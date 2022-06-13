Live Review: Bad Religion - Cologne 2022

Palladium, Cologne, Germany1st June 2022That evening, the Punk legends BAD RELIGION from the United States of America played in the sold-out Palladium in Cologne. The German Punk band SLIME, who had already helped shape German Punk since the 80s, rocked the venue as the warm-up act.After their formation in the early 80s, SLIME quickly became an icon of the German Punk scene with their provocative lyrics and music. After several break-ups and member changes, SLIME are back with a new line-up. Only guitarist Michael “Elf” Mayer is still in the band. When SLIME took the stage in Cologne, unfortunately only half the hall was filled. But bassist Nici and her four band mates were not deterred and started right away. Singer Tex Brasket grabbed his microphone and whipped up the audience with his vocals. After a while, the audience in front of the stage thawed and had fun too. https://www.facebook.com/slimepunk / https://www.slime.deSetlist01. Komm Schon Klar02. A.C.A.B.03. Punkrock04. Alle Gegen Alle05. Schiessen Dürfen06. Bester Freund07. Alptraum08. Safari09. Schweineherbst10. Mea Culpa11. Religion12. Heute NichtRatingMusic: 8Performance: 7Light: 7Sound: 8Total: 7.5 / 10After the opening band SLIME had finished their concert, the hall filled up to the limit with spectators during the changeover. But the calm was over when the main act of the evening, BAD RELIGION, came on stage. The US Americans started with the song ‘Generator’ and the mood in the hall rose very quickly to a very high point. Already at this point, some people were pulled out of the audience and led out over the photo pit. Greg Graffin is not a guy who sprints across the stage like others, but nevertheless he manages to motivate the people extremely. During the song ‘Punk Rock Song’, the audience from the first to the last row and the upper rows shouted their lungs out and jumped, danced and pogoed. But actually, there wasn’t a single quiet minute during BAD RELIGION’s entire performance. The band always gave 100%.Songs like ‘Sorrow’ or ‘21st Century (Digital Boy)’ were not to be missed on this evening. Only ‘Raise Your Voice’ was left out. In the end, it was a very brilliant, loud and sweaty concert. https://badreligion.com / https://www.facebook.com/badreligionSetlist01. Generator02. Recipe for Hate03. New Dark Ages04. Man With a Mission05. Punk Rock Song06. Los Angeles Is Burning07. Struck a Nerve08. Suffer09. Come Join Us10. End of History11. Fuck You12. We’re Only Gonna Die13. Dept. of False Hope14. Do What You Want15. Modern Man16. Slumber17. Anesthesia18. No Control19. Atomic Garden20. You21. Infected22. Sorrow23. I Want to Conquer the World22. 21st Century (Digital Boy)---23. American Jesus24. Fuck Armageddon... This Is HellRatingMusic: 8.5Performance: 9Light: 8.5Sound: 8Total: 8.5 / 10All Pictures and text by Andreas Klüppelberg