitro05. Boneshaker06. Bottom of the Well07. Breakin’ Outta Hell08. It’s All for Rock’n’Roll09. Live It Up---10. Raise the Flag11. Runnin’ WildRatingMusic: 8Performance: 9Sound: 8Light: 8Total: 8.5 / 10All pictures by Elena Arens