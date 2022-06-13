Live Review: Bad Religion - Cologne 2022

Palladium, Cologne, Germany
1st June 2022
Bad Religion - “Age Of Unreason” Tour 2022 - Support: Slime
That evening, the Punk legends BAD RELIGION from the United States of America played in the sold-out Palladium in Cologne. The German Punk band SLIME, who had already helped shape German Punk since the 80s, rocked the venue as the warm-up act.
Slime
After their formation in the early 80s, SLIME quickly became an icon of the German Punk scene with their provocative lyrics and music. After several break-ups and member changes, SLIME are back with a new line-up. Only guitarist Michael “Elf” Mayer is still in the band. When SLIME took the stage in Cologne, unfortunately only half the hall was filled. But bassist Nici and her four band mates were not deterred and started right away. Singer Tex Brasket grabbed his microphone and whipped up the audience with his vocals. After a while, the audience in front of the stage thawed and had fun too. https://www.facebook.com/slimepunk / https://www.slime.de
Setlist
01. Komm Schon Klar
02. A.C.A.B.
03. Punkrock
04. Alle Gegen Alle
05. Schiessen Dürfen
06. Bester Freund
07. Alptraum
08. Safari
09. Schweineherbst
10. Mea Culpa
11. Religion
12. Heute Nicht
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 7
Light: 7
Sound: 8
Total: 7.5 / 10
Bad Religion
After the opening band SLIME had finished their concert, the hall filled up to the limit with spectators during the changeover. But the calm was over when the main act of the evening, BAD RELIGION, came on stage. The US Americans started with the song ‘Generator’ and the mood in the hall rose very quickly to a very high point. Already at this point, some people were pulled out of the audience and led out over the photo pit. Greg Graffin is not a guy who sprints across the stage like others, but nevertheless he manages to motivate the people extremely. During the song ‘Punk Rock Song’, the audience from the first to the last row and the upper rows shouted their lungs out and jumped, danced and pogoed. But actually, there wasn’t a single quiet minute during BAD RELIGION’s entire performance. The band always gave 100%.
Songs like ‘Sorrow’ or ‘21st Century (Digital Boy)’ were not to be missed on this evening. Only ‘Raise Your Voice’ was left out. In the end, it was a very brilliant, loud and sweaty concert. https://badreligion.com / https://www.facebook.com/badreligion
Setlist
01. Generator
02. Recipe for Hate
03. New Dark Ages
04. Man With a Mission
05. Punk Rock Song
06. Los Angeles Is Burning
07. Struck a Nerve
08. Suffer
09. Come Join Us
10. End of History
11. Fuck You
12. We’re Only Gonna Die
13. Dept. of False Hope
14. Do What You Want
15. Modern Man
16. Slumber
17. Anesthesia
18. No Control
19. Atomic Garden
20. You
21. Infected
22. Sorrow
23. I Want to Conquer the World
22. 21st Century (Digital Boy)
---
23. American Jesus
24. Fuck Armageddon... This Is Hell
Rating
Music: 8.5
Performance: 9
Light: 8.5
Sound: 8
Total: 8.5 / 10
All Pictures and text by Andreas Klüppelberg
