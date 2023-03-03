Concert Review: Devin Townsend - Oslo 2023

Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway
21st February 2023
Devin Townsend - “Lightwork Tour” 2023 - Support: Fixation
DEVIN TOWNSEND has been around the scene for quite some time and has been a metal household name for years. He founded the Extreme Metal band STRAPPING YOUNG LAD and was its primary songwriter, vocalist, and guitarist from 1994 to 2007. Since then, he has had an extensive solo career and has released a total of 28 albums across all of his projects. This Canadian master of creativity released his latest album titled ‘Lightwork’ in November 2022 and is currently embarking on an extensive European tour in support of the new release, which this time around started in Oslo and will be going on to the end of March. In Oslo, TOWNSEND was supported by FIXATION.
Fixation
The Norwegians in FIXATION opened the show. They were new to me. Although their vocalist didn’t have his best day and struggled during some of the songs, all was not lost. He was backed by two guitarists mixing aggressive riffs with well-placed leads, complimented by a strong groove section steadily provided by the drummer and bass player. As they managed to peak an interest on an “off day”, I am sure they collected a few fans that night and will collect more in the future. The mix of metalcore, stadium rock and post metal with electronic elements, to use their own words, gave the songs life and variation and is something to look out for in the future.
Devin Townsend
Hitting the night off with ‘Lightworker’ from his latest ‘Lightworks’, he laid the groundworks, heavy as heavy can be for the groove parts mixed with mellow and playful for the more spacious song moments. As always with TOWNSEND you get that pleasant unpredictability of his super productive mind having such a vast back catalogue to pick from to use in his live set as well. If you didn’t know you were at the first show of the tour, Devin, as the professional he is, was sure to tell “It’s the first show tonight” and later while waving his hands to a break-moment: “I don’t have any moves yet, it’s the first show, but it’s probably gonna be that”.
His presence and his easy-going dialogue with the audience kept on through the show, to laughter and cheering support. The constant banters, jokes and remarks, often during suitable moments within the songs, felt so at ease and refreshing, and basically kept everyone focused and smiling. The set had many heavy songs, but still allowed space for mellow songs like ‘Call of the Void’ from ‘Lightwork’ for variation. This night TOWNSEND was supplying songs he’s been doing regularly from past tours and songs that he hasn’t been known to do live that often from the back catalogue as well, like ‘The Fluke’ from the album ‘Terria’ (2001), which he did as one of the encores.
The saddest part about the show at Sentrum Scene that night was that we were left wanting more. Most people were standing around cheering for him to return until the ceiling lights were turned on and the riggers started unplugging actual cables from the gear on stage. More Devin the comedian in the monitors and more music, please. Super night all in all. Hope you’ll be back soon.
Setlist
01. Lightworker (live debut)
02. Kingdom
03. Dimensions (live debut)
04. Why?
05. The Fluke (live debut)
06. Deadhead (The Devin Townsend Band song)
07. Deep Peace
08. Heartbreaker (live debut)
09. Spirits Will Collide
10. Truth
11. Bad Devil
---
12. Call of the Void (live debut)
13. Love? (Strapping Young Lad song)
All Pictures by Polina Kulikovskikh
Latest Raffles
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview CASTLE PARTY - Bolkow 2023
- Preview DARK HORIZON WARM-UP - Berlin 2023-03-31
- Preview SIOUXSIE AND THE BANSHEES - Amsterdam 2023-05-04
- Preview HÄMATOM - Leipzig 2023-04-29
- Preview CREMATORY - Leipzig 2023-04-28
- Preview SUBWAY TO SALLY - Leipzig 2023-04-15
- Preview 1914 - Leipzig 2023-04-08
- Preview MALE - Düsseldorf 2024-04-24
- Preview ROCK IMPERIUM FESTIVAL - Cartagena 2023-06-23 to 25
- Preview KATIE MELUA - Cologne 2023-04-23
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Uburen - Usurp The Throne
- Gallery: Katatonia + Sólstafir - Esch-sur-Alzette 2023
- CD Review: Nova-Spes - rise
- Live Review: Dropkick Murphys - Düsseldorf 2023
- Interview: Liv Kristine - February 2023
- Gallery: Deine Lakaien - Dortmund 2023
- Gallery: Residents, The - Wrocław 2023
- Live Review: Kooks, The - Cologne 2023
- CD Review: Megaton Sword - Might & Power
- Live Review: Deine Lakaien - Erfurt 2023
- Live Review: Accept - Oslo 2023
- Live Review: Bullet For My Valentine - Hamburg 2023
- Interview: Zweite Jugend / Eli van Vegas - February 2023
- CD Review: Saigon Blue Rain - Oko
- Live Review: Opensight - London 2023
- Live Review: Neuroticfish - Hanover 2023
- Gallery: Apocalyptica & Epica - Luxembourg-City 2023
- Interview: Ultra Sunn - February 2023
- Live Review: 69 Eyes, The - Hämeenlinna 2023
- Gallery: Apocalyptica & Epica - Oslo 2023
Latest News
- DEATH VALLEY GIRLS - New Song and UK Tour
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2022 - HOCICO and many more new bands
- THE 69 EYES - New album “Death Of Darkness” out on April 21st 2023 via Atomic Fire Records
- DEPECHE MODE - First single from their upcoming album “Memento Mori” out now, album release March 24, 2023
- SKINNY PUPPY - Announces LEAD INTO GOLD as direct support for US/ Canada tour
- PART - New Single and video “Clouds”
- W-FESTIVAL 2023 - Line-up is complete
- ZOODRAKE - Dropped first video / single “black out day” off the new album
- I WANT POETRY - First single “People At Parties” from their new album
- POLY GHOST - New Single & Video ‘Full Body Workout’
- FVNERALS - Experience the beautiful darkness of the new album!
- SUUNS - Shares new single “Wave” out now via Joyful Noise Recordings
- LEICHTMATROSE - Goosebumps video shoot with Seraphina Kalze (Kabel 1) on the beach of the Baltic Sea resort of Dahme
- TORUL - New Single “Now I Die Inside”
- KATATONIA - Unveil Spectacular Napalm Records Debut, “Sky Void of Stars
- LANA DEL RABIES - Announces new album “Strega Beata” for March 17th release on Gilgongo Records, hear “A Plague”
- THE 69 EYES - “Gotta Rock” Tour 2023
- DIARY OF DREAMS - Harbinger of the new album "the Secret"
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2022 - IAMX and more bands confirmed
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2023 - Two headliners and many new acts confirmed!
.