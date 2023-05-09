Live Review: Axel Rudi Pell - Munich 2023

Backstage, Munich, Germany
01st May 2023
Axel Rudi Pell - “LOST XXIII Tour” 2023 - Support Amalgama
May Day in Munich, those who are for traditions gather around the maypole, while those about to Rock gather at Backstage in Munich. Finally AXEL RUDI PELL played in Munich, after two postponed gigs. People stood in a long line in the pouring rain, waiting for doors and the venue filled up pretty quick tonight.
Amalgama
AMALGAMA are a multi-national band, describing themselves as a Metal project. The band has released several albums over the years and also played large festivals in Czech Republic. www.amalgama-band.com
Music & Performance
I had seen AMALGAMA previously, supporting other bands and at festivals in the Czech Republic, so I knew that a Clown would be on stage tonight. It seemed, that the band had attracted many fans from Czech Republic, for the pit was pretty full tonight, with people rocking and singing along.
The band’s show was opened by a horror clown, beating a drum placed on the edge of stage until the other band members came on stage. Later you would see the clown playing a keyboard hanging around his neck. The band played a good set of faster more Rock prone songs, a few symphonic style slower ones and a few that sounded a lot like BEAST IN BLACK somehow. In my books, the setlist was too long for those, who didn’t come to see the support band. The ones who came for AXEL RUDI PELL stood in lines at the bars and many waited in the covered courtyard for the headliner.
Setlist
00. Intro (Siren song)
01. Fight for Freedom
02. Silly Sacrifice
03. Brothers in Rock
04. Eye of the Storm
05. Rocky Man
06. Mirron show (Rango Soundtrack)
07. Fury
08. Dark Night
09. Lonely Voice
10. Wild Wild
11. Back to the 80s!
Rating
Music: 6
Performance: 8
Light: 6
Sound: 8
Total: 7 / 10
Axel Rudi Pell
For more than 30 yeas AXEL RUDI PELL tours the planet and the latest album ‘LOST XXIII’ instantly hit No 2. in the German album charts. https://www.axel-rudi-pell.de/
Music & Performance
AXEL RUDI PELL’s crew really mad effort to clear the stage, as soon as AMALGAMA left the stage and thus the headliner came on stage at 21:15 being all smiles. They obviously liked seeing a packed to the roof venue and the fact, that one of the fan clubs had installed a banner on the crash barrier made them smile even more.
AXEL RUDI PELL does not only consist of the genius on guitar, but of Johnny Gioeli on vocals, who joked a lot with his fellow musicians and the crowd, Ferdy Doernberg on keyboard who delivered a long and amazing solo, Volker Krawczak on bass, who joked a lot with Ferdy and entertained the crowd on the right side of the stage and drum-mastermind Bobby Rondinelli, who played one of the best drum solos I ever heard. The band has a vast catalogue to choose from, plus the fans want to hear favourites like ‘Oceans of Time’ or the bands outstanding cover of Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’ and they made a wonderful setlist with songs from the new album (Lost XXIII, No Compromise, Survive) and older. The balance between the rocking ones like ‘Strong as a Rock’ and the slower ones like ‘Hallelujah’ gave the audience great moments to rock and moments to catch some breath and sing along.
AXEL RUDI PELL are perfectionists for decades now and with Johnny Gioeli the band found a vocalist, who can deliver the perfect vocals to the great melodic guitar play. A great night in Munich and I’m sure the next show in Munich will be packed to the roof, again.
Setlist
01. Fool Fool
02. Survive
03. Strong as a Rock
04. Oceans of Time
05. Hallelujah (Leonard Cohen cover)
06. Voodoo Nights
07. Mystica
---Drum Solo---
08. No Compromise
---Keyboard Solo---
09. The Line
10. Lost XXIII
11. The Masquerade Ball / Casbah
---
12. Tear Down the Walls
13. Rock the Nation
Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 10
Light: 10
Sound: 10
Total: 10 / 10
All Pictures by Munich Vampire
