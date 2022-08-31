Live Review: Boy Harsher - Cologne 2022

Gloria, Cologne, Germany
22 August 2022
Boy Harsher - World Tour 2022 - Support: Kris Baha
The Gloria is located in the centre of Cologne and is one of the cosiest clubs in which a wide variety of artists have performed. On this evening, the audience consisted mainly of young visitors in a wide variety of styles, but the main colour of the outfits was black.
Kris Baha
The first artist KRIS BAHA came on stage as the opening act for BOY HARSHER. The very dark atmosphere on stage was only lightened by one or two spotlights or sometimes a strobe light. KRIS BAHA played concentrated on his keyboard and then also switched to his e-drums sometimes. The energetic music of the Australian draws a lot of inspiration from EBM and Industrial. Bands like FRONT 242 or DIVE are certainly his role models. The visitors did not see a big performance, but were already fired up by the music. https://www.facebook.com/krisbaha
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 8
Light: 5
Sound: 8
Total: 7.3 / 10
Boy Harsher
The duo from Northampton, Massachusetts, formed in Savannah, Georgia, in 2013. With their danceable minimal Electro-Pop, their fan base grew quickly and singer Jae Matthews and producer Augustus Muller became internationally known with their project BOY HARSHER. In Cologne’s Gloria, the hall filled up considerably more after the opening band and the crowd in front of the stage became stronger. When the blonde Jae Matthews came on stage with her band mates Augustus Muller, the waiting audience could no longer hold back a cheer. https://boyharsher.com / https://www.facebook.com/boyharsher
Music & Performance
With big shining eyes, Jae Matthews sought eye contact directly with her fans. Full of energy, she danced, jumped and spun in circles to the beats her colleague played. A highlight was definitely the cover version of CHRIS ISAAK’s ‘Wicked Game’. The breathy voice and the minimal electronic sound fit the song perfectly. For one song she played with a torch and shone the blue light of the lamp into the audience or shone it on her face. After a good eleven powerful songs, BOY HARSHER took a short break and came back for two encores. one of their first hits ‘Pain’ was not to be missed.
Setlist
01. The Ride Home
02. Give Me a Reason
03. Morphine
04. Fate
05. Westerners
06. Come Closer
07. Tower
08. Wicked Game (Chris Isaak cover)
09. Tears
10. LA
11. Modulations
---
12. I Understand
13. Pain
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 8
Light: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 8.3 / 10
All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg
