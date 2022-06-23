Live Review: Einstürzende Neubauten - Cologne 2022

E-Werk, Cologne, Germany
17th June 2022
Einstürzende Neubauten - “The Year Of The Rat” Tour 2022
In the early 80s, the EINSTÜRZENDE NEUBAUTEN shook and fascinated the world. With the concise voice of singer Blixa Bargeld and the rhythm-oriented music, the band shaped the music world and many other artists. Early on, the EINSTÜRZENDE NEUBAUTEN were the first artists to use unusual objects and noises to make music. https://neubauten.org / https://www.facebook.com/EinstuerzendeNeubauten
In front of the E-Werk in Cologne, people were waiting to get in. The most diverse types of people met here. Young and old, Goths and normies, styled and un-styled. On this evening, the brightly lit stage was filled with many metal objects. Here, the guests saw a mix of shopping trolleys with steelophones, long steel springs, hanging steel tubes, a small carousel made of paper cups and a kind of turbine propellers on stands. Blixa Bargeld entered the stage after his band colleagues in a black suit and bare feet. In his usual relaxed manner, Blixa performed the first song ‘Wedding’. He was supported by his long-time friends N. U. Unruh (percussion), Alexander Hacke (bass guitar), Jochen Arbeit (guitar), Rudolf Moser (percussion) and Felix Gebhard (keyboard).
The master of the metallic percussion N. U. Unruh wore a nose-and-mouth protector during the entire performance, but this didn’t seem to bother him. Blixa fascinated the mixed audience with his voice and chanting. While he sang, he often closed his eyes and the glittering eye shadow came out. During the song ‘Taschen’ (bags), Jochen Arbeit and N. U. Unruh used big shopping bags as drums. In the meantime Alex Hacke fetched a huge bag and made it circle above his head. For the closing song ‘Let’s Do It a Dada’, a large steel structure made of 2x4 pipes welded together came onto the stage. After N. U. Unruh played on it, he changed his outfit and wore a big white coat with a long tube-like hat. For the rest of the song, however, he took this off again. An evening and a concert that was really visually and musically a lot of fun.
Setlist
01. Wedding
02. Möbliertes Lied
03. Nagorny Karabach
04. Die Befindlichkeit des Landes
05. Sonnenbarke
06. Seven Screws
07. Grazer Damm
08. Alles in Allem
09. Zivilisatorisches Missgeschick
10. How Did I Die?
11. Am Landwehrkanal
12. Ten Grand Goldie
13. Susej
---
14. Taschen
15. La guillotine de Magritte
16. Tempelhof
---
17. Rampe
18. Let’s Do It a Dada (preceded by Z.N.S. a cappella tease)
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 7,5
Light: 9.5
Sound: 9
Total: 8.8 / 10
All Pictures and text by Andreas Klüppelberg
.