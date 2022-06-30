Live Review: Alice Cooper - Düsseldorf 2022

Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf21st June 2022ALICE COOPER has been in the music scene since the early 70s and even then he caused the most different opinions with his leather outfit, his made-up eyes and his special look. Now, 74 years old ALICE COOPER presented his latest album ‘Detroit Stories’. ALICE COOPER got Finnish Rock legend MICHAEL MONROE as a support act. He is considered the first icon of “Hair RockW with his then band HANOI ROCKS'.Unfortunately, the press was only led into the hall when the support act MICHAEL MONROE was already playing. The audience rocked and celebrated the singer, who celebrated his 64th birthday a few days earlier. But you didn’t notice this age on the slim man because he ran across the stage and let his long blond hair swirl. Every now and then he jumped off the stage, stood on the barrier to the audience and let people touch him and celebrate. http://michaelmonroe.com / https://www.facebook.com/michaelmonroeofficialSetlist01. One Man Gang02. I Live Too Fast To Die Young03. Last Train To Tokyo04. Murder In The Summer Of Luv05. Trick Of Wrist06. ‘7807. Ballad Of The L.E.S.08. Nothin’s Alright09. Malibu Beach10. Motorvatin’11. Up Around The Bend12. Dead, Jail Or Rock’n’RollRatingMusic: 8Performance: 9Light: 8Sound: 8Total: 8.3 / 10When it was finally time for ALICE COOPER to take the stage, the stage was covered with a huge blue curtain with two big red eyes on it. After the curtain fell down, the band jumped on the stage and immediately stood at the edge of the stage playing with the audience. Then ALICE COOPER entered the stage in a black suit and a big black top hat and presented himself to his fans. With the first song ‘Fed My Frankenstein’ he chose a song from 1991. But he soon threw his walking stick, which he likes to have twirled in his hand, to the back of the stage. Shortly afterwards, an oversized and menacing ALICE COOPER figure made of paper mâché walked between the band members. The fans of course celebrated and cheered.The band members used every corner of the big stage. They ran to all sides and it was pure luck that no one bumped into each other. So the guitarists also used the stairs that were integrated into the side of the stage set in the form of an old castle ruin. The fans got to hear a lot of good rock music from the last 50 years of the legend ALICE COOPER - ‘No More Mr. Nice Guy’, ‘Poison’ or ‘He’s Back (The Man Behind the Mask)’, that he wrote for one of the ‘Halloween’ movies. But the most famous and expected song ‘School’s out’ was unfortunately only played as an encore. Here the singer of a raise appeared on stage. He then strode down the stairs in a white dinner jacket and white top hat. The whole stage and the audience were bombarded with soap bubbles filled with mist by a machine.After even huge colourful balloons flew through the hall and burst, the song transitioned into the PINK FLOYD classic ‘Another Brick In The Wall’. While the band played on, ALICE COOPER introduced the members one after the other and said goodbye accompanied by great applause. https://alicecooper.com / https://www.facebook.com/AliceCooperSetlist01. Feed My Frankenstein02. No More Mr. Nice Guy03. Bed Of Nails04. Hey Stoopid05. Fallen In Love06. Be My Lover07. Go Man Go08. Under My Wheels09. He’s Back (The Man Behind the Mask)10. Go To Hell11. I’m Eighteen12. Poison13. Billion Dollar Babies14. Guitar Solo (Nita Strauss)15. Roses On White Lace16. My Stars17. Devil’s Food (band only)18. Black Widow Jam (with different solos)19. Steven20. Dead Babies21. I Love the Dead22. Escape23. Teenage Frankenstein---24. School’s Out (with Another Brick in the wall)RatingMusic: 9Performance: 9Light: 10Sound: 9Total: 9.3 / 10All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg